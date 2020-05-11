41 Hidden Gems Under $30 On Amazon We're Super Excited About

Bargain hunting can be downright overwhelming when you're shopping online — it's easy to get pulled into the rabbit hole of comparison shopping dozens of similar items. So that you can put the hassle of comparison shopping to rest, I'm presenting to you these hidden gems on Amazon under $30 that are like no other.

For example, I'll never forget the first time I stumbled across these eyebrow razors that double as dermaplaning tools. Lo and behold, they're now one item I consistently recommend to everyone who asks (and many people who don't). They're ridiculously inexpensive, but give you similar results to a dermaplaning treatment by an aesthetician, exfoliating the top layer of skin and leaving you with a brighter, smoother complexion. Cheap, effective, and versatile — much like the other products you're about to discover.

Whether it's something practical like these food storage containers that collapse down to fit easily in your cupboards when you're not using them, or something luxurious like this pillow spray that actually helps you get a better night's sleep, every single item on this list qualifies as a "hidden gem" that's so great, you can put your comparison shopping to rest. Now it's time for you to go mining.

1. These Candles That'll Make You Happy Just Because They Smell So Good YINUO MIRROR Scented Candles Gift Set (Set Of 4) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from natural soy wax, this highly-rated set of candles in colorful tins is ideal for both daily burning and for travel — and you'll want to take them everywhere, because they smell amazing. The set features a quartet of popular aromatherapy scents: rose, lavender, lemon, and Mediterranean fig. Each candle burns for up to 25 hours, and you can also opt for sets with different delicious scent options.

2. These Gel Sleeves That Moisturize Dry, Cracked Heels NatraCure Vented Moisturizing Gel Heel Sleeves $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from vented fabric that's breathable and comfortable to wear, these heel sleeves are enriched with vitamin E, shea butter, and aloe vera to moisturize skin and repair dry, cracked heels. After a week of wear, your feet will see noticeable improvement, and continued occasional wear will give you long lasting results.

3. This Colorful Puzzle That's Such A Great Way To Relax Ingooood Colorful Deer Jigsaw Puzzle $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you dig into it alone or with friends or family, there's no better way to relax than with this jigsaw puzzle that will take your mind off of your everyday cares and concerns. Crafted from recyclable wood, this 1,000-piece puzzle is precision-cut so that the pieces lock together with a satisfying snap once you've located their correct place.

4. This Ring Light That Makes Every Selfie Better XINBAOHONG Selfie Ring Light $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've been looking for a way to amp up your selfie game, look no further — this ring light will give you the healthy glow you've been looking for (without having to try out various lighting options all over your house). The USB-chargeable light clips onto your phone and features three brightness settings. You can also clip onto your computer for a better looking Zoom call, too.

5. These K-Beauty Washcloths That Are The Secret To Smooth Skin Exfoliating Towel Asian Exfoliating Washcloths (Set Of 8) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed primarily for use on the body, these washcloths are a time-honored secret to silky smooth skin. Reviewers rave about how great they are at exfoliating skin, revealing the healthy, renewed layers below — even better than a loofah, according to more than a few. The set comes with two levels of exfoliation — one for a stiffer scrub and one for gentle exfoliation.

6. A Brush For A Salon-Grade Scalp Massage At Home MAXSOFT Scalp Care Massager Brush $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Capture the best part of the salon experience — your time at the shampoo bowl — with this scalp massager that's so relaxing. Just use the silicone brush when you lather up, and the gentle bristles will stimulate circulation (which, by the way, can help promote healthy hair). Choose from three pretty pastel colors.

7. A Silk Pillowcase That Goes Easy On Your Hair & Skin Mellanni Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Luxuriate while you sleep — and keep hair and skin in good condition — with this silk pillowcase. Available in seven colors, the 100% pure mulberry silk pillowcase lets skin and hair glide along the surface, helping to prevent hair breakage and pillow creases on your face. It's naturally hypoallergenic and finished with a hidden zipper for a seamless look.

8. A Serum That'll Get Your Lashes Red Carpet Ready Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Get extra-lush lashes — and brows — with this eyelash serum that's gentle on your eyes. Formulated with a proprietary blend of botanically-derived compounds, the serum stimulates growth, with noticeable results in as little as 60 days. This serum is FDA-approved, hypoallergenic, and cruelty-free. Simply apply like eyeliner to both upper and lower lashes and/or to clean brows.

9. These Copper Arch Sleeves That Help Vanquish Foot Pain Crucial Compression Arch Support Sleeves $6 | Amazon See On Amazon For competitive athletes, weekend warriors, or those whose jobs keep them on their feet all day, these arch sleeves are a must have. They provide comfortable compression to support your arches while still allowing you full range of motion.

10. The Time-Tested Nail Cream That Prevents Splits & Chips Onyx Professional Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Fortified with calcium, vitamins, and jojoba oil, this nail cream is just what you need to strengthen and moisturize your nails while increasing resistance to cracking, chipping, and peeling. A customer favorite for more than two decades, the cream also promotes nail growth and hydrates cuticles. Great for use on your feet, too.

11. These Eyebrow Razors That Double As Dermaplaning Tools Tinkle Razors (Set of 6) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Groom brows easily at home with these eyebrow razors that are small and simple to control — you just use it like a pencil to detail around your brows. You can also use them as at-home dermaplaning tools to remove peach fuzz, exfoliate, and leave skin soft, bright, and glowing.

12. The Collapsible Containers That Make Food Storage Easy SaraCloth Silicone Food Storage Containers (3-Piece Set) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from BPA-free, heat-resistant silicone, these food storage containers are a great way to pack your lunch or keep your leftovers fresh for the next day. They're freezer- and microwave-safe, and when they're not in use, they collapse down to 1/3 their size. They also come in fun colors that'll cheer up your food prep: baby blue, pink, and kiwi green.

13. A Pore Vacuum (!) That Whisks Away Blackheads XIKEO Blackhead Remover Vacuum $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Clear out clogged pores quickly and easily with this totally innovative blackhead remover vacuum. It features five suction levels to accommodate any skin sensitivity, and comes with four head attachments that are appropriate for different skin care goals. This USB-chargeable vacuum is totally painless, will leave skin glowing, and comes accompanied by a set of bonus extractor tools for particularly challenging blackheads.

14. The Chiller That Makes Iced Coffee In Minutes HyperChiller $24 | Amazon See On Amazon With a patented design that uses regular water to chill your beverages in less than 60 seconds, the HyperChiller is just what you need on a hot summer afternoon, or in the morning when you're craving an iced coffee to kickstart the day. Just fill the inner chambers with water and keep it in the freezer. It's dishwasher-safe and perfect for adult beverages, too.

15. A Gel Stain Remover That Banishes Mold & Mildew Skylarlife Home Mold & Mildew Remover $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Nothing says "clean bathroom" like sparkling fixtures and tile, and this mold and mildew remover makes it easy to get your shower and tub looking brand new. Just apply, wait six to eight hours, then rinse off — it'll look like you spent hour scrubbing your bathroom. Use it on windows and exterior silicone sealant too.

16. The Glycolic Peel That Refreshes Your Skin On The Cheap Perfect Image Glycolic Acid 30% Gel Peel $23 | Amazon See On Amazon For a renewed complexion that's the next best thing to a spa session, this glycolic acid peel is it. Formulated with retinol to slough off the top layer of skin cells, the peel promotes even skin tone and minimizes the appearance of pores. Green tea, chamomile, and cucumber extract prevent irritation and redness, and with enough serum for for 15 to 20 applications, the peel delivers major bang for your buck.

17. This Sports Bra That's Business In The Front, Party In The Back Core 10 Lattice Back Longline Yoga Sports Bra $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This sports bra features a high crew neck in front, saving its style points for the statement-making lattice design in back. The bra's longline silhouette offers extra coverage and support, and the soft. breathable fabric moves with you whether you're exercising or just lounging around. Choose from six muted colors, like mauve, fig, and heather gray. Available sizes: X-small - 3x

18. These Leggings That Reviewers Say Are "The Best Ever" Core 10 Women's All Day Comfort High Waist Yoga Leggings $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with four-way stretch fabric, these leggings are perfect for hustling through a workout or curling up on the couch to catch up on your favorite series. Available in 15 colors, the ultra-comfortable capri leggings are moisture-wicking and feature a high waistband and hidden pocket for your debit card or a key. Available sizes: X-small - 3x

19. This Game That'll Definitely Get The Conversation Going Off Topic $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Fun for two people or bigger groups, this game requires you to come up with clever answers to whatever prompt card has been drawn — but you have to come up with answers that correspond to the letter rolled on the die. Topics range from basics, like "cities," to more thought-provoking topics, like "things my mom was right about."

20. These Magnetic Eyelashes That Are 100% Glam Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're not a fan of putting glue next to your eyes, give these magnetic lashes a shot instead. Just draw the magnetic eyeliner across your eyelids the way you would with any liquid eyeliner, then apply the lashes. They're FDA-approved, latex-free, and perfect for anyone with sensitive eyes. Each order comes with five pairs.

21. These Yoga Shorts That Are Perfect For Hot Weather Workouts Core 10 'Spectrum' High Waist Yoga Booty Short $26 | Amazon See On Amazon For hot yoga or hot weather workouts, these yoga shorts are just the ticket. Made from buttery soft fabric, they feature a high waistband and a pocket sized to fit your smartphone. Available in gray tie dye and basic black, they offer just the right amount of compression, and and reviewers rave about how comfortable they are. One wrote, "Shorts are super comfortable and material is breathable, stretchy, and not too thick. My favorite workout pants, I also love how high they come up on the waist." Check out the matching sports bra, too.

22. These Outlets That Have Built-In USB Ports POWRUI USB Outlet (2-Pack) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn your hum-drum old outlets into full-featured charging stations with these USB outlets that have both standard AC outlets as well as two USB charging ports. The outlets install quickly and give you extra space for powering up all your appliances and devices. Plus, they, feature integrated night lights that operate on dusk-to-dawn sensors. Each order comes with two.

23. A Lightweight 3-In-1 Vacuum That's Easy To Haul Around The House Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This stick vacuum is super versatile, transforming into a stair vacuum and handheld vacuum, so you can tackle all kinds of cleaning jobs. Weighing only 4 pounds, it's easy to take from room to room and features a powerful motor that — unlike many stick vacuums — can pick up large debris with ease.

24. This Pillow Mist That'll Help You Seep Like A Baby Muse Apothecary Pillow Ritual Calming Pillow Mist $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If sleep is a moving target for you (as it is for so many people), give this pillow spray a shot. The plant-based formula is infused with lavender essential oils, which are time-honored for their relaxing, calming effects. Just spritz your pillows and sheets before turning in for the night, and get ready for a good night's sleep.

25. This Game That Will Definitely Mess With Your Brain Fk. The Game $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If you enjoy brainteasers — or watching your friends screw up — this game is for you. The game is centered around something called the Stroop effect, which is our brain's way of processing things incorrectly based on mismatched cues. For example, if you see the word "red" but it's written in the color blue, you'll be asked to quickly state what color it's written in (blue) — sounds easy, but you'll be surprised by just how many times you'll trip up.

26. The Leggings That Are Anything But Basic Aoxjox High Waist Vital Seamless Leggings $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're getting bored with your basic black leggings, opt for these cool dip-dye gray leggings or any of the other 26 colors. The leggings feature eyelet detailing that wraps around the leg, and a high, ribbed waistband that supports you as you move. They're squat-proof, breathable, and have earned great reviews. Available sizes: X-small - large

27. The Hula Hoop Workout Routine That Lets You Return To Your Childhood Auoxer Fitness Exercise Weighted Hula Hoop $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Hula hoops might seem like kids' toys, but it's time to adjust your point of view because this weighted hula hoop offers a pretty challenging workout. It's both weight- and size-adjustable, so it's perfect for workouts of all levels and bodies Use it to strengthen your arms, legs, and core, and check out the instructional guide to make the most of your hula.

28. A Wood Polish That'll Add New Luster To Your Furniture Howard Products Wood Polish & Conditioner $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Formulated with carnauba wax, beeswax, and a blend of conditioning oils, this wood polish will make your furniture shine. It's safe enough to use on more delicate antique pieces and versatile enough to use on things like wood floors, doors, and trim. One reviewer wrote, "Bought this and used on my original hardwood floors in m 1936 home. They were looking particularly grim in high traffic areas; dingy and worn down. Used this product and it made a HUGE difference! My floors now have that lovely deep color and glow again."

29. A Spa-Like Shower Head That Has 6 Water Flow Options AquaDance High Pressure Shower Head $17 | Amazon See On Amazon With six water flow settings ranging from a gentle rainfall to a soothing massage, this shower head will turn your bathroom into a spa-like oasis. It installs easily without tools and can be adapted to either overhead or handheld shower heads. Choose from six finishes, brushed nickel, chrome, or bronze.

30. A Milk Frother That Lets You Be Your Own Barista Zulay Original Handheld Frother $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Whip up the kind of foam that you thought only your barista could achieve with this handheld milk frother. It's super versatile too — use it to blend protein drinks, and smoothies, or wow your friends at cocktail hour by giving their drinks a professional bartender spin. The battery-operated frother is available in all kinds of colors, like red, black, and cotton candy pink.

31. A Portable Laptop Stand That Reduces Neck & Shoulder Strain SAIJI Portable Laptop Stand $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your neck and shoulders from freezing up with this angle-adjustable laptop stand that elevates your computer to eye level. Plus, raising your computer up can help circulate air which will keep your laptop from overheating and running slow. It's lightweight, folds up, and is totally portable.

32. These Fluffy Fleece Slippers That Are Ridiculously Cozy HALLUCI Women's Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece Slippers $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Slip your feet into these fluffy slippers that are arguably the height of comfort. With a plush upper and memory foam beds, the slippers will you make you feel like you're walking on a cloud. They're the perfect thing for scooting around the house in, or for going out to get the mail. Choose from six colors that are pretty as a picture. Available sizes: Small - X-large

33. A Jigsaw Puzzle That Has Major Artistic Cred Moruska Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh Jigsaw Puzzle $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you loved doing jigsaw puzzles when you were a kid, now's the time to pick the hobby up again with this jigsaw puzzle featuring Van Gogh's Starry Night. Crafted from sturdy recycled cardboard, the 1,000-piece puzzle will relax your mind while reminding you of your favorite museum visits.

34. The Versatile Tablet Stand That Can Even Be Wall Mounted CTA Digital 2-in-1 Kitchen Tablet Stand $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This ultra-versatile tablet stand can be placed tabletop, mounted to the wall, or hung from the underside of cabinets. Made from sturdy yet lightweight aluminum, the mount rotates a full 360 degrees and allows you to display your tablet in both for portrait or landscape modes. Plus, the arm moves up and down, so you can always get a good viewing angle.

35. These Waterproof Slides That You'll Wear Non-Stop adidas Women's Adilette Aqua Slide Sandal $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for schlepping around the house or a trip to the beach, these adidas slides are the kind of shoes you'll wear constantly. They're lightweight, totally waterproof, and the molded footbeds support your feet. Choose from 12 colors, like mint green, black, or the white-on-pink pictured here.

36. A Charging Station That Powers Up All Your Devices NEXGADGET Bamboo Charging Station Dock $26 | Amazon See On Amazon A real home organization wonder, this charging station charges up to three phones or tablets at once, as well as a smartwatch and pair of ear buds. Made from sustainably harvested bamboo, this dock is also the perfect place to store all your devices, so you don't lose track of them — perfect for the absentminded among us.

37. This Smart Bulb That Lets You Set Lighting Scenes & Schedules Bulbrite Solana WiFi Connected Color Changing LED Smart Light Bulb $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Set schedules and control your lighting from anywhere in the world with this smart bulb that offers a rainbow of color options. The equivalent of a 60-watt bulb, it operates via a free app that's compatible with any iPhone or Android device, as well as with Alexa and Google Home. It's dimmable and you can even set it to go off gradually as you get ready for bed.

38. The Essential Oil Diffuser That's Also A Design Piece RiteSune Essential Oil Diffuser $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from ceramic and featuring intricate cutouts on the side, this essential oil diffuser adds an attractive touch to any room. The ultrasonic diffuser releases essential oils on two misting modes — intermittent or continuous —and has an an LED light that offers a choice of seven different colors or the option to cycle through them all.

39. These Microfiber Towels That Dry Hair Fast M-bestl Hair Towel Wraps (2-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from super-absorbent microfiber, these hair towels help your hair dry faster, so you spend less time heat styling. They also feature convenient tie loops so you can secure them to your hair while you're putting on your makeup, making coffee, or deciding what to wear for the day.

40. A Bath Bomb That Helps You Let Go Of Any Frustration Da Bomb"F" Bath Bomb $5 | Amazon See On Amazon When you're past the point of frustration, it's time to drop this "F" bomb bath bomb that's designed to melt away anger with the relaxing scent of lavender. Plus, the bath bomb will dye your water purple — perfect for feeling a little bit royal at the end of a hard day.