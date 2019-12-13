42 Brilliant Things On Amazon That Make Your Bedroom & Living Room 10x More Comfortable

Is there anything better than going home at the end of a long day to a house filled with cozy things? I didn't think so. Thankfully, it's not hard to find brilliant Amazon products that'll make your living spaces a million times more comfortable.

While starting your comfort makeover, your best bet is to tackle one room at a time, beginning with the places where you hang out most (like your living room or bathroom). While you're renovating, consider adding a new texture into the mix. Take this hand-knitted pouf, for example. I mean, what's cozier than a big ball of softness hanging out on your floor? A faux fur rug, a sherpa throw blanket, and even a velvety sofa cover are all good choices, too.

Next, tackle the unseen things that make a big difference, like scent and sound. There are tons of lush, non-toxic room sprays, diffusers, and candles out there that can totally change the energy of your rooms in a snap. Or if scents aren't your thing, a soothing white noise machine or a desktop fountain can make your space feel like a sanctuary. Here's a collection of some of the comfiest products on Amazon to help you get started.

1. A Weighted Blanket That Actually Keeps You Cool Pine&River Chilled Bamboo Weighted Blanket $58 | Amazon See on Amazon You won't overheat with this brilliant bamboo blanket — even with its extra weight. The bamboo helps to naturally regulate your body temperature all night long, and it even feels cool to the touch every time you cozy up with it. The blanket weighs 15 pounds, which is just enough to make you feel cradled (not trapped). Plus, it's totally machine-washable and super simple to clean.

2. This Heated Throw Blanket Lined With Sherpa MaxKare Electric Heated Throw Blanket $55 | Amazon See on Amazon This heated throw blanket is perfect for all-day lounging. It has three different heat settings that are totally adjustable, so you can move back and forth between mild heat and toasty warmth (depending on your mood). One side features a soft sherpa lining, and the other is made with luxe flannel — but honestly, they're both equally soft. You can choose whichever side you want and still stay cozy while you relax. It'll also shut off automatically before it gets too hot.

3. These Cooling Bamboo Pillows That Are Hypoallergenic Plixio Pillows for Sleeping (Set of 2) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only do these bamboo pillows stay cool all night, but they're also completely hypoallergenic. The pillowcases are removable and made with high-quality bamboo — but the magic is really on the inside. Instead of allergy-triggering down, these pillows are filled with shredded memory foam that gently holds your neck and head in a neutral position all night long so you wake up feeling refreshed (instead of cramped).

4. The Luxe Comforter With Over 10,000 Positive Reviews LinenSpa All-Season White Down Alternative Comforter $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This down-alternative comforter is perfect for every season. It's lightweight enough that you can use it throughout the summer, but it'll also keep you warm in the winter. The duvet itself is made from luxe microfiber that's petal-soft against your skin, and it comes in seven colors. Over 10,000 reviews insist this is the only comforter you'll ever need — and let's be real, that many people can't be wrong.

5. This Pregnancy Pillow For Comfort While You Sleep PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow $37 | Amazon See on Amazon This pregnancy body pillow feels like a hug while you sleep. The half-circle shape curves down your spine for extra support while the lower end tucks between your knees to alleviate hip pain. Plus, the filler actually conforms to your body shape, so it end up putting even more pressure on your neck and joints. Some reviewers have even continued to use the pillow after pregnancies or while recovering from surgery.

6. A Sherpa Blanket That'll Keep You Toasty Warm BEDSURE Sherpa Fleece Blanket $25 | Amazon See on Amazon As soon as you snuggle up with this double-sided microfiber blanket, you'll want to call it a day. One side is made from rich fleece that feels as smooth as water in your hands — and the other side is made from fuzzy sherpa. It'll be tough to choose a side with this blanket — but honestly, you can't go wrong. And the best parts? It won't fade in the wash, and it's available in over 20 colors.

7. This Silk Pillowcase That's Good For Your Skin And Hair ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $22 | Amazon See on Amazon This silk pillowcase feels just as amazing as it looks, and it's actually good for your skin and hair. That's because it's made from 100% mulberry silk that won't wrinkle, no matter how much you tend to toss and turn at night. The pillow's also great for keeping wavy or curly hair frizz-free, and it comes in a variety of different colors (25, to be exact). Choose which sizes you need, depending on your mattress.

8. An Essential Oil Diffuser With A Calming LED Light URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser $30 | Amazon See on Amazon You can ditch your candles and plug-ins for good with this gorgeous essential oil diffuser. The outer shell is constructed of natural wood grain, and the inside features an automatic mister that can diffuse your favorite essential oils for up to four hours continuously. If you'd rather take your oils in small doses, you can also set it to intermittent mode. It also features a color-changing LED light for an even more relaxing experience.

9. A White Noise Machine With Tons Of Sounds Vanzon White Noise Machine $31 | Amazon See on Amazon You can have your pick of soothing sounds with this portable white noise machine. It features seven different white noise frequencies, 11 fan noises, and 18 other calming sounds (such as light rain and ocean waves). And if you only need it fall asleep, it's super easy to set on a timer so it goes off on its own once you've drifted off. Plus, it's really compact, so you can toss it into your purse or carry-on when you're traveling.

10. This Smudge Kit That Literally Clears The Air Chakra Palace Large Smudge Kit Gift Set $24 | Amazon See on Amazon This chakra smudge kit helps you to tap into the energy of your home to literally clear the air. Specifically, it includes two white sage sticks that you can burn to air your room out. It also comes with a a palo santo stick for additional smudging, a gorgeous abalone shell to collect the ashes, and two crystals to help your space feel truly zen (including an amethyst and a rose quartz).

11. The Fuzzy Rug Made With Mongolian Faux Fur Ashler Soft Faux Sheepskin Area Rug $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This faux fur rug is the stuff dreams are made of. It's made from long-grain Mongolian faux fur that feels just as soft as the real thing. There's even a faux leather backing so it stays in place — and the asymmetrical shape looks gorgeous on any hardwood or tile floor. Some reviews love this rug so much that they've also used it as a decorative drape over their sofas and beds, which is equally as gorgeous. Choose from 11 different colors.

12. A Mattress Topper Filled With Plush Alternative Down oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper $40 | Amazon See on Amazon No more dealing with night sweats with this ultra-cooling mattress topper. It's made from breathable cotton, and it's available in multiple sizes. The best part, though, are the squares sewn into this topper. Each one is filled to the max and the filling won't budge (due to the seams). Plus, with the elastic band around the bottom to keep it firmly in place, you're pretty much guaranteed overall comfort no matter which side of the bed you're on.

13. This Detoxifying Candle That Gets Rid Of Pet Odors Gerard Larriett Aromatherapy Deodorizing Soy Candle for Pets $14 | Amazon See on Amazon No matter how much you love your pets, you don't have to put up with their odor with this detoxifying candle. It uses rich, organic lemongrass oil — and instead of just masking the scents, it actually cancels them out and replaces them with fresh smells. This candle is also made from soy, and it's available in other soothing scents, such as pumpkin, jasmine, wildwoods, and more.

14. The Hand-Knitted Floor Pouf That Adds A Bit Of Texture Cotton Craft Hand-Knitted Cable Style Dori Pouf $59 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking to amp up your living room, this gorgeous floor pouf is an absolute must. It's completely knitted by hand with the richest, softest wool — and it looks amazing in front of just about any chair or sofa. Reviewers rave about how cozy this ottoman looks and feels while they finally kick back and rest their feet. It's available in 15 colors, so choose one that'll match your room.

15. These USB String Lights That Will Make Your Place Look Magical Govee USB String Light With Remote Control $14 | Amazon See on Amazon These USB string lights will make your home look like pure magic. The little LED bulbs are strung on copper wire — which is both durable and completely waterproof — so you can string them on your porch or in your yard for a fairy-garden feel. The mini remote allows you to turn them on and off while also controlling the blinking patterns. Choose from eight strobes, or just let them emit their soft, soothing glow throughout your home.

16. A Cozy Bean Bag That's Filled With Memory Foam Sofa Sack $65 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is this huge bean bag ridiculously soft, but it's actually comfier than a lot of sofas. While it looks like a traditional bean bag, it's actually filled with high-density memory foam instead of beans. That means there are no weird lumps — and you literally sink into the memory foam for a totally relaxing experience. It's also the perfect size for curling up while you nap.

17. A Padded Floor Chair That's Adjustable bonVIVO Easy II Padded Floor Chair $50 | Amazon See on Amazon This padded floor chair is great for everything from meditating to reading to gaming. It's filled with soft foam, and the backrest is completely adjustable — so you can even recline to catch a quick floor nap. Plus, the cover is really easy to clean. It's made from synthetic fiber that you can literally wipe whenever there's a spill. And with the thick stitching at the hems, you can be sure this seat will last for the long haul.

18. This Throw Cushion Cover With A Gorgeous Design Popular Handicrafts Mandala Round Pillow Cover $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're ready for a new look in your favorite room, buy this stunning throw pillow cover; it's both chic and unique. The cushion features a gorgeous design that expands from the center — so it's like having a piece of intricate art on your floor. (There's also a detailed pom-pom edge for more flair.) This cover should fit round floor pillows that range up to 32 inches in diameter, and reviewers have written that you can wash it on the delicate cycle.

19. The Mini Carpet That Warms Your Feet Up Cozy Products Carpeted Foot Warmer $34 | Amazon See on Amazon Say goodbye to icy toes with this genius carpet warmer that's just for your feet. Here's how it works: Just unroll the lightweight carpet under your desk (or anywhere else you tend to hang out), plug it in, and then set your feet on top. That's it; the entire carpet will warm up to thaw out your feet. On top of that, it only uses 70 watts of power at its highest heat — so it actually saves you money on your electricity bill in the long run.

20. This Foot-Warming Mat That's Ultra-Durable Cozy Products FWB Super Foot Warmer Mat $53 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're in the market for a more durable foot warmer, this rubber foot mat is a good choice. Why? Because it can heat up and can still take on spills. Reviewers prefer this mat for places in your home where messes tend to show up, like your kitchen or garage. It's easy to wipe clean, and it heats up to 130 degrees so your feet stay toasty no matter where you are.

21. A Sofa Slipcover That's Velvety Soft Great Bay Home Modern Velvet Plush Sofa Slipcover $31 | Amazon See on Amazon The color of this velvet sofa cover is called "silver cloud" for more than one reason — it looks and feels like one. Not only is it extremely soft, but this slipcover also fits most sofas (depending on their sizes, of course). It's also ridiculously easy to put on: Just slip it over your couch and tuck the elastic bottom around the edges — and then, you'll be ready to lounge on your just-like-new sofa.

22. This Lamp That Makes Your Ceiling Look Like The Night Sky ANTEQI Star Sky Night Lamp $23 | Amazon See on Amazon You can stargaze no matter what the sky looks like outside with this night sky lamp. You can choose from "warm," red, blue, and green light shades — or, you can opt for a combination of all three colors to project onto your ceiling. The lamp creates a huge night sky landscape above you that features the moon, planets, and constellations. Plus, it gently rotates so you constantly get a different view as you drift off to sleep.

23. These Candles That You Can Control With A Remote Enpornk Flameless Candles (Set Of 8) $23 | Amazon See on Amazon This set of nine battery-operated candles adds a soft, calming glow to any room. The candles come in a variety of sizes so they look amazing clustered together, but you can also spread them out throughout your home. They also come with a remote, so you can control their brightness level, flicker speed, and timer with the touch of a button. Plus, reviewers mention that the AA batteries required for these candles last a long time before they need to be replaced.

24. A Mesh Canopy That Makes Your Bed Look Like A Throne TIMBUKTOO Mosquito Netting $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This dreamy canopy netting can be used to keep out mosquitos — but really, why not hang it over your bed so you feel like royalty? It's made from super lightweight mesh that gently drapes over your sleeping area (no matter what size mattress you have). It also has two openings at each side so you can roll out of bed without waking up your partner. Plus, the holes in the mesh are large enough to allow for airflow.

25. This Vintage Lamp That Gives Your Space A Cool Vibe Kiven Steampunk Table Lamp $21 | Amazon See on Amazon This unique bare-bulb lamp gives off a buttery glow while adding a vintage twist to your decor. The base is solid iron — so you can be sure that once you set it up, it won't be going anywhere. Reviewers have commented that even though the base is small and unassuming, it's actually heavy and high-quality. You can choose from three different cord colors: black, brown, and red.

26. A Bamboo Mattress Topper That's Waterproof Masirs Waterproof Bamboo Mattress Protector $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this bamboo mattress pad help to keep you comfy all night, but it's also waterproof. Therefore, if you spill something on your sheets, you can strip them and just wipe your mattress dry. It's also naturally cooling (thanks to the material blend), and can be purchased in various sizes to accommodate different mattresses. You can pick from twin, full, queen, and king.

27. This Pillow That Turns Your Bed Into A Recliner Cushy Form Wedge Pillow $57 | Amazon See on Amazon If you prefer to sleep at an incline, this cushy wedge pillow is a game-changer. It's made of super thick memory foam that gives you enough stability to lie on your back without slipping, but it has just enough give so it feels like you're being held all night. On top of that, this wedge pillow is extremely versatile. You can also place it under your knees to relieve joint pain and pressure.

28. The Memory Foam Pillow That Has Rave Reviews IZO All Supply 18x18 Pillow $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Over a thousand reviewers absolutely rave about this memory foam pillow. The key is in the foam itself. It's actually shredded into smaller, more flexible pieces (instead of one big lump) so it adjusts to your body weight for the perfect fit. Even better: This pillow is also machine-washable, so you can regularly throw it in your washer to keep it fresh and fluffy.

29. A Mini Waterfall That's So, So Soothing Alpine 4-Tier Cascading Tabletop Fountain $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This mini waterfall fountain is basically a balm for your nerves. Water gently cascades from the top of a series of gray stones to the bottom, and then circulates through the base to do it all over again. Plus, the three LED lights in the rocks emit a soft blue glow to highlight the water flow. It's even rust- and weather-resistant so you can take this fountain outside.

30. These Velvet Curtains That Majorly Dim Sunlight StangH Theater Velvet Curtains $45 | Amazon See on Amazon These luxe velvet curtains feel just as amazing as they look, so it's totally acceptable to run a hand through them every time you walk by. They're silky-smooth and feel like water between your fingers. These curtains panels are also extremely thick and block out harsh sunlight. When you're ready to chill, just close both panels to dim your room and settle into your sofa for the night.

31. The Faux Fur Slippers That You Can Wear Anywhere Jessica Simpson Faux Fur Slippers $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only are this faux fur slippers heavenly, but they have tons of traction, too. Each one features a thick, anti-slip sole that's made from rubber, so you can actually wear them outside. But honestly, with a cushy memory foam sole and ultra-soft lining, there's a good chance you won't want to leave the house once you slip these on.

32. A Geometric Terrarium For All Your Favorite Succulents Black Glass Geometric Terrarium $23 | Amazon See on Amazon This adorable geometric terrarium is big enough to hold a few of your favorite succulents, but small enough to fit on your windowsill. There are several pentagon-shaped glass panels that let in tons of light, along with one open space so you can tend to your plant babies. Fill up the bottom with soil, tuck in your greens, and show it off.

33. These Wall Sconces That Add Warm Glows To Any Room Homecor Rustic Wall Sconces (Set of 2) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon These rustic wall sconces can dress up your favorite room with warm-toned fairy lights and a ton of personality. First, they feature a wood slab that's super simple to hang. You can attach a traditional glass mason jar and fill it up with fairy lights and a bouquet of faux white flowers. This set comes with two sconces so you can place them on either side of your bed or sofa for a rustic look.

34. A Velvet Area Rug That's Super Fluffy LOCHAS Ultra Soft Indoor Modern Area Rug $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Go ahead and sink your feet into this ultra soft area rug at the end of a long day — you definitely won't regret it. The inner layer is made from a thick, cushy sponge so this rug literally puts a little bounce in your step, ant the top layer is made from long-grain velvet that feels like real fur. Plus, there's also a plastic, non-slip layer on the bottom to prevent budging. It comes in 16 colors that you can choose from.

35. This Space Heater That Fits Perfectly Under Your Desk Lasko Ceramic Portable Space Heater $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Over 17,000 people swear that this portable space heater keeps them warm all day long. For one, it's small enough to tuck under your desk (or even prop right next to you while you work). It features three heat settings — and no matter how high you crank it up, it still stays super quiet. The machine covers rooms with 300 square feet of space, so it's pretty much perfect for your home office.

36. A Pillow That Props You Up While You Read In Bed Milliard Reading Pillow $33 | Amazon See on Amazon If you love to read in bed, then add this memory foam pillow to your mattress. It holds you up so you can dive into a book without hunching over. The inside is filled with shredded memory foam that conforms to your body, and the arm rests are the perfect height for propping up your elbows while you read. On top of that, you can easily unzip and remove the velour cover and toss it into the wash if you accidentally spill your coffee or tea while you read.

37. This Comfortable Blanket That's Shaped Like A Mermaid Tail LAGHCAT Mermaid Tail Blanket $17 | Amazon See on Amazon It's totally acceptable to pretend you're under the sea when you cozy up with this mermaid tail blanket. It's crocheted with super soft acrylic-cotton blend, and it's long enough that you can pull it all the way up to your chest. Plus, the back has an open slit so you can easily slide the tail on and off when you're ready to walk on land again.

38. A Body Pillow Cover That's Amazing For Snuggling Reafort Ultra Soft Sherpa Body Pillow Cover $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This body pillow cover is top-notch for snuggling in bed. It's made from a super thick polyester sherpa that feels like a dream against your skin. At over four and a half feet long, it's like the perks of snuggling without having to share the bed. It's for sale in six colors, including silver grey, black, blue, navy, cream, and red.

39. This Throw Blanket With Its Own Carrying Strap GONAAP Cozy Warm Sherpa Throw Blanket $18 | Amazon See on Amazon You can take this sherpa throw blanket with you so you can stay toasty warm wherever you go. It's made with "teddy sherpa," which is basically just as soft as it sounds. This blanket is also ultra-thick and big enough for two, so you can share it with someone (only if you want). It even comes with its own carrying strap so you can roll it up and take it with you wherever you go.

40. The Beside Lamp That Has A Touch Sensor AUKEY Table Lamp $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this slim beside lamp give off a comforting glow, but you can also control it with just a tap. Touch anywhere on the base to toggle between three brightness modes. If you're in the mood for a splash of color, you can also choose between tons of vibrant LED shades for an extra-fun flair. You can even rotate through the colors for a full-spectrum rainbow in your bedroom.

41. This Luxe Linen Set That Won't Wrinkle Danjor Hotel Luxury Soft Linens (6-Piece) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon These luxurious sheets feel good and are completely wrinkle-resistant (even if you toss around in your sleep a lot). This set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and four pillowcases — and they're made with microfiber, so they stay smooth all night. Plus, you can still revel in these sheet even if you have a padded mattress, because they feature a deep pocket design to fit around thick beds.