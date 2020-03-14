42 Weird Things For Your Home You'll Find You Can't Live Without

If you ask me, no place truly feels like "home" until you've decorated it to suit your style. I like to splash a few coats of paint on the walls and then throw some canvas art up to decorate — but if you're in need of a few out-of-the-ordinary ideas, then make sure to check out all the weird Amazon products for your home.

Not only have I made sure to select a variety of products that can significantly upgrade your home for less, but I've also included items that'll help your house feel more "you." There's an over-the-door shoe rack made with chic steel instead of pockets, as well as a pack of dryer balls made from 100% genuine New Zealand wool. Not only do they help aerate your clothes so that they dry faster, but they also help fluff up your laundry so that you don't need to add fabric softener. And don't get me started on the technicolor light bulb that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker — it's already in my cart.

It doesn't matter whether you're looking for weird products to spice up your house or a few quirky conversation pieces; when you're shopping on Amazon, you can pretty much have it all.

1. The Tap Lights That You Can Install Practically Anywhere WILLED Dimmable Touch Light (2-Pack) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Add them to your stairwell for some extra illumination, or even put these tap lights in your closet so it's always easy to see your wardrobe. The battery lasts for up to 120 hours when fully charged, and each order comes with strong adhesives that allow you to stick them practically anywhere.

2. A Kitchen Utensil That Lets You Strain, Mash, And More MICHELANGELO 8 in 1 Versatile Kitchen Gadget Set $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If your kitchen storage space is limited, make sure to give this eight-in-one utensil a try. The versatile design lets you serve and strain spaghetti, separate eggs, mash potatoes, strip herbs, chop veggies, and more. Plus, it's made from super-durable nylon that's heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit.

3. This Sprayer That Extracts Fresh Fruit Juice From Your Citrus BLUETOP Citrus Sprayer Gadget $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Just screw these sprayers into your favorite citrus fruits, and they'll allow you to spritz your meals with fresh fruit juice. Each one is made from extra-durable ABS plastic that's heat-resistant up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, and they easily rinse clean under warm water.

4. A Gel That Effortlessly Removes Mold And Mildew Skylarlife Home Mold & Mildew Remover Gel $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Just squeeze it out onto any mold or mildew you'd like to get rid of, and this gel will effortlessly remove it after about six hours — no scrubbing required. It's perfect for dirty grout, caulk, tiles, and more. Plus, the gel is extra-viscous so that it won't flow down your walls.

5. The Round Power Strip With 3 Built-In USB Ports NTONPOWER Travel Power Strip $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of hunting around for a power brick the next time your devices need a charge, just use this power strip. It features three built-in USB ports for added convenience, as well as three traditional plugs. The round size makes it perfect for cramped desks or nightstands, and the rubber feet help prevent it from sliding around.

6. A Detergent Catcher That Helps Keep Your Bottles Clean Tidy-Cup Laundry Detergent and Fabric Softener Gadget $11 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of cleaning up the soap streaks that drip down from your detergent, make sure to pop this catcher onto your bottles. The raised slats on the bottom let you fill up detergent cups without getting the bottom of the cup all soapy, and it's designed to fit most economy-sized bottles.

7. The Shoe Rack That Helps You Save Closet Storage Space Whitmor Over the Door Shoe Rack $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply hang it over the top of any standard door, and this rack instantly gives you space for up to 36 pairs of shoes. There are zero tools required for assembly, and the steel bars are coated with a nonslip layer in order to help prevent your shoes from shaking loose if they get bumped.

8. A USB Wall Charger That Doubles As A Night Light OOLLWW Wall Mount Surge Protector $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it feature two built-in USB ports as well as two traditional AC plugs, but this wall charger also doubles as a night light to help guide your way in the dark. The dusk-to-dawn sensor means it only turns on when the room is dark, and the slot on the top gives you a safe place to stash your phone while it charges.

9. The Night Light That Helps Guide Your Way To The Toilet ToiLight Toilet Night Light $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed to fit inside toilet bowls of practically any shape or size, this motion-detecting night light helps guide your way to the bathroom in the dark. There are eight colors to choose from, including blue, red, green, pink, purple, and more. Plus, there's even a rotating carousel mode that lets you enjoy all of them.

10. A Colorful Light Bulb That Doubles As A Bluetooth Speaker Texsens Bluetooth Light Bulb $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Stereo equipment can be expensive, but this smart light bulb is an absolute steal at only $17. The free downloadable app lets you control the light without having to get off the couch, and it even doubles as a speaker so that you can play your favorite tunes by using your phone's Bluetooth connection.

11. The Flat Iron That Lets You Seal Your Snack Bags Shut Karidge Mini Bag Sealer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Potato chips, chocolate, crackers, and more — you name it, this snack bag flat iron can help seal it shut for later. It's designed to work with a variety of bags, including foil, plastic, PVC, and more. In all, it uses heat to create a seal that helps keep your food fresh.

12. These Bowl Clips That Hold Salsa Off Your Plate Prepworks by Progressive Assorted Dip Clips (4 Pieces) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Piling dip and salsa onto your plate can quickly get messy, so put your dip into these clip-on bowls instead. They easily attach onto practically any regular or paper plate, and each one is large enough that it's able to hold up to one third of a cup.

13. The Tool That Takes The Work Out Of Popping Can Tabs Jokari Easy Open Ring Pull Can Opener $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of ruining yet another nail popping open a can, just use this convenient tool. The nonslip rubber grip helps you maintain a firm hold while you're popping tabs, and it's particularly great for anyone who has limited mobility in their hands (or even if you have a fresh manicure).

14. A Tool That Helps You Make Deliciously Even Pancakes KPKitchen Pancake & Cupcake Batter Dispenser $19 | Amazon See on Amazon The next time you're making pancakes, waffles, muffins, or even crepes, try using this batter dispenser. The pulley handle opens up the bottom so that your batter flows out, and the measurement markings on the side make it easy to keep track of how much you've used.

15. The Organizers That Let You Stack Your Coffee Cups ELYPRO Mug Organizers (6-Pack) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Coffee cups take up a ton of real estate in your cabinets, so use these organizers to help free up some of that space. They allow you to safely stack your mugs on top of each other, and the expandable legs mean that they're able to fit a variety of cups (not just mugs).

16. A Convenient Tool That Helps You Carry Heavy Bags Drhob Grocery Bag Carrier $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't struggle with heavy grocery bags — just use this bag handle to help transfer them from the car to your house. The handle is made from super-durable plastic that can handle up to 33 pounds, and the compact size means you can easily keep one in your pocket while you shop.

17. The Kit That Takes The Stress Out Of Preparing Onions Gadget Chef Onion Goggles and Onion Holder Set $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of tearing up whenever you're preparing an onion, make sure to grab this kit. Each order comes with a pair of anti-fog goggles that protect your eyes from onion fumes, and the prongs on the fork are made from rust-resistant stainless steel. The odor remover is also made from stainless steel, and the microfiber travel case is extra-convenient.

18. A Tool That Separates Eggs So Your Hands Stay Mess-Free Peleg Design Silicone Egg Separator $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of getting your hands messy separating eggs, just use this handy tool. It's made from food-safe silicone that's nonstick and shaped like a frog. To use it, just squeeze the yolk into its body and then squeeze it back out. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "it works exactly as described, is easy to clean, and is cute to boot."

19. The Egg Rings That Make Perfectly Round Breakfast Sandwiches Emoly Silicone Egg Ring (4-Pack) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Have you ever wondered how restaurants get your eggs to come out perfectly round? The chefs are probably using ring molds like these ones directly on their griddles or pans. Each one is made from food-safe silicone that's completely BPA-free, and they're also nonstick so that your eggs don't become glued to the sides.

20. A Pump That's Designed To Work On Large Water Jugs Mlife Water Bottle Pump $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of risking an accidental spill by pouring yourself a glass, just use this pump the next time you want some water out of your extra-large jug. The battery lasts for up to 30 days when fully charged, and it produces very little noise so that you don't disturb your neighbors if you're at the office.

21. The Cutting Board That Doubles As A Storage Basket HI NINGER Foldable Cutting Board $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If cutting boards take up a ton of space in your kitchen, switch over to this versatile one. It collapses down flat so you can use it as a cutting board, but it also expands into a convenient storage basket. It's made from food-grade silicone, and it's completely BPA-free.

22. A Scraper That Helps You Get Every Last Drop Of Mayo Compac Mayo Knife & Jar Scraper $4 | Amazon See on Amazon Throwing out your condiments before you've wiped the jar clean is an easy way to waste money — but you can easily save money by using this scraper, which is shaped to accommodate in insides of jars. The hole at the end of the handle allows you to hang it up in storage, and it's extra-thin so that it can fit into practically any drawer.

23. The Silicone Scrubbers That You Can Use On Dishes And Produce Lubrima Silicone Sponge (3-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only are they made from high-quality, BPA-free silicone, but these scrubbers are also naturally resistant to mold and mildew. The silicone bristles are soft, so they're safe to use on nonstick cookware and even vegetables. Plus, they're also heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

24. A Stainless Steel Bowl Designed With A Built-In Side Strainer Helen's Asian Kitchen Rice Washing Bowl $13 | Amazon See on Amazon It may be advertised as primarily for washing rice, but this bowl is also great for straining quinoa, veggies, fruits, and more. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel that's built to last for years to come, and it easily nests inside other bowls when in storage.

25. The Hanger That Keeps Your Socks Organized In The Wash SockDock Laundry Helper $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Just keep your socks on this hanger the next time you toss them into the wash, and it'll help keep them all together so that none of them get lost. You can transfer it directly from the wash to the dryer for added convenience, and there are enough clips for up to nine pairs of socks.

26. A Pasta Timer That Sings When Your Spaghetti Is Done Brainstream Al Dente The Singing Floating Pasta Timer $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Your microwave timer isn't nearly as accurate as this BPA-free pasta timer, as it's designed to start singing once your pasta has reached perfect al dente. It's made from super-durable plastic that's heat-resistant up to 230 degrees Fahrenheit, and the song is loud enough that you can hear it from other rooms.

27. The Flexible Plunger That Reaches Deep To Get Rid Of Clogs ToiletShroom Revolutionary Plunger $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If your regular plunger isn't getting the job done, make sure to give this one a try. The flexible pinecone head reaches deep into your pipes to help get rid of clogs, and it's made from a combination of durable ABS plastic and rust-resistant stainless steel. The best part? Each plunger also comes with a storage caddy.

28. A Pack Of Bowl Scrapers Made From Ultra-Durable Nylon Progressive Scrapers $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes, you just need to scrape away at the grime that's gotten stuck on your pots and pans — and these scrapers will get the job done. They're made from durable nylon that won't scratch delicate surfaces, and they're ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hands.

29. The Brush That Gets Your Garbage Disposal Extra-Clean Mr. Scrappy Universal, Garbage Disposal Brush $9 | Amazon See on Amazon You clean your kitchen, but what about your garbage disposal? This brush not only helps remove any unwanted odors that might be leaking from your sink, but the unique design means it'll fit into practically any disposal. The handle is extra-wide so that you can maintain a comfortable grip, and it keeps your hand safely away from the disposal itself.

30. A Pair Of Silicone Gloves That Are Perfect For Scrubbing Dishes anzoee Reusable Silicone Dishwashing Gloves $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Most dishwashing gloves simply keep your hands dry, but these ones are made with bristles on the palms that help you get your dishes extra-clean (without the extra sponge). They're made from durable silicone, and they're available in three colors: grey, pink, and blue.

31. The Natural Cleaning Paste You Can Use All Over Your Home The EcoGurus Natural Cleaning Paste with Sponge $20 | Amazon See on Amazon You can use it in your bathroom on tough limescale, or you can even use this cleaning paste on saucepans, ovens, grills, windows, and rust. You name it, and it'll most likely work. It's formulated with natural ingredients that are 100% biodegradable, too.

32. A Squeegee With A Telescopic Handle And A Water Sprayer JEHONN Spray Window Squeegee Cleaner with Scrubber $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Tall windows are no match for this electronic squeegee, as the telescopic handle makes it easy to reach every distant nook and cranny. The built-in spray bottle is extra-large so that you're not stuck constantly refilling it, and each order comes with two reusable microfiber cleaning pads.

33. The Tool That Helps You Thaw Ingredients In Your Sink Thaw Claw $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Thawing frozen ingredients in the microwave almost never ends well — so instead, start using this Thaw Claw. Just attach it to the bottom of your sink using the built-in suction cup, place your frozen ingredient under the claw, and then fill your sink with warm water. The claw will prevent your ingredient from floating up, allowing it to thaw quickly.

34. A Pair Of Claws That Take The Work Out Of Shredding Meat Barbuzzo Dinosaur Meat Claws $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Have you ever wondered how your favorite barbecue restaurant shreds their meat? They might be using a pair of claws, like these ones. You can also use them as tongs when transferring meat from the grill to your table, and the dinosaur design gives them a fun added touch.

35. The Stick-On Hooks That Hold Brooms And Dustpans In Place MCOMCE Broom Holder (4 Pieces) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Use these hooks to store brooms and dustpans when you're not cleaning, or you even use them to store toilet brushes, golf clubs, and more. There are zero tools required for installation (since each hook features a pre-installed adhesive on the back), and they shouldn't damage your walls when it comes time to remove them.

36. A Mandoline Slicer That Comes With A Finger Guard kinsho Adjustable Mandolin Slicer $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Evenly chopping up your ingredients helps ensure that they'll cook evenly, and this mandoline slicer makes it easier than ever to do so. Each order comes with a finger guard to keep you protected from accidental nicks and cuts, and you can even adjust the blades so that you can choose how thin or thick your slices come out.

37. The Convenient Trash Bin That Hangs Over Your Cabinets wanzi2 Hanging Trash Garbage Bin $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Making multiple trips from your counter to the trash is nowhere near as convenient as using this over-the-cabinet trash bin. You can easily slide your food scraps and rubbish straight from your cutting board into this bin when preparing meals, and the inside wipes clean with a damp cloth if dirty.

38. A Tool That Takes The Kernels Off The Cob For You Chef'n Cob Corn Stripper $8 | Amazon See on zon Slicing kernels off the cob with a knife isn't always ideal, so try this stripping tool. The stainless steel blades rip the kernels from the cob with one easy twist, and it's especially great for making salsas, salads, and more. You can even clean it in the dishwasher whenever you need to.

39. The Clips That Give Your Food Bags An Airtight Seal CRIVERS Food Bag Sealer Clips (24 Pieces) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Help prevent your snacks and leftovers from spoiling quickly by using these sealer clips. They give your storage bags an airtight seal in order to help keep your meals fresh, and each order comes with four sizes that you can use on a variety of bags: small, medium, large, and extra-large.

40. A Set Of Knives That Come With A Magnetic Strip For Storage Chefcoo Kitchen Knife Set Plus Magnetic Strip and Sharpener $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this set of knives feature nonslip handles to help you maintain a firm grip, but each order also comes with a magnetic wall strip for easy storage. The knives are great for everything from slicing up pizza to carving a turkey — and the included knife sharpener is a great bonus gift.

41. The Microwave Cleaner That Loosens Up Baked-On Food Splatters Angry Mama Microwave/Fridge Cleaner $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If the inside of your microwave is covered in baked-on splatters of food, use this steam cleaner to loosen the mess. Simply fill it up with vinegar and water, then pop it in the microwave for seven minutes. The steam will help dissolve all the stains in your microwave, allowing you to easily wipe it out with a paper towel.