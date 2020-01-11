43 Weird Things You'll Find You Can't Live Without That Are Under $30 On Amazon

Let's face it — life can get a little boring. Maybe you've become stuck in the same habits every day, or maybe your life is just in need of a little spicing up. Personally, I know what it feels like to get stuck in a rut. That's why whenever my routine or space starts feeling a little redundant, I head over to check out all the weird products that are available on Amazon.

In my opinion, there's no therapy like retail therapy, and all the funky gadgets you're about to discover are pretty much proof. For example, you can spice up any bland, boring meal with a cult-favorite honey that's made with chili peppers. Or, if you're looking for a way to relax after a long, stressful day, try grabbing yourself one of the essential oil diffusers that buyers can't get enough of. If neither of those things are your cup of tea, I've also included kitchen gadgets, beauty staples, household electronics, and things that are sure to boost your comfort levels — and according to reviewers, once you've tried them, you won't want to live without them.

Did I mention that everything here is also less than $30? Yep. These bizarre but brilliant products are available at such reasonable prices, there's almost no reason not to snag at least a few things for yourself.