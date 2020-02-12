44 Clever Products That Make You Seem 10x More Put Together For Less Than $30 On Amazon

There's not that much difference between genuinely being put together, versus just seeming like you know what you're doing. Trust me; there's a reason the phrase "fake it until you make it" exists. Most people aren't paying enough attention to realize your morning routine took a mere 10 minutes — and with these clever products available on Amazon, they wouldn't notice even if they tried.

From facial cleansers that help brighten your skin to eye masks that reduce puffiness, there are tons of genius products you can use to make yourself look more put together. But not all of them have to do with your appearance — if you plan on traveling in the future, make sure to check out the wallet I've included. Not only does it have enough space for more than a dozen credit cards, but it also blocks RFID signals so that electronic pickpockets can't access your sensitive data. Or, if you're a little clumsy, take a look at the stain-preventing spray that stops liquids from soaking into your fabrics.

Whether you're trying to tidy up your home or meal prep for the upcoming week, there are tons of brilliant products to choose from on Amazon — these are some of the best under $30.

1. The Cleanser That's Designed For Use On Sensitive Skin La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Cleansers can contain ingredients that leave sensitive skin feeling irritated, whereas this one is specifically formulated for sensitive as well as dry skin. It's completely oil- as well as sulfate-free, plus it's infused with prebiotic thermal water to help leave your skin moisturized.

2. A Pair Of Gloves That Are Compatible With Touchscreens TRENDOUX Touch Screen Anti-Slip Winter Gloves $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't take your gloves off to use your phone — switch to this cozy winter pair that's compatible with touchscreens instead. The non-slip grips on the palms help you maintain a firm hold on your devices in the cold weather, and the thick elastic wrist helps prevent snow and rain from leaking inside. Available sizes: medium — x-large.

3. The Gel That Melts Away Makeup Without Drying Your Skin Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Gel $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it to remove makeup at the end of the day, or use this cleansing gel to detoxify your pores from dirt and oil. The papaya and grapefruit extracts help exfoliate away dry flakes of skin from your complexion, plus the formula is completely oil-free as well as non-drying.

4. This Pack Of Eye Masks That Combats Inflammation skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gel (Pack of 4) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon It can be difficult to get rid of tired, puffy eyes in the morning, so make sure to give these eye masks a try. You only need to wear them for about 10 minutes in order to help de-puff your skin, plus they're also hydrating so that your face is left feeling smooth.

5. The Serum That Helps Brighten Your Complexion Vichy Mineral 89 Eyes Serum $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with inflammation-fighting hyaluronic acid, this cream is an easy way to help brighten your complexion while simultaneously combating any unwanted puffiness. It's especially great for rubbing around your eyes in order to reduce inflammation, plus reviewers say it's safe for people who have sensitive skin.

6. A Cuticle Oil Formulated With Moisturizing Milk & Honey Cuccio Revitalize Cuticle Oil, Milk and Honey $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Dry, cracked cuticles are no match for this moisturizing cuticle oil. It's formulated with honey that helps soothe irritated hangnails, as well as milk that helps refresh and hydrate your skin. Many Amazon reviewers also wrote about how a little goes a long way, which can help you save money over time.

7. The Tools That Help You Loop Your Hair Into Cute Styles Adecco LLC Hair Braid Accessories Ponytail Maker $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Suitable for all thicknesses and hair types, these tools make it easy to loop your hair through itself to achieve cute layered hairstyles. They're great for casual days at the office as well as formal events, and each order comes with a variety of sizes, too.

8. A Makeup Primer That Helps Control Oil & Shine Thank Me Later Primer and Setting Spray Series by Elizabeth Mott $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Cruelty-free as well as waterproof, this primer is a great option for anyone with oily skin. The formula is non-greasy so that it won't leave your face looking slick, plus it even helps minimize the appearance of your pores. It has a silky feel as you rub it into your complexion, and it's an inexpensive way to keep your makeup going strong until it's time for bed.

9. The Makeup Setting Spray Formulated With Green Tea Pure Bliss Makeup Setting Spray with Organic Green Tea $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Some setting sprays lean towards the sticky side — but not this one. It dries extra quickly so you're not stuck waiting around with a wet face, plus the green tea in the formula is absolutely loaded with nourishing antioxidants. Most importantly, reviewers "can't believe how well it works. My makeup lasts through my work day and when I spray it on in the morning my skin feels refreshed."

10. A Face Powder That's Great For Contouring, Baking, & More Coty Airspun Face Powder $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Use this loose face powder to set your makeup before a long night out, or even use it for baking and contouring. It's extra light so that your skin doesn't feel smothered while you're wearing it, and unlike other loose powders, you can even use it as a foundation.

11. The Bags That Keep Your Shoes Separate From Your Clothes YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags (Set of 2) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Letting your shoes roam free in your suitcase (or gym bag) is an easy way to get your clothes dirty, so keep them separate with these waterproof shoe bags. They're made from tear-resistant nylon that easily wipes clean with a damp cloth, and they're large enough that they'll fit any standard-sized shoe.

12. A Pair Of Orthotics Inserts That Help Support Your Arches Physix Gear Sport Full Length Orthotic Inserts with Arch Support $21 | Amazon See on Amazon If your high arches easily grow sore after a long day on your feet, try putting these orthotics insoles into your shoes. The built-in arch support helps prevent your feet from aching, and they're great for running, sports, or even just walking. They're non-slip so that they don't wiggle out of your shoes as you move, and the deep heel cradle gives you added stability.

13. The Jewelry Cleaner That's Completely Ammonia-Free Gentle Jewelry Cleaner Solution by Simple Shine. $0 See on Amazon Most jewelry cleaners are loaded with harsh chemicals, whereas this one is completely ammonia-free. You can safely use it on gold, silver, diamonds, pearls, and more, plus the formula is 100% biodegradable. Each order also comes with a scrubber brush to help you reach all those nooks in your stone settings.

14. A Wallet That Stops Electronic Pickpockets From Stealing Your Info Travelambo Multi Card Case Wallet $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in more than 30 rich shades, this wallet is a must-have anytime you're traveling. It blocks RFID signals so that electronic pickpockets can't access your sensitive credit card information, plus the zippered pockets are great for keeping cash and coins secure.

15. The Insert That Helps You Keep Your Purse Organized ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Just slip it into your purse or tote bag, and this insert can help you keep its contents organized. There are 13 pockets where you can store pens, lotions, makeup, accessories, and more, plus it's available in more than 10 colors so that you can match it to the interior of your bag.

16. A Pair Of Faux Leather Belts That Are Super Fashionable Fairy Rose 2 Pieces Faux Leather Belt $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is the faux leather cruelty-free, but these leather belts are also incredibly on-trend — pair them with a cute pair of jeans or work pants to spice up any outfit. You can grab them in khaki as well as leopard prints, and the buckle is even scratch-resistant.

17. The Passport Holder That Blocks RFID Signals FurArt Passport Wallet Case $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Digital pickpockets can access your passport information without you even noticing, so keep it safe inside of this passport holder. Not only does it block RFID signals, but each order also comes with a pen for added convenience. There are pockets for money, notes, credit cards, and more, plus the elastic strap helps keep everything secure.

18. A Pack Of Sponges Infused With Activated Bamboo Charcoal Konjac Sponge (3 Pack) by The Beauty Shelf $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Infused with activated bamboo charcoal, these konjac sponges make it easy to exfoliate old skin from your complexion. They're hypoallergenic as well as 100% biodegradable, plus they can even help balance your skin's pH level. Safe for sensitive skin, they also work without any cleanser necessary.

19. The Makeup Eraser That's Perfect For Small Touch-Ups Superface Eye Makeup Remover Pen $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't erase your entire eye just because you screwed up the wing — use this makeup eraser to fix it instead. It's great for lipstick smudges, eyeliner accidents, and more, plus it won't leave behind any greasy residue. You can also use it on waterproof makeup, and it also doubles as a balm for chapped lips.

20. These Packing Cubes That Help You Organize Your Suitcase Gonex Compression Packing Cubes $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from breathable, ventilated mesh, these packing cubes make it easy to keep your luggage sorted while you're traveling. They cut down on the space that your garments take up so that you can fit even more clothes in your suitcase, plus each order comes with three: one large, one medium, and one small.

21. The Under-Eye Patches Infused With Hyaluronic Acid Under Eye Bags Treatment Patches by LAUER COSMETIC $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the hyaluronic acid in these under eye patches help reduce puffiness, but the added snail extract is also great for moisturizing dry skin. They're an inexpensive way to help reduce the appearance of dark circles, and you only need to wear them for about 15 minutes in order to experience the full benefits.

22. A Stamp That Helps You Get That Winged Eyeliner Look MOSTORY Winged Eyeliner Pencil Stamp $8 | Amazon See on Amazon It's not easy to draw a perfect eyeliner wing, so take the stress out of the equation with this eyeliner stamp. The formula is smudge-proof as well as waterproof, and each order comes with one stamp for each eye. The opposite end of the stamp features a regular eyeliner pen for added convenience, plus the ink glides on smoothly.

23. The Foaming Cleanser That Helps Balance Your Skin's pH EltaMD Foaming Facial Cleanser $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Having an unbalanced pH can lead to breakouts and blemishes, so why not give this foaming cleanser a try? It's formulated to help balance your complexion's pH level as well as detoxify your pores, plus it's completely oil-free so you won't be stuck with any greasy residue.

24. A Hydrating Lotion That Helps Protect You From UV Rays Purpose Dual Treatment Moisture Lotion with SPF 10 $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Looking for a lightweight lotion with a hint of SPF in it? This one not only offers SPF 10 protection against the sun's UV rays, but it's also oil-free as well as fragrance-free. The water-based formula is safe to use on an everyday basis, and the formula is also hypoallergenic.

25. The Infinity Scarf That Features A Discrete Pocket Pop Fashion Infinity Scarf with Zipper Pocket $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Stash your passport, phone, cash, and more in this infinity scarf's hidden pocket. It's available in more than 10 gorgeous colors to match practically any outfit, and it's lightweight enough that you can easily wear it all year long.

26. A Spray That Helps Protect Your Fabrics From Stains Scotchgard Fabric & Upholstery Protector $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Just spray this upholstery protector all over your furniture, and it'll help block any stains before they have a chance to soak into the fabric. It's safe to use on materials that require dry cleaning, plus it dries completely clear as well as odorless. You can also use it on shirts, pillows, ties, and more.

27. The Powder That Helps Heal Blemishes & Breakouts Mario Badescu Special Healing Powder $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with detoxifying sulfur, this healing powder is a great option when trying to mitigate any acne flare-ups. The kaolin clay in the formula absorbs excess oil while simultaneously helping to reduce redness, and a little goes a long way to help you save money in the long-run.

28. A Garment Steamer That Heats Up In Just 90 Seconds PurSteam Garment Steamer $26 | Amazon See on Amazon You won't have to wait around for this steamer to heat up, as it reaches peak temperature after just 90 seconds. You can use it to easily melt away wrinkles in upholstery, bedding, clothing, tablecloths, and more, plus it's safe to use on extra-delicate fabrics. Made from durable ABS plastic, this steamer is also BPA-free.

29. The Electric Nail File That Comes With 11 Nail Drill Bits AIRSEE Professional Efile Nail Drill Kit $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it come with 11 nail drill bits, but this electric sander also comes with 56 extra sanding bands. It's great for removing gel nail polish without having to go to the salon, and the speed is adjustable depending on how tough of a job you're tackling.

30. A Warm Beanie Cap Made With Built-In Bluetooth Speakers XIKEZAN Knit Bluetooth Beanie $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your head warm and listen to your favorite tunes with this Bluetooth beanie cap. The Bluetooth speakers are able to stream music from up to 33 feet away, and the battery lasts for up to 20 hours when fully charged. Each order also comes with a free pair of gloves.

31. The Organizer With Space For Cables, SD Cards, & More BAGSMART Electronic Organizer $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of letting your cables run wild in a drawer, just use this electronics organizer to keep them sorted. It features space for cables, chargers, phones, SD cards, and more, plus the hard case is extra durable in order to help keep everything safe from damage.

32. A Compact Jewelry Box With 4 Separate Containers CONBOLA 4-Tier Jewelry Organizer Box $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it to store your earrings and rings, or use this jewelry box for small accessories like bobby pins. It's made from super-durable ABS plastic that easily wipes clean with a damp cloth, plus the compact size makes it perfect for cramped countertops or vanities.

33. The Leggings That Won't Turn Transparent When You Squat 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Leggings with Pockets $25 | Amazon See on Amazon With these opaque leggings, you can move in any direction without having to worry about them becoming transparent — buyers say they're even fully squat-proof. There are two convenient built-in pockets that are large enough for a smartphone, and they're available in a wide range of colors and sizes. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

34. A Set Of Food Containers Made From Borosilicate Glass Prep Naturals Glass Meal Prep Containers (Set of 5) $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass, these food storage containers are made with dividers that are perfect for meal-prepping and portioning out your snacks. They're safe to use in the freezer, microwave, and oven, plus the lids lock in order to help keep your meals fresh and spill-proof.

35. The Water Flosser That's Completely Cordless Ailifefort Cordless Water Flosser $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't confine yourself to a nearby outlet — this cordless water flosser lets you roam all around your home or bathroom while you clean your teeth. The battery is rechargeable so you don't have to worry about buying a replacement, plus it's even waterproof so that you can save time by using it in the shower.

36. An Electric Shoe Polisher That Comes With 3 Brush Heads Hitti Electric Shoe Polisher $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Get your shoes looking like new with this electric shoe polisher. Each order comes with three interchangeable brush heads that you can use to polish, oil, and shine your shoes, plus the battery is rechargeable using the included USB cable for added convenience.

37. This Set Of Travel Bottles That Are TSA-Approved Travigo 4-in-1 Travel Dispenser Bottles $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of wasting money on shampoo once you get to your destination, just fill these travel bottles up with your favorite liquids before your flight. They're TSA-approved as well as leak-proof, plus each order also comes with sticker labels that you can use to keep track of what's inside each bottle.

38. A Compact Mirror That Doubles As An External Battery Shinngo Portable Charger Mirror Compact $24 | Amazon See on Amazon It's a compact mirror you can use to fix your makeup, but this genius device can also be used as an external battery so that you can charge your phone while away from home. The mirror is backlit so that you can use it in the dark, and the bulbs are made from energy-efficient LEDs that have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours.

39. The Lightweight Backpack That's Perfect For Hiking & Day Trips ZOMAKE Ultra Lightweight Packable Backpack $16 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't want to weigh yourself down with a heavy backpack while you're traveling, so grab this lightweight, packable one instead. It's perfect for day trips, school, shopping, and more, plus it's made from waterproof, tear-resistant nylon. When you're not using it, simply fold it down into a compact pouch so it's easy to tuck away into storage.

40. An Ice Roller That Can Help Reduce Inflammation Esarora ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eyes $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it to help reduce puffy, tired eyes, or even use this ice roller to cool down after a rough day. It's also great for helping to alleviate pain from headaches as well as migraines, and one Amazon reviewer raved, "feels great on my face right when I wake up in the morning!"

41. The Vanity Mirror Made With 21 Super Bright LED Bulbs Wudeweike Tri-fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only do the 21 LED bulbs have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours, but this lighted vanity mirror also helps you do your makeup accurately, no matter how dark the room is. It offers two- and three-times magnification to help you draw that perfect eyeliner wing, and it's powered either via USB or using four AA batteries.

42. A Device That Helps Get Your Makeup Brushes Squeaky-Clean DOTSOG Pro Makeup Brush Cleaner $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Using dirty makeup brushes caked in old foundation can easily result in clogged pores, so use this handy device to help get them squeaky-clean. It's designed to fit practically any size or style of makeup brush, and all it requires are two AA batteries.

43. The Ionic Comb That Helps Straighten Out Your Beard Cutie Academy Ionic Beard Straightening Comb $21 | Amazon See on Amazon You can use it to straighten your beard, or you can even use this ionic comb to curl, volumize, or brush out knots. The heating plates are coated in ceramic in order to help prevent damage to your strands, and it's compatible with all types of hair.