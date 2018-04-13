44 Genius Things Under $10 On Amazon That Are Most Added To Women's Wish Lists

Anyone who has ever wondered what women really are purchasing only needs to glance at their Amazon wish lists to find out. Spoiler: They're products that work like they say they will and won't cost a fortune. This list of genius things under $10 on Amazon that are most added to women's wish lists give us major insight into what makes a good product — and what makes a great product.

These products certainly span all categories as well. Whether you need a reliable document organizer to keep important papers orderly, kitchen shears that can cut herbs in seconds instead of the usual 30 minutes it takes some of us, or a two-in-one sponge and scrubber that won't scratch stainless steel, this list has the best version of each product — and all are glorious products on Amazon that are less than $10.

This list also features brilliant beauty products with a cult following, like an intensely pigmented liquid eyeliner that never, ever runs and a hand cream so luxurious you'll want to shout about it from the rooftop. From cooking and cleaning tools to cuticle pens and silicone wine glasses that will never break, these are the affordable products that make life a little sweeter.