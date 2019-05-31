44 Random Things On Amazon With An Overwhelming Number Of 5-Star Reviews

Shopping online can feel overwhelming. How do you find products that will actually work? The answer is easy if you're on Amazon: find the products with tons of five-star reviews. Seriously: Head over to the reviews section on any given product, and you’re suddenly in the know. There's an entire community of people out there sharing their thoughts and feelings about their experiences with that product — and giving their very detailed, very honest opinion on it. For free.

Because when something has hundreds — or even thousands — of glowing five-star reviews? When that many people take the time out of their day to write about something as mundane as an outdoor fly trap or an acne-clearing face wash, there's definitely something to that product.

However, reading all the reviews (and trust me, there are so many reviews on Amazon products) can be super time-consuming. If you’re looking to find those winning products without wasting hours combing through the ones that flopped, you’ve come to the right place. From an all-natural deodorant that actually works to a weird-but-awesome musical flower pot, all the products on this list have been rigorously tested and emphatically approved by a thriving community of Amazon reviewers.