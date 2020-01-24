44 Things That Make You Feel Better Physically & Mentally For Less Than $40 On Amazon

Life can be stressful, so it's not at all surprising that the self-care industry is flourishing. Of course, it's hard to shell out tons of money on self care. That's why I've put together this collection of Amazon products that make you feel better, all of which are under $40. When you think about it, that's cheaper than a massage, a spa appointment, or, you know, a beach retreat in Bali. (However, all of those things do sound nice.)

If you ask me, true self care requires paying attention to both your physical and mental health — so you'll find products here that cover each of those bases. There are selections that'll help you take care of your mind, such as essential oils, a white noise machine, and a light therapy lamp. There are also products that'll help you take care of your body, like a shiatsu massager, an extra-large heating pad, and a filtered wand that reduces unpleasant reactions to wine (genius, I know). You'll also find a ton of beauty products, including healing clay masks and hydrating facial serums.

Here's the best part, though: You'll get to partake in some retail therapy while searching for those feel-good items.

1. This Shiatsu Massager That Heats Up While You Wear It FIVE S FS8801 Deep Tissue 3D Kneading Shiatsu Neck, Shoulder, Back, Leg and Foot Massager $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Slipping your arms through the slings of this shiatsu massager helps keep it in place and lets your control the strength of the massage; just pull down for more intensity. The bi-directional massager features three speeds, eight 3-D kneading nodes, and a heating option.

2. These Essential Oil Diffusers That Hook Onto Your Car's Air Vents RoyAroma 30mm Car Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Stainless Steel Locket with Vent Clip (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Stay calm in bumper-to-bumper traffic with this car aromatherapy diffuser. Just open the locket, apply a few essential oil drops to the inner felt pad, and then clip it onto your air vent to release a subtle sent. Each order comes with two diffusers and 12 replaceable pads.

3. The Humidifier That Runs For Up To 16 Hours Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Moisturize the air all night long with this ultrasonic cool mist humidifier that operates for up to 16 hours. The humidifier features a 360-degree nozzle that releases mist into the entire room, an optional nightlight, and an auto-shutoff function that kicks in when the water runs low.

4. A Breathable Weighted Blanket That's Lined With Cotton ZZZhen Weighted Blanket $32 | Amazon See On Amazon This weighted blanket is lined with breathable cotton, and it's filled with evenly distributed glass beads that add heaviness. It's also machine-washable and comes in four different sizes and weights. Once customer added to its 4.7-star rating and wrote, "This weighted blanket is made so well! You can tell by the stitching that the beads will stay in place and not slide around."

5. This Extra-Large Heating Pad With Almost 7,000 5-Star Reviews MIGHTY BLISS™ Large Electric Heating Pad $37 | Amazon See On Amazon Measuring in at 12-by-24 inches, this extra-large heating pad covers a lot of surface area. That way, you won't have to move it around to remedy different spots. It's covered in soft micro-plush fabric and comes with a hand control that lets you toggle between three heat settings.

6. The Wine Filter That Helps Prevent Headaches After Happy Hour The Wand Wine Filter by PureWine $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Prevent wine-induced headaches, flushing, and congestion with this ingenious wine filter. Just stir the wand in your glass of vino, and the filter will remove histamines and sulfites without influencing the flavor or aroma. Use it with red, white, and sparkling wines.

7. These All-Natural Lip Balms Made With Beeswax, Aloe, And More All-Natural Lip Balm Gift Set by Naturistick (5-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Soften and condition your lips with these ultra-hydrating lip balms made with beeswax, aloe vera, coconut oil, vitamin E, and more. The natural formula is non-GMO and cruelty-free — and the set comes with five scents: mango, green tea, pomegranate, peppermint, and vanilla.

8. This Double-Sided Jade Roller That Comes With A Gua Sha Tool eDiva Natural Jade Roller– Gua Sha $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Add this dual-ended jade roller to your beauty arsenal and roll it across your face to reduce swelling, stimulate circulation, and brighten your complexion. It's made from 100% natural jade stone and comes with a separate gua sha tool to boost the roller's benefits.

9. These Lavender-Soaked Foot Peel Masks That Relieve Dry Skin Bea Luz Foot Peel Mask Exfoliant for Soft Feet (2 Pairs) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This foot peel mask is soaked in botanicals like lavender, aloe vera, papain, and milk, all of which deeply exfoliate skin. Wear the masks for about an hour — and then, rough skin will begin sloughing off within a few days, leaving you with soft feet within two weeks.

10. A Single-Serve Coffee Maker That Works In Just 90 Seconds Hamilton Beach Scoop Single Serve Coffee Maker $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this single-serve coffee maker to make an 8-ounce cup in 90 seconds (or a 14-ounce travel mug of joe in under three minutes). The stainless steel coffee maker features a permanent mesh filter that doubles as a coffee scoop, as well as regular and bold brewing options.

11. This Popular Bentonite Clay Mask That Purifies Your Pores Aztec Secret - Indian Healing Clay $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers have written that this highly-rated mask "works miracles" and is "hands down the most effective product I have ever used." It's made entirely from calcium bentonite clay, which naturally draws out toxins and impurities from skin. Mix it with apple cider vinegar or water to remove blackheads and reduce blemishes.

12. These Heel Socks That Are Lined With Moisturizing Gel ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks (2 Pairs) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Repair dry, cracked skin with these gel-lined, moisturizing heel socks. After applying some cream to your heels, slip the socks on and wear them overnight (they work without added lotion, too). The socks are made from soft cotton, and each order comes with two pairs that are washable and reusable. Choose from several colors.

13. The White Noise Machine With 24 Different Sound Options Dreamegg Sound Machine $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Lull yourself to sleep with this white noise machine that has 24 soothing sound options, such as sea waves, crickets, rain, and traditional white noise. It features a timer and adjustable volume controls, and it's compact enough to pack in your carry-on suitcase.

14. A Derma Roller That Helps Exfoliate Your Complexion Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Cosmetic Microdermabrasion $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Make your complexion glow with this derma roller. It's outfitted with teeny, tiny micro-needles that gently puncture the surface of your complexion, which also helps exfoliate your skin. It's painless and probably much more affordable than a microneedling session at the spa.

15. This Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum That Moisturizes Your Skin Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face by YEOUTH $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This hydrating face serum is made with pure hyaluronic acid, and it's lightweight, fast-absorbing, and non-greasy. It naturally holds moisture in, giving skin a dewy appearance. In the words of this reviewer, it also makes skin "supple and bright."

16. A Therapeutic-Grade Essential Oil For Stress Relief Healing Solutions Stress Relief Essential Oil Blend $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Soothe your nerves with this therapeutic-grade essential oil for stress. The FDA-registered formula is made with a blend of sweet orange, lemongrass, rose geranium, and cananga (ylang-ylang). Add it to a diffuser or dab it onto your wrists or temples whenever you start to feel stressed.

17. These Sheet Masks That Are Infused With Different Ingredients Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet (16-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Address every skin-care concern out there with this pack of 24 sheet masks. Each mask is soaked in collagen and then infused with a variety of ingredients, including vitamin E. Some other assets include vitamin C to brighten, green tea to provide antioxidant protection, and aloe to add hydration.

18. The Light Therapy Lamp That Mimics The Sun's Rays Verilux HappyLight $38 | Amazon See On Amazon This 10,000-lux light therapy lamp offers full-spectrum, UV-free light and comes with a detachable stand. It works by mimicking natural rays, and it's a great way to fight jet lag, reset your circadian rhythm, and boost a low mood.

19. A Colorful Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As A Humidifier URPOWER 500ml Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Humidifier $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Treat yourself to an aromatherapy session with this essential oil diffuser that also moisturizes the air. Toggle between high mist and low mist options and set it on a timer for 60, 90, or 180 minutes. You can also use it as a nightlight; choose from seven soft LED colors.

20. This Compact Bluetooth Speaker That's Totally Waterproof VicTsing SoundHot C6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Listen to music anywhere — at barbecues, the lake, or even in the shower — with this portable Bluetooth speaker. The compact speaker is totally waterproof, USB-rechargeable, and plays for up to six hours on one charge. Choose from three colors: blue, red, and black.

21. The Vibrating Foot Spa That Massages Your Feet Conair Foot Spa/Pedicure Spa with Soothing Vibration Massage $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Soak your feet at the end of a long day in this foot spa that features a toe-touch control for vibrations. The spa is deep to fully immerse your feet, and the detachable pinpoint massager is a great way to rub away aches and pains.

22. A Ridiculously Soft Bathrobe That Comes With A Hood KEMUSI Hooded Women Soft Spa Long Bathrobe $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This highly rated robe is made from soft, all-season polyester fleece — so it's warm enough to wear in the winter and lightweight enough to wear in the summer. It's machine-washable and features a hood, a sash closure, and two front pockets. Choose from three colors: cream, gray, and black.

23. This Sonic Facial Brush That Exfoliates Your Complexion Earthen Beauty Naturals SOLO Mio - Sonic Facial Brush $38 | Amazon See On Amazon Deeply cleanse your skin and improve its texture with this sonic facial cleansing brush. The brush's tiny bristles deliver gentle pulsations that work to remove dirt, oil, and makeup residue, all while exfoliating your complexion and promoting circulation. The USB-rechargeable brush is made with top-grade, waterproof silicone.

24. The Stress-Relieving Body Wash And Lotion Duo Bath & Body Works, Aromatherapy Stress Relief Body Lotion and Body Wash & Foam Bath $22 | Amazon See On Amazon You can clear your mind and relieve anxiety while you lather up in the shower with this stress-relieving body wash. It's formulated with eucalyptus and spearmint essential oils, both of which are known to soothe jangled nerves and lift spirits. After your shower, follow up with the accompanying stress relief lotion.

25. This Detailed Planner That Comes With Organizational Stickers Legend Planner - Deluxe Weekly & Monthly Life Planner $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Using a good planner is one of the best ways to feel like you have your life on track. This undated version has entries for monthly overviews, weekly appointments, to-do lists, habit trackers, goals, action steps, and reflections. It also features three sheets of organizational stickers. Choose from colors like rose gold, black, and aquamarine.

26. This Yogi Bedtime Tea That'll Help You Unwind Yogi Tea - Bedtime (6-Pack) $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Before hitting the hay, take some time to unwind with this relaxing tea. The sweet-and-spicy herbal blend is made with passionflower, chamomile, licorice, cardamom, and cinnamon, all of which help relax the mind and body. That way, you'll fall asleep the second your head hits the pillow.

27. A Bamboo Bathtub Caddy That Has A Spot For Everything Nature Gear Wood Bamboo Luxury Bath Caddy $35 | Amazon See On Amazon With this bath caddy, you can keep everything at your fingertips while you soak. It has space for your tablet, phone, a glass of wine, soap, and a candle. Made from eco-sustainable bamboo, the caddy is extendable — so it fits tubs of most sizes.

28. These Yoga Cards That Show You How To Do 70 Poses NewMe Fitness Yoga Cards $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Take a yoga class anywhere you are with these yoga cards that guide you through poses and flows. Each card lists the pose in Sanskrit and English and offers a clear posture illustration and text explanation. The deck comes with 70 cards: Lay them out in front of you for a full sequence.

29. The Shower Bombs That Release Mists Of Aromatherapy Cleverfy Shower Bombs Aromatherapy Gifts (6-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon When combined with the steam from your shower, these shower bombs will release a mist of natural, aromatherapeutic essential oils. Each order comes with six bombs: lavender to relieve stress, watermelon to relax, eucalyptus to soothe sinuses, spearmint to energize, grapefruit to refresh, and vanilla and orange to boost immunity.

30. This Knee Pillow That Relieves Back Pain While You Sleep Calming Comfort Cooling Knee Pillow by Sharper Image $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Lift your legs and hips to align your spine and sleep more comfortably with this contoured knee pillow. It's made from soft, yet supportive memory foam — and it features a layer of cooling gel to keep you from overheating. The mesh cover is removable and machine-washable.

31. A Light That Projects The Aurora Borealis Onto Your Ceiling SOAIY Sleep Soother Aurora Projection LED Night Light $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Take the cover off this dome-shaped night light and it'll project a nebula light pattern onto your wall and ceiling. Put the cover back on and it'll transform into an ordinary night light again. It's tilt-adjustable and has eight lighting modes — but it also boasts an auto-shutoff function and a built-in speaker.

32. This Car Seat Heater For Those Chilly Morning Commutes Sojoy Universal 12V Heated Smart Multifunctional Car Seat Heater $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Stay toasty on your cold morning commute with this heated cushion for your car seat. The full-length seat cushion straps onto your seat with an elastic hook fastener. It features high, medium, and low heat settings, as well as a 45-minute timer.

33. A Heart-Shaped Lamp Made With Soothing Himalayan Salt Himalayan Glow Multicolor USB Salt Lamp $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This adorable Himalayan salt lamp gives off a warm amber glow — but unlike standard carvings, it's heart-shaped. What makes it even more unique is that it changes between five different soothing colors when it's on. This lamp is also USB-rechargeable and sits on a wooden base.

34. This Foam Roller That Massages And Stretches Your Muscles 321 STRONG Foam Roller $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Stretch out your muscles and stimulate myofascial release with this foam roller. The medium-density roller features 3-D massage zones that mimic the hands of a massage therapist. It can be used on the hamstrings, calves, arms, and feet — and it comes with a guide to help you get started. Choose from 14 vibrant colors.

35. These Adult Coloring Books That Help Calm Your Mind Adult Coloring Books Set (3-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon There's something truly zen about coloring, and these bestselling adult coloring books can help facilitate that relaxation. Each order comes with three books, offering more than 120 intricately detailed images of animals, mandalas, and scenery. Grab some crayons or colored pencils and get to coloring.

36. A Spinning Desk Toy That Creates A Cool Optical Illusion DBlosp Kinetic Desk Toys,Full Body Optical Illusion Spinner Ball $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Give this kinetic desk toy a spin anytime you need to increase focus or simply zone out for a few minutes. Made from aerospace-grade aluminum, the sphere spins silently on any flat surface where it creates a helix-like optical illusion that helps you relax.

37. This Personal Fan That You Can Keep Right On Your Desk Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator Fan $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your cool — even when someone else insists on turning up the heat — with this personal fan. Perfectly sized for desktops, bookshelves, and bedside tables, the mini fan is tilt-adjustable and operates on two speeds. Choose from seven colors, such as coral, cream, and robin's egg blue.

38. The Heating Pad That's Filled With Aromatherapy Herbs PhysioNatural Microwavable Heating Pad with Natural Herbal Aromatherapy $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Relax tense muscles with this microwaveable heating pad that drapes around your shoulders, delivering heat therapy to your neck and upper back. It's covered in soft fabric and filled with heat-retaining clay beads and flaxseeds. It also contains lavender, chamomile, and peppermint for peaceful aromatherapy benefits.

39. A Stretching Strap That Helps Increase Flexibility The Original Stretch Out Strap with Exercise Book by OPTP $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Loosen up tight muscles and increase flexibility with this 6-foot stretching strap. Slip your hands or feet into one of the 10 loops along the length to get a deep stretch. It comes with a guidebook that teaches you specific stretches for multiple muscle groups.

40. This Light-Blocking Sleep Mask That's Made With Mulberry Silk LULUSILK Mulberry Silk Sleep Eye Mask $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Get some well-deserved rest with this luxurious, light-blocking sleep mask that's made with 100% mulberry silk on both sides. The mulberry silk material is hypoallergenic, and it's available in 11 colors and patterns. The mask also comes with a stretchy strap that keeps it in place.

41. This Scarf That Comes With A Hidden Pocket For Valuable Items Shop Pop Infinity Scarf with Zipper Pocket $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This infinity scarf with a pocket is an absolutely genius way to stash away your identification card, credit card, keys, phone, or lip balm without having to carry around a purse. The pocket is zippered, so you don't have to worry about anything falling out — and it's available in 12 colors.

42. A Body Scrub Made With Coffee And Moisturizing Shea Butter First Botany Cosmeceuticals 100% Natural Arabica Coffee Scrub $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Wake up your skin with this energizing body scrub that's made with Arabica coffee. The caffeinated product works to brighten and smooth skin, all while the coffee's natural antioxidants protect against environmental damage. The addition of coconut and shea butter in this scrub adds powerful hydration.

43. These Wireless Earbuds That Boast A 33-Foot Range Wireless Earbuds, Comeproof Bluetooth Earbuds $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These wireless earbuds boast a 33-foot connection and are compatible with almost all Bluetooth devices. They offer up to six hours of play time, but the charging case delivers an additional three full charges. And since they're ergonomically shaped with flexible silicone ear caps, they're comfortable to wear.