44 Things That Make Your Home Look & Feel Way More Luxurious For Under $30 On Amazon

Creating a lavish living space doesn't always have to put a huge dent in your wallet. As someone who likes to relax with cozy throws and indulge in scented candles, I've learned there are many things under $30 on Amazon to make your home way more luxurious.

Do you want to add a little more texture to your bedroom or living room? Satin or velvet pillowcases are both sophisticated-looking and super affordable. For scents and aromas, adding a simple essential oil diffuser can immediately make any room way more relaxing.

When it comes to your kitchen, a cast iron skillet makes food taste great — and it has a pro-chef appearance while it's sitting on your stove. Adding stainless steel appliances is also a great way to make your home look sleek and elegant.

For your bathroom, items like a rainfall shower head or an automatic soap dispenser can give your home that spa-like feeling. Finally, a plush bathrobe can heighten that staycation-vibe even more.

Although these products can get expensive, there are a few hidden gems on Amazon that are actually really cost-effective. When things are reasonably priced, you can let yourself get as creative as you want with your home makeover.

1. This Heated Throw Blanket That Has Thousands Of Reviews Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This heated throw blanket is warm, cozy, and will automatically adjust its temperature to keep you warm. Conveniently machine washable and even dryer compatible, it will automatically shut down after three hours so that you can fall asleep without worry. It also has three different heat settings in case you prefer to adjust the temperature yourself.

2. These Velvet Pillow Covers That Are Super Soft & Only $12 MIULEE Decorative Square Throw Pillow Covers Set $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in many beautiful and classic colors, these velvet pillow covers are super comfortable and won't pill over time. They're made from grade-A material that's skin-friendly and feels smooth to the touch. The set of two is designed with a zipper to help easily insert your pillows.

3. A 3-In-1 Vacuum Cleaner That's Lightweight & Easy To Use Eureka NES210 Blaze 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner $30 | Amazon See on Amazon For easy and efficient cleaning, this three-in-one Eureka vacuum cleaner can switch from a stick, hand, or stair vacuum. Versatile and equipped with a handy nozzle to capture larger dirt particles, it's also able to swivel while steering. It weighs 4 pounds in total and can be conveniently used all around your home.

4. This Eco-Friendly Bath Mat That's Nonslip & Made Out Of Bamboo GOBAM Shower Mat $30 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a more eco-friendly alternative to bath mats, this bamboo bath mat definitely fits the bill. 100% natural and coated three times with finishing, it's anti-slip, resistant to water, and quick-drying. Because of its smooth material, it's comfortable to stand on and has a sleek and luxurious look.

5. A Stainless Steel French Press Coffee Maker That's Dishwasher-Safe Secura French Press Coffee Maker $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This Secura French press coffee maker is both durable and sophisticated. With a capacity of about 4 cups, it's designed with a three-layer filter to ensure flavor and quality. It's also completely dishwasher-safe, making it super easy to maintain. Get it in 10 different colors.

6. These Natural Wood Soap Holders That Are Under $10 Magift Home Bathroom Wooden Soap Holder (2-Piece) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Handmade and crafted from beech wood, this set of wooden soap holders is both non-toxic and super safe to use. Its design conveniently lets your soap drain without gathering any liquid buildup over time — and since it's stylish and chic, it goes well with any sink or tub.

7. This 8-Piece Towel Set That's Made Out Of 100% Cotton Utopia Towels Towel Set (8-Piece) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Affordable as well as luxurious, this Utopia towel set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths. They're made with ring-spun cotton that adds extra softness, and they're lightweight, breathable, and double-stitched to avoid ruining in the washing machine. Get them in seven colors.

8. A Set Of Luxurious Satin Pillowcases For Only $9 Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon With almost six thousand ratings on Amazon, these satin pillowcases have a bit of a cult following. The set of two is made with 100% polyester satin that's durable, luxurious, and resistant to stains. They're also super helpful in maintaining healthy hair while keeping it free from tangles and frizz.

9. This Herringbone Robe That's Super Plush & Warm Seven Apparel Hotel Spa Collection Plush Robe $18 | Amazon See on Amazon This herringbone textured plush robe is knee-length and comes with a tie-around belt. It's available in various rich colors and has an impressive rating with over a thousand reviews on Amazon. Whether you want to lounge around in it or use it after the shower, it's a great addition to your self-care practice.

10. A BPA-Free Shower Head That's Easy To Install SparkPod Shower Head $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This BPA-free rainfall shower head is designed with a luxurious high pressure release. Able to cover your whole body with its downpour, this shower head is also plated with chrome and easy to install. Its jets are also self-cleansing and won't clog, so all you need to do is wipe off any excess buildup with your hands.

11. This Bamboo Essential Oil Diffuser That Can Run For 3 Hours Continuously URPOWER Bamboo Essential Oil Diffuser $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Sleek in its design but powerful in its function, this natural bamboo essential oil diffuser has a beautiful exterior and a water tank that's food-grade. It can change to seven different light settings and has two different mist modes. One mode can run continuously for three hours, while the other can mist in intervals for up to eight.

12. These Smart Bulbs That Boast 16 Million Different Colors AL Above Lights Smart Light Bulb $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Compatible with many different smart home devices like Alexa and Google Home, these smart light bulbs can work for up to 35,000 hours. They're able to save energy by 80% and they can also change to 16 million different colors. Easily set the tone in your home by using your voice or your phone as a remote control.

13. These Handy Smart Plugs That Are Super Easy To Set Up Amazon Smart Plug $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Compatible with Alexa, these smart plugs can automatically control any outlet with the sound of your voice. From turning lights on and off to setting up routines, these smart plugs can work with various devices. You can even schedule them to run your humidifier at night or start your coffee in the morning.

14. This Cast Iron Skillet That's Sturdy & Already Seasoned Utopia Kitchen Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Versatile for all different types of meals, this cast iron skillet is designed to last. Because it comes pre-seasoned, you can use this skillet right away for sauteing, grilling, baking, and more. It's also polished to have a non-stick surface and can keep your food warm for an optimal amount of time.

15. A Compact Trash Can That's Sleek & Durable simplehuman 4.5 Liter / 1.2 Gallon Compact Round Trash Can $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Ideal for small spaces, this compact trash can has a simple pedal-opener and will outlast more than 150,000 steps. It is made of brushed stainless steel and has an inner bucket that's easy to remove and clean. It also won't make loud noises when closing and has a coating that protects against fingerprints.

16. This Jewelry & Makeup Organizer That Has Over 7,000 Reviews Ikee Design Acrylic Jewelry Makeup Organizer $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Stackable and clear enough to see through, this jewelry and makeup organizer has thousands of reviews on Amazon. It's designed with four removable drawers and 12 slots that can fit lipstick, brushes, palettes, and foundation. (It also includes a black mesh interior to prevent any scratches and safely secure your items.)

17. This 18-Hook Jewelry Organizer That's Only $7 Misslo Jewelry Hanging Organizer $7 | Amazon See on Amazon For those who frequently have to untangle their necklaces and bracelets, this jewelry hanger can hook up to 18 pieces of jewelry at once. Equipped with 32 see-through pockets, you can easily organize and access your accessories. It's designed with a hole at the top for use as a hanger, so it can easily be placed on your door or in your closet.

18. These Elegant Stemless Wine Glasses That Are Dishwasher-Safe JoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Efficient and sophisticated, these stemless wine glasses come in a set of four and are completely dishwasher-safe. They are able to hold about 15 ounces of wine and are durable enough to use every day. Finally, their bowl design makes these glasses super easy to grip while enhancing the taste.

19. This Affordable Wine Aerator That's FDA-Approved Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This wine aerator is made with materials that are FDA-approved — and it's able to enhance the flavor and improve the quality, so even cheap wine tastes instantly better. It's also super easy to clean, fits right on the bottle for use as a pourer, and has a rubber stopper to prevent any drips.

20. A Bluetooth Speaker That Can Reach Up to 100 Feet Away OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) - Bluetooth Portable Speaker $26 | Amazon See on Amazon This Bluetooth speaker can successfully reach up to 100 feet away, and (thanks to its triangular design), it can play music loud. Great for entertaining or personal use, it's also rainproof and splash-proof. It even has an impressive battery-life of up to 14 hours.

21. This Stainless Steel Electric Kettle That's BPA-Free & Cordless AmazonBasics Electric Hot Water Kettle $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to its stainless steel design, this kettle is durable, BPA-free, and so sleek. It's also made to automatically shut off when there isn't any more water in the kettle, and its 1-liter capacity is great for guests and larger households.

22. A Bamboo Bathtub Tray That's Adjustable & Won't Slip Trotinic Bamboo Bathtub Tray $27 | Amazon See on Amazon This bamboo bathtub tray is both beautifully designed and efficient. Able to fit all different tubs, it also has nooks to hold a wine glass, snacks, a book or tablet, and a smart phone. It's super sturdy and even has rubber grips to prevent any slipping.

23. This Bedside Shelf That's Eco-Friendly & Easily Placeable BedShelfie The Original Bedside Shelf $25 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for an alternative to a traditional nightstand, this bedside shelf is both clever and reliable. Made with bamboo that's eco-friendly and durable, it can securely hold items up to 15 pounds in total. To install, all you need to do is clamp the shelf to your bed frame.

24. A Foldable Laptop Desk That's Super Lightweight iTeknic Laptop Desk $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Because of its lightweight, folding frame, this laptop desk is easy to move around and use. Versatile in many ways, you can adjust the table up to 35 degrees for use as an eating tray, standing desk, or couch companion. It's also equipped with two clips to secure your laptop (or book) and four pads on its legs to avoid scratching any surfaces.

25. This Tumbler That Can Chill Beverages For Up To 9 Hours CHILLOUT LIFE 12 oz Stainless Steel Tumbler Gift Box $10 | Amazon See on Amazon With double wall insulation, this tumbler can keep beverages cold for up to nine hours and hot for more than three. Eco-friendly and designed with a removable lid, it's also made with durable stainless steel. It's completely BPA-free and resistant to any rust or sweat.

26. An Easy-To-Use Cocktail Shaker That's Rust & Leak-Proof Cresimo 24 Ounce Cocktail Shaker Bar Set $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Made of stainless steel, this cocktail shaker is versatile and has the ability to create all sorts of different drinks. Sleek and elegant, it won't rust over time and is resistant to any leaks for easy handling. It also comes with a martini kit, recipe booklet, and other useful accessories.

27. These Chilling Stones That Are Natural & Reusable Quiseen Grey Beverage Chilling Stones (Set of 9) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon These natural chilling stones are made of 100% soapstone and are non-porous. As a result, they are able to cool your drink without dilution or absorbing odors — and they're ready to use a few hours in the freezer. They're even reusable and come in a velvet pouch, too.

28. A Clever Cocktail Book That's Literary-Themed Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist $9 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're into literature and cocktails, this cocktail handbook features 65 recipes that are literary-themed. Clever and playful, some drinks include titles like "Romeo and Julep" and "The Pitcher of Dorian Grey Goose". It's a number-one best seller, and reviewers rave that it makes the "perfect gift."

29. This 11-Piece Magic Bullet Blender Set That's Only $25 Magic Bullet Blender $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This Magic Bullet blender set is budget-friendly and super versatile. Able to blend, chop, mix, and more you can make all sorts of delicious snacks and meals. The set includes two cups, one 1/2 cup, and a recipe book.

30. This Brita Filtering Dispenser That Holds Up To 18 Cups Brita Ultra Max Filtering Dispenser $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Useful and efficient, this Brita filtering dispenser is able to hold 18 cups of filtered water. It has an easy to pour spout and helps reduce the amount of impurities normally found in tap water. It comes with one Brita filter that can be used for up to 300 16 ounce bottles of water.

31. These Comfortable Bluetooth Headphones That Are Waterproof Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Able to resist sweat and water, these bluetooth headphones can be used in light rain or intense exercising. It has the ability to play for seven to nine hours after a two hour charge. They're also designed to fit comfortably on your ears and remain lightweight.

32. A Fogless Shower Mirror That Has Over Thousands Of Reviews ToiletTree Deluxe Fogless Shower Mirror $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Although this fogless shower mirror is a little above $30, it's definitely worth it. To avoid fog, all you need to do is fill its water chamber with warm water and then empty out after using. It's able to rotate in 360 degrees and won't shatter or rust over time.

33. This Bamboo Viscose Hair Towel That's Super Absorbent TexereSilk Women's Bamboo Viscose Hair Towel $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Made out of eco-friendly material, this bamboo viscose hair towel is naturally absorbent, moisture-wicking, and quick-drying. Suitable for all types of hair, it's designed with a loop to secure your locks in place. It's also hypoallergenic and prevents bacteria buildup.

34. A Floral Cap That's Stylish And Luxurious Kitsch Luxury Shower Cap for Women $24 | Amazon See on Amazon This luxurious floral shower cap is resistant to both water and mold. Reusable and able to prevent water from seeping in, this cap fits well for most and is comfortable. It's also available in other fun prints.

35. This 24-Pack Of Facial Masks That Includes Bamboo And Charcoal DERMAL Collagen Essence Facial Mask Sheet (24 Combo Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon These facial masks include a variety of ingredients like bamboo, charcoal, green tea, and more. They range from masks that moisturize, nourish, and brighten. At its price point, this 24 pack is super cost-efficient.

36. A Heated Back Massager That Has Three Different Speed Controls Papillon Back Massager with Heat $34 | Amazon See on Amazon This back massager helps relieve tension in muscles and heats up to ensure even more relaxation. Made with material that's breathable and skin-friendly, it's also pillow-like and comfortable to lay on. It can be used for other areas like your legs or feet, and has easy to use controls. It has three different speed settings and will conveniently shut off on its own after 15 minutes.

37. This Gel And Memory Foam Pillow That Helps Regulate Temperature Classic Brands Cool Gel and Memory Foam Pillow $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Ideal for hot sleepers and those who frequently wake up at night, this gel and memory foam pillow will help keep you cool. Designed with a loft of five inches, it will also keep your head and shoulders comfortable as you sleep. It's additionally hypoallergenic, making it suitable for sensitive skin.

38. A Wall Mounted Makeup Mirror That's Rustproof ALHAKIN Wall Mounted Makeup Mirror $28 | Amazon See on Amazon This wall-mounted mirror is sturdy, resistant to corrosion, and won't rust over time. Double-sided in design, one side has ten times magnification for up close precision. Its swivel is also able to rotate in 360 degrees.

39. This Matcha Sleeping Lip Mask Balm That's Moisturizing And Hydrating Once Upon A Tea Moisturizing Green Tea Matcha Sleeping Lip Mask Balm $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Rejuvenating and nourishing, this matcha sleeping lip mask balm is made with coconut oil and green tea extract. Useful for hydrating damaged lips, this balm can easily be applied to condition your lips throughout the night. Its formula is non-sticky and has a light odor, comfortable for all-night wear.

40. A High Powered Milk Frother That's Durable And Versatile Zulay High Powered Metallic Milk Frother $18 | Amazon See on Amazon This high powered milk frother can be used with many different types of milk and dairy products. Able to whisk for cappuccinos, lattes, matcha, and hot chocolate, it's made with stainless steel that's durable and rust-proof. It's also easy to store because of its compact design, and is easy to clean with hot water. It comes in many bright metallic colors.

41. This Japanese Tea Set That Makes Authentic And Flavorful Matcha BambooWorx Japanese Tea Set $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Ideal for those who love matcha teas, this matcha tea set includes a whisk, scoop, and spoon. Made of 100% bamboo that's safe and natural, you can rely on making an amazing cup of tea each time you use this set. It's whisk is even hand crafted to ensure a better tasting experience and tea flavor.

42. An Automatic Soap Dispenser That's Convenient And Mess-Free Secura Automatic Soap Dispenser $26 | Amazon See on Amazon This automatic soap dispenser is able to hold 17 ounces of liquid soap. Battery operated, it has a compartment that's securely sealed to avoid any damage. It has a clear container to easily let you know if it needs to be refilled, an on and off switch, and can be easily wall-mounted. You can also adjust the volume of soap it dispenses.

43. This Gravity Pepper Grinder Or Salt Mill That's Fun And Easy To Use CHEW FUN Electric Gravity Pepper Grinder or Salt Mill $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Fun and simply designed, this pepper grinder or salt mill uses gravity for spicing. Just flip over the product to add salt or pepper to your meals. Its body is made of durable stainless steel while its precise blades are made of ceramic. It's also built with an LED light and has a wide opening for easy refilling.