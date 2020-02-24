45 Genius Products That Are Way More Hygienic Than What You're Currently Using

Whether you prefer your place spotless or you don't mind a little mess, we could all be a little more hygienic. No one is perfect, so even if you have your skin care routine down on lock, I bet there are still some genius products that are way more hygienic than what you're currently using out there to tackle your cleaning routines.

Think about it: there are so many unique products on the market that can tackle literally any problem in the most effective way possible. Sure, your standard kitchen sponge can work on all different dishes, but is it truly the best solution to sanitize your silverware, especially with all those hard-to-reach slots and curved edges? For that, you need this cutlery brush, which is made specifically to reach every crevice of your forks, spoons, and knives for a flawless clean.

On top of that, there are so many things hanging out in your home that need to be cleaned regularly that it's hard to keep track of them all. For example, how often do you dig deep down into your drains to remove clogs, or scrub the inside of your toilet basin? Germs and bacteria hang out in these often ignored places, too, which is why easy-to-use tools like this toilet teddy bear are a must.

If you aren't even sure where to start, I've got you covered. Here's a round-up of some of the most brilliant, ultra hygienic products to clean out everything from your sink to your skin with as little effort as possible.

1. This Toothbrush Holder That Sterilizers Your Brushes Sooyee Sterilizing Toothbrush Holder $18 | Amazon See on Amazon You never have to worry about airborne germs again with this genius toothbrush sterilizer. At first glance, it looks just like a regular holder that you can mount to your wall, but this one actually features a UV light inside the cap. To use, just snap the lid closed and turn on the light to kill up to 99 percent of bacteria in less than four minutes. It even comes with a hands-free cartridge that automatically dispenses toothpaste onto the brush.

2. The Mini Dehumidifier That You Can Hang Anywhere Eva-Dry Mini Dehumidifier $15 | Amazon See on Amazon For rooms that tend to smell musty, this mini dehumidifier is a lifesaver. It's super lightweight and comes with its own mini hook, so you can hang it on the doorknob to your bathroom or laundry room without it getting in the way. It also features a replacement silica gel strip, which is nontoxic and mess-free. Just flick on this little device to instantly pull airborne moisture and odor-causing bacteria from any room.

3. These Pest Repellers That Are Safe And Humane Ever Pest Ultrasonic Pest Control Repellent $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only are these pest repellers completely chemical-free, but they're also super effective. To use, all you have to do is plug them into the wall and turn them on. That's it! They emit a quiet sonic frequency that deters mice, rats, roaches, and other insects from entering your home. They're completely eco-friendly, sanitary, and safe for everyone in your home.

4. A Cool Mist Humidifier With Color-Changing Mood Lights Homasy Cool Mist Humidifier $33 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a way to stave off dry winter skin, this color-changing humidifier makes the perfect addition to your bedside table. It features multiple misting modes and even a sleep function, which dims the lights and emits a soft mist to moisturize your skin even while you snooze. You can even choose which color you want this humidifier to beam into your bedroom, and if you really want to relax, just place a few drops of your favorite essential oil into the tank.

5. This Gold Case That Safely Sanitizes Your Phone PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger $80 | Amazon See on Amazon If the idea of placing your germ-covered phone to your face freaks you out, snag one of these sanitizing cases immediately. The case itself makes a great holder to keep your phone clean, but the highlight is in the high-powered UV light inside the lid. Just set your phone inside, shut the lid, and let the light go to work slaying bacteria and germs. There's even a spot for a charging cord on the side.

6. This Mini Erupting Volcano That Cleans Your Microwave GB Quality Volcano Microwave Oven Cleaner $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of scrubbing stuck-on grease, grab one of these cleaning volcanos and watch it literally blow its top. First, fill up the base with an all-natural cleaning solution, like water and vinegar. Then, place it in your microwave and set the timer for seven minutes. Before it goes off, steam will erupt from the top of this volcano, cutting through grime and grease so you can easily wipe it all away.

7. These Slotted Dishes That Make Your Soap Last Longer TOPSKY 2-Pack Soap Dish with Drain, $7 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of coming back to mushy soap bars that disintegrate way too fast, these slotted dishes are the solution. They look just like regular dishes, except they feature two layers: the slotted layer, and the solid layer beneath that. All the excess water drips right off your soap, through the slots, and settles into the bottom to keep your bar dry and fresh. You can even pop off the bottom to drain the excess moisture.

8. This Blind Cleaning Tool That Wipes Away Dust Bunnies Hiware Window Blind Cleaner Duster Brush $8 | Amazon See on Amazon This blind cleaning tool is so genius, you'll wish you knew it existed a long time ago. It features a unique, tong-like tool that's designed to perfectly clamp onto two window blinds at the same time. It also comes with microfiber sleeves, so once you've hooked it onto your blinds, all you have to do is slide it across to instantly soak up dust and dirt. Genius.

9. The Floor-Cleaning System That Also Cleans Your Mop O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Ditch that old, germ-ridden mop for this brilliant floor-cleaning system. It comes with the standard wet mop and bucket, but there are two key differences. For one thing, the mop is made from high-density microfiber, which is excellent at picking up every little speck of dust and debris. And the bucket features an actual hands-free wringing system, so you can easily release dirty water from microfiber to get your floor truly clean.

10. This Tub Mat That's Mildew-Proof Gorilla Grip Original Patented Bath Mat $18 | Amazon See on Amazon With this antibacterial tub mat, you can be sure you're getting completely clean from head to toe when you're in the shower. It's made from BPA-free and completely nontoxic materials that hold up to daily wear and tear without growing mildew. It also features tons of drainage holes so water doesn't just sit on top, and has hundreds of high-powered suction cups to keep it in place.

11. An Eco-Friendly Shampoo That Cleans Your Makeup Brushes Ecotools Makeup Brush Cleansing Shampoo $5 | Amazon See on Amazon This makeup brush shampoo is a godsend for anyone dealing with clogged pores. It's made from all-natural ingredients and has zero harmful chemicals, including parabens, perfumes, and other skin irritants. To use, just dip your brushes and makeup applicators into the formula and wipe the bristles clean in a snap. This shampoo leaves your brushes spotless so they won't spread bacteria on your face when you use them.

12. This Tool That Applies Your Favorite Lotion To Hard-To-Reach Areas Aquasentials Easy Lotion Applicator $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Get the most out of every bottle with this easy-to-use lotion applicator. It features an ergonomic handle that's long enough to reach any part of your body, including any spot on your back. It also has a super soft sponge on the end that glides over your body without absorbing any of your lotion so you can be sure to moisturize every inch of your skin.

13. The Textured Mat That Cleans Your Makeup Brushes Silicone Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat by MALFLY $5 | Amazon See on Amazon For a simple way to clean your brushes, this silicone mat is a must-have item. It features seven different textures for cleaning different applicators and brushes. The spiral texture is great for foundation brushes, while the heart-shaped texture works to loosen debris from brushes with stiffer bristles. Plus, when you're finished, it's super easy to rinse this mat clean and roll it up until next time.

14. An Automatic Soap Dispenser That's Completely Touch-Free Secura Soap Dispenser $26 | Amazon See on Amazon This automatic soap dispenser works just like the ones in public bathrooms, but you get to control the details. It features a 17-ounce container with a high-quality chrome finish that you can fill with your favorite scented soap. It's also battery-operated and features a motion sensor, so all you have to do is place your hand under the nozzle for the perfect amount of soap every time.

15. This Towel That's Like An Eraser For Your Makeup Nano Towel Makeup Remover Cloth $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Ditch the chemical-laden products and grab one of these nano towels before you go to bed at night. It's made from ultra soft fibers that actually dig deep into pores while you wipe your skin. You can use the towel dry, or for a quicker clean, sprinkle a bit of water on it. It literally erases all your makeup, and you don't have to use a single product.

16. These Silicone Sponges That Never Get Moldy Silicone Sponges by Lubrima (3-pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Traditional kitchen sponges can get gross and moldy, but these silicone sponges always stay fresh. They come in a pack of three, and each one is made from food-grade silicone that's super easy to clean. Use them to scrub away stuck-on food and grease, then simply flex the sponge to rinse away any particles or debris. Your sponge is like new, and reviewers say they last forever, too.

17. This Cutting Board That Hangs Over Your Kitchen Sink Dexas Over the Sink Strainer Board $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of dragging out the big cutting board to chop up fruits and veggies, it's so much easier to grab this mini cutting board and strainer tool. It fits perfectly over a standard kitchen sink, and features non-slip rubber edges so it won't budge while you work. One side has a collapsible strainer, and the other a cutting board, so you can chop your produce right over the sink and then slide it into the strainer to rinse.

18. A Clog-Removing Tool That Works In Any Drain Omont Drain Clog Remover Tool (6-pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon No matter how bad the clog is, this drain tool can clear it. Here's how it works: Just insert one of the six flexible "snakes" into any tub or sink drain. It bends deep within the pipe to push past the clog. Then, gently pull it out. The textured "hooks" on the sides of this tool catch onto any loose hair or debris and bring it all along for the ride. Plus, these tools cost less than lunch — way cheaper than calling a plumber.

19. These Charcoal Bags That Literally Clear The Air Lxuemlu Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (8-pack) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're on the go or hanging out in your own home, these bamboo charcoal bags literally clear the air around you. Each one is stuffed with activated charcoal, which is an all-natural air purifier. The charcoal absorbs odor-causing bacteria, while the bamboo cloth covering works to trap in and banish odors for good. Pop one in your car, purse, or kitchen to instantly eliminate unwanted smells.

20. This Tongue Scraper That Freshens Your Breath MasterMedi Tongue Cleaner (2-pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon While it looks a little intimidating at first, this tongue scraper works wonders to eliminate bad breath at its root. It's made from food-grade stainless steel and features textured edges that gently remove odor-causing bacteria from your tongue. It's completely painless, and when you're finished, your breath is completely fresh. Just wash your scraper with soap and water between uses and you're good to go.

21. An Electric Spin Scrubber That Does The Hard Work For You MECO Electric Spin Scrubber $36 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to spend hours scrubbing away at your tub and tile with this electric scrubber. For one, it's cordless so you can use it anywhere, and it features a high-powered battery that lasts for 60 continuous minutes before it needs to be recharged. The scrubber itself comes with three attachable heads, each of which scrubs in different spaces. There's a pointed head for grout, a flat head for wide surfaces, and a rounded head for everything in between.

22. The Flosser That Uses Water To Get Between Your Teeth BESTOPE Water Flosser $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of dealing with all those little floss threads, this electric water flosser is a much more effective option. It uses a high-powered water stream to jet between teeth and blast away any leftover food and plaque instead of using waxy threads. This flosser features five power modes and comes with eight attachable heads for everything from targeting gums to cleaning off your tongue.

23. This Brush That Wipes Your Cutlery Clean Joseph Joseph Cutlery Cleaner $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Before you toss your silverware into the sink, give forks, knives, and spoons a quick swipe with this cutlery cleaner. It looks a folded over sandwich, but the inside is filled with soft, flexible bristles. The outside of this brush is covered with anti-slip silicone so you can get a good handle on it as you pull your knives and other silverware through the bristles. Your cutlery is instantly clean with just a couple of swipes and a rinse.

24. A Mattress Protector That's Made From Breathable Bamboo Utopia Bedding Bamboo Mattress Protector $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This bamboo mattress pad will keep your bed sanitary and protected for a long time. It's made from a waterproof bamboo and polyester blend, so any liquids slide right off of it. And if you sweat at night, this blend is moisture-wicking so you won't wake up cold and uncomfortable. On top of that, bamboo is a super breathable material and naturally odor-resistant so you can snuggle down into a soft, fresh-scented bed every night.

25. This Mouthwash That Leaves You With Fresh Breath For 24 Hours TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse (2-pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this oral rinse banish bad breath for an entire day, but it's actually good for your mouth, too. It's made from all-natural, nontoxic ingredients and has no artificial flavors, dyes, or harmful chemicals in its formula. This rinse works by using the power for mint and oxygen to erase odor-causing bacteria in your mouth for up to 24 hours. Plus, tons of reviewers prefer the way this rinse tastes compared to other options on the market.

26. A Teddy Bear That Cleans Your Toilet Bowl Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner by CODACE $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This teddy bear cleaner does way more than look cute — it actually cleans your toilet for you. Here's how it works: the teddy bear itself is filled with powerful plant extracts that naturally break down bacteria and germs that are hanging out in your toilet basin. To use, all you have to do is remove the stopper on the bear's head, drop it into the basin, and let it do its thing. It keeps your toilet fresh and sparkling for up to three months.

27. This Drip Tray That Keeps Your Plunger Sanitary Plumb Craft MAXClean Universal Plunger Holder Drip Tray $9 | Amazon See on Amazon There's no grosser cleaning tool than a toilet plunger, but this drip tray helps to keep it as sanitary as possible. It's made from sturdy plastic and fits any standard-sized plunger. When you're finished with your plunger, just pop it into the tray to keep it upright and out of the way. Any excess water will drip into the tray as it dries so you can safely rinse it away.

28. These Oven Liners That Make Clean-Up Super Easy FitFabHome Oven Liner (3-pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon There's no need to scrub the bottom of your oven when you snag a couple of these genius oven liners. They come in a pack of three, and they're made from ultra durable Teflon that won't break down with heat. They're also completely nonstick, so once you place them in the bottom of your oven, anything that drips can be wiped away without scrubbing.

29. This Cylindrical Case That Protects Your Makeup Brushes EMOCCI Makeup Brush Holder $11 | Amazon See on Amazon To protect your brushes from airborne dirt and debris, this cylindrical make-up case works like magic. Most of us tend to store our beauty products in our bathroom, which is where germs tend to linger. This case covers your brushes from all angles and features a sealable lid to keep them safe and sanitary. Plus, the lightweight case can hold 10 to 15 brushes and is perfect for taking your brushes with you when you travel.

30. An Electric Toothbrush That Has A Timer And Attachments Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $30 | Amazon See on Amazon There are tons of toothbrushes on the market, but none have such rave reviews as this super effective electric toothbrush. This one pretty much has it all: a quick charging time, ultra powerful motor, and multiple, interchangeable heads to target everything from daily brushing to removing plaque from gums and teeth. It even has a smart timer to let you know how long you should brush your teeth for maximum cleanliness and whitening.

31. These Drops That Flush Out Irritated Eyelids OCuSOFT Lid Scrub Plus, Pre-Moistened Pads, 30 Count $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Pollen, dust, and pet hair don't stand a chance with these highly-effective eyelid drops. They're made from an antibacterial formula that feels silky and smooth instead of oily. To use, just apply the drops directly to your eyes and blink. They'll work their way to your eyelids to wash away irritants and debris while soothing irritation. These drops work so well, they're even recommended by top-notch doctors to instantly clean your lids.

32. The Microfiber Shoe Covers That Dust While You Dance M-jump Duster Mop Slippers Shoes Cover (8 PCS, 4 Pairs) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Slip on these microfiber shoe covers and head into the kitchen for a guilt-free dance party! The ultra soft, microfiber material looks and acts just like a mop, only you control it with your feet. Walk, skip, or jog around your house to pick up every last speck of dirt and dust — and you can actually have fun while you're doing it. When you're finished, just toss them in the wash until your next dance party.

33. These Gel Socks That Heal Cracked Skin NatraCure 5-Toe Gel Moisturizing Socks $15 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to get a full-blown pedicure to clear tough, cracked skin with these gel toe socks. They're super soft and slide right over your feet. The botanical gel formula on the inside works to cover every inch of your feet to hydrate and heal dry skin. And if you really want to heal callouses and cracked heels, some reviewers recommend also applying your favorite lotion before wearing these socks for maximum moisture retention.

34. This Electric Callus Remover That Shaves Away Dead Skin PRITECH Electric Feet Callus Removers $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this electric foot file do the work of a pedicurist in a snap, but it's also so easy to use. For one, it's rechargeable, cordless, and completely waterproof, so you can actually use it in the bath or right out of the shower when skin is more pliable. It also comes with three attachable heads — one for delicate skin, one for medium skin, and one for really tough skin. Choose which one you need and glide it over your feet for instant results.

35. These Balls That Clean Your Dirty Clothes Without Detergent Crystal Wash - Wash Balls - Laundry Detergent Alternative $38 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking to get a little extra life out of your clothes, these laundry balls clean fabrics naturally without any added chemicals from detergents. They're made from bio-ceramics, which is an all-natural cleaning agent straight from Mother Earth that neutralizes and removes odors. They work for up to 1,000 loads of laundry before they need to be replaced, saving you tons of money in the long run, too.

36. This Glove That Gently Peels Away Dead Skin Zakia's Morocco The Original Kessa Hammam Scrubbing Glove $10 | Amazon See on Amazon If you really want to get your skin to glow, this exfoliating glove is a miracle worker. It's made from a special "secret" fabric formula that works to slough off layers and layers of dead skin with no pain at all. It works best with warm, pre-moistened skin, so take this glove into the shower with you and massage until you literally shed your old skin. This glove is also antimicrobial, so it won't collect mold and mildew over time.

37. A Set Of Silicone Food Bags That Never Leak MOICO Reusable Silicone Storage Bags (5-pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon These food storage bags are way better at keeping leftovers locked up than flimsy plastic bags, and they're good for the environment, too. They're made from high-quality, BPA-free silicone that's really durable, so you can pile in the fruits and veggies without any tearing. They also feature a resealable zipper to keep anything from leaking, and when you're finished with them, these bags are easy to rinse out and reuse.

38. This Shower Mat That Scrubs Between Your Toes LOVE, LORI Shower Foot Massager Scrubber & Cleaner $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Place this textured foot cleaner mat in your tub for an instant foot massage while you shower. It features hundreds of tiny silicone nodules that cover every inch of your feet — even between your toes. You can use this mat for a quick massage to relax muscles and increase blood circulation, or some reviewers have even added a few drops of soap to the mat for an extra deep foot cleanse.

39. These Bamboo Towels That Can Replace Your Paper Ones Kitchen + Home Bamboo Towels (2-pack) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon For an eco-friendly cleaning option, these bamboo towels are definitely a winner. They come out of the carton looking just like regular paper ones, except these towels are slightly stretchy and way more durable. You can use them to absorb spills and clean up messes, but instead of ditching them when you're done, just rinse, wring, and use them again. These bamboo towels last for over 100 uses before they need to be replaced.

40. This Facial Steamer That Clears Your Pores Microderm GLO Facial Steamer SPA+ $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Before you reach for your serums and lotions, grab this facial steamer to instantly clear your pores. It emits a nano ionic mist, which works to eliminate skin damage caused by free-radicals in the environment while hydrating your skin. As the mist glides over your face, your pores gently open to release any clogs, grease, or debris, so you can easily cleanse skin and reduce breakouts.

41. An Extra-Large Loofah That Buffs Your Back Voda Reve Exfoliating Loofah Back Scrubber $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This extra-large loofah scrubber literally has your back when you're scrubbing in the shower. It features one loofah strip that's over two feet long and has a handle at each end so you can hang on while running it over your back. The loofah itself is soft enough to feel amazing against your skin, yet has just enough texture to exfoliate without too much pressure. Plus, you can even hang it up when you're done to let it dry out.

42. This Mattress Cover That Protects Your Bed From Everything SureGuard Mattress Protectors $50 | Amazon See on Amazon Your bed is safe from literally anything and everything with this high-quality mattress protector. Unlike other mattress covers, this one fully covers your mattress from all sides and zips up to protect it from spills, bugs, and anything else you could possibly imagine. It's also completely waterproof and hypoallergenic, so you never have to worry about dust mites and allergens building up between the boxsprings.

43. A Hands-Free Toilet Cleaner That Comes With Disposable Pads Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System $9 | Amazon See on Amazon For a truly hands-free cleaning experience, this toilet wand system is the perfect solution. It comes with a wand and caddy that are both super slim and lightweight so you can store the duo anywhere. The highlight of this system, though, are the six disposable pads. Each pad is infused with powerful cleaning agents that activate when wet. To use, just snap a pad onto the end of the wand, clean your toilets, and press the button to eject it it straight into the garbage without ever touching it.

44. These Tablets That Clean Out Your Reusable Bottles Bottle Bright Cleaning Tablets $8 | Amazon See on Amazon If you tend to carry around the same reusable bottles and tumblers day after day, you need these biodegradable bottle cleansing tablets ASAP. Each tablet is infused with powerful, natural ingredients that work to banish germs and bacteria from the inside of your stainless steel bottles — no scrubbing required. Just drop a single tablet into a full bottle and let it disintegrate for a flawless and easy clean.