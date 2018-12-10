45 Thoughtful Gifts Under $25 That Are Anything But Boring

One of the great things about giving gifts is the feeling you get when you know that you've found something that'll truly touch someone you love. Shopping on a budget can make this tricky, but Amazon is full of thoughtful gifts under $25 that are anything but boring or ordinary.

From multi-functional tools you'd never think could make life so much easier to amazing beauty products, useful items are plentiful on Amazon. But really, it's hidden gems like a fancy AF cheese board and a clay mug designed to keep hands toasty as you sip that are really where it's at, and that's because they're so ridiculously affordable. But unlike some products that look cheap because they are cheap, these inexpensive finds actually look more expensive than they are, so really, it's a win-win.

Whether you're shopping for family, a partner, or simply a close friend, you can find meaningful presents to give them all year round, and you don't have to spend a small fortune to do it. You can shop on a budget and still make sure that your loved ones know just how special they really are to you. Check out some of the amazing deals on Amazon now for cheap but incredible finds below.

1 A Journal With Prompts That Help You Reflect On Your Life The Book of Myself: A Do-It-Yourself Autobiography $16 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike your standard blank-page journal, this diary features 201 prompts that help you reflect on your life. The final product is sort of DIY auto-biography that not only lets the author take a walk down memory lane but makes a great heirloom to pass down to future generations. "Filling in the blanks has proven to be an almost therapeutic experience. I'm remembering things that I would otherwise have no reason to think about," describes one reviewer.

2 This Set Of Fancy Soaps From France Pre de Provence French Soap (Set of 9) $18 Amazon See On Amazon Known for their rich, unique scents, this set of Pre de Provence soaps is the perfect sampler for when you can't pick just one. Plus, unlike standard bars of soap, these are enriched with soothing shea butter that won't leave your skin feeling dry. Whether you're giving them as gifts or keeping one just for yourself, these soaps can be a total treat.

3 A Punny Game For The Ages Pun Intended $25 Amazon See On Amazon This hilarious game is perfect for pun lovers — and who doesn't love a good pun?! It comes with more than 200 cards and more than 1300 puns, all designed to help test the limits of your fun. Witty, ridiculous, and all at times a laugh riot, this silly game is a must-have for your next event.

4 This Universal Socket That Can Help You With So Many Projects RAK Universal Socket Grip Multi-Function Tool $16 Amazon See On Amazon This universal socket attachment works with nearly-all power drills and wrenches, which is one of the major reasons why you should definitely add it to your toolbox. Self-adjusting and made from durable stainless steel, this can help to make any DIY project easier, especially on a budget.

6 This Set Of Delicious Holiday Teas That Made Oprah's Favorite Things List In 2018 VAHDAM Holiday Tea Sampler Gift Box $20 Amazon See On Amazon For tea lovers, this sampler pack can be a great way to unwind after a long day. Featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things 2018, this comes with three loose-leaf teas in gold tins: Earl Grey Masala Chai, Saffron Masala Chai, and Sweet Himalayan Detox Green Tea. One reviewer raved: "This tea is wonderful, in that a little goes a long way. It's very flavorful, tastes very fresh, and is a bright addition to your day!"

7 A Box Of Roses For Your Bath Jialeey Rose Soap Set $10 Amazon See On Amazon This stunning box of rose soaps come with 18 flowers in eye-catching shades of red, deep pink, and light pink. The perfect little romantic touch to any bath, this is a gift that looks fancy but is a total steal.

9 This Cooling Roller Stick For Puffy Eyes THESAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick $9 Amazon See On Amazon For tired, puffy eyes, this cooling stick can have a deeply replenishing effect. It works to reduce under-eye baggage and gently soothes on sensitive skin. "I love this so much! It's super hydrating and feels really nice under the eyes," says one reviewer.

10 This Sleek BBQ Set That Has Everything You Could Ever Want POLIGO Stainless Steel BBQ Grill Tools Set $24 Amazon See On Amazon This 20-piece set comes with virtually everything you need for grilling. It features a four-in-one barbecue spatula, BBQ fork, meat knife, grill tong, and so much more. Reviewers say that while set is cheap as hell, the utensils are really durable, so there's a lot to love about the contents.

11 A Stylus Set That's Great For Drawing Or Taking Notes MEKO Universal Stylus $15 Amazon See On Amazon This stylus features a fine-tip with an attached clear disk that makes it look and feel like writing with a traditional pen. Designed for superior accuracy, this stylus is perfect for digital artists and avid note takers. "I love this stylus! I'm a professional artist and use it for my illustrations, and it works for me just as well as the top quality styluses that are 4x the price," wrote one reviewer.

A Lasagna Dish That Allows You To Cook Three Recipes At One Chicago Metallic Professional Lasagna Trio Pan $17 Amazon See On Amazon Can't make up your mind which lasagna you love the most? You don't have to choose with this pan, which allows you to make three different recipes at once. Ideal for loaves, cakes, and other recipes, this is made from heavy-duty steel and has a tough non-stick coating, so you'll have for plenty of time to come.

14 This Essential Oil Diffuser That's Excellent For When You Need To Unwind InnoGear Aromatherapy Essential Oil $23 Amazon See on Amazon From its stylish natural wood grain look to its colorful mood lighting, this essential oil diffuser adds a touch of relaxation to any space and can be a great way to explore aromatherapy.

15 A Luxurious Makeup Brush Set For Professional-Like Results ShineMore Makeup Brush Set $13 Amazon See On Amazon Get the look you really want with these professional-grade makeup brushes. This 12-piece set comes with every kind of brush you need, but what really puts this in a league of its own is that reviewers rave about them too. They say the bristles are firm and long-lasting, and the set itself is stunning in person.

17 A Pair Of Earrings No One Will Ever Guess Are CZ Amazon Essentials Plated Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings $8 Amazon See On Amazon These stud earrings might make you look like a million bucks, but the fact is, you won't have to pay that much to show them off. Made with cubic zirconia, these studs come with four-prong basket settings and a butterfly backing, and they're great when you want to add some extra sparkle to your look.

19 A Wooden Lap Desk That's Perfect For WFH Days (Or Just Watching Videos In Bed) eHome Products Espresso Wooden Lap Desk $23 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're working from home or you're just trying to relax in bed with your laptop, this lap desk can be a great thing to have within reach. It comes with a pull out drawer and a flip top, and has a deep Espresso finish. "The legs fold in-out pretty easily and the desk is not too heavy to move around. I'm very pleased," wrote one reviewer.

21 An Adorable Book Every Dog Lover Can Appreciate Treat! by Christian Vieler $13 Amazon See On Amazon Looking at these adorable dogs will put any animal lover in a good mood. The photography collection, which is full of snapshots of pups from photographer Christian Vieler is full of adorable canines in their cutest and most hilarious moments.

24 This Relaxing Acupressure Mat That Helps Relieve Stress ProSource Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $20 Amazon See On Amazon Covered in more than 6,000 acupressure points, this relaxing acupressure mat is a great way to release muscle tension and melt away stress. Best of all, it requires almost zero effort to reap in the benefits. Simply lie on your back for 10 to 30 minutes a day and allow the tiny nodes to stimulate blood flow and release positive endorphins. It's made with soft, plant-based eco foam comes with a comfy neck acupressure pillow.

25 This Cool Earth Science Kit Full Of Colorful Crystals National Geographic Break Open Geodes $22 Amazon See On Amazon This nostalgic National Geographic earth science kit is full of colorful geonodes you can break open to unveil an assortment of intricate crystals inside. The set, which comes with safety goggles and display stands, is great for anyone who collects rocks or is into geology. On top of the ten varied rocks and crystals, it includes a 16-page learning guide that explains where geonodes and found and how they're formed.

26 An Amazon Echo Dot That Plays Music And Controls The House With Alexa Echo Dot (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker $24 Amazon See On Amazon Typically $40, the Amazon Echo Dot is now half off. This small speaker offers all of the same voice-controlled speakers as its larger counterpart at a fraction of the size. The sleek, Alexa-powered device can play music, turn on lights, control the heat, and manage other households functions all with the sound of your voice. It syncs with Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, and others, and can hear you from across the room.

27 A Clever Hat That Features Built-In Bluetooth Speakers Xikezan Unisex Knit Bluetooth Beanie $14 Amazon See On Amazon Made with crystal clear, 110-decibel HD stereo sound, this innovative Bluetooth beanie has speakers built into the fabric. The stretchy unisex hat, which is fully machine washable, allows you to stay warm while streaming your music without clunky headphones. Its Bluetooth V4.2 syncs quickly from up to 33 feet away and the 300mAh rechargeable battery can play music for six continuous hours.

28 A Genius Toaster That Makes Whole Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Nostalgia TCS2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster $20 Amazon See On Amazon No more flipping bread around in the pan — this brilliant grilled cheese toaster makes cheese sammies in one fell swoop. Just drop the bread and cheese into the toasting baskets and press down. Minutes later you'll have an evenly melted grilled cheese that's been toasted to perfection. You can adjust the dial to pick your preferred browning level and there's a removable crumb tray for simple cleaning.

29 These Tactical Bracelets That Hold Everything You Need In An Emergency X-Plore Gear Emergency Paracord Bracelets $9 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're a serious survivalist or you just like to go camping a lot, these emergency paracord bracelets will help you out in a wilderness jam. On top of the tough, seven-strand rope they're constructed with, the bracelets each feature a flint fire starter, a fire scraper, a whistle, and a compass. The combination leaves you with all of the major tactical tools you need in a survival scenario in a lightweight strap you can wear around your wrist.

30 A Special Wallet That Keeps Your Passport And Credits Cards Safe From Identity Theft ACDream Passport Holder Case And RFID Blocking Wallet $9 Amazon See On Amazon This passport holder features RFID-blocking material that lets you keep your credit cards and personal information safe from identity theft. The polyurethane leather is tough yet elegant with a simple, minimalist design that isn't overly bulky. In addition to the passport holder and credit card slots, it has an extra pocket to slide business cards into. The protective sleeve comes in more than a dozen colors including vintage brown, navy blue, coffee, rose gold glitter, sky blue, and others.

31 A Luxurious Bathtub Caddy That's The Ultimate Way To Spoil Yourself Prosumer's Choice Natural Bamboo Bathtub Caddy $24 Amazon See On Amazon If you're in need of some good old-fashioned pampering, this luxurious bathtub caddy offers a wonderful accessory for indulgent spa days at home. The natural bamboo tray has a dedicated slot to secure your wine glass without spilling, along with a stand to hold a book, magazine, or tablet. There's another space on the side for miscellaneous items like your phone or a candle, bath crystals, or glass of sparkling water. The adjustable tray features expandable handles on the side and can fit tub up to 41 inches across.

32 These One-Of-A-Kind Cork Lights That Convert Empty Bottles Into Lamps Spark LED Technology Premium Bottle Lights $24 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for something to do with your nicer wine and liquor bottles once they're empty, these unique cork lights let you turn them into artistic lamps and night lights. The 12-lumen LED lights, which create a soft glow inside any glass space, are USB-powered so you don't have to mess with cords or cables. They fit practically any bottle and recharge in a quick 20 minutes.

33 These Cross-Body Dry Bags That You Can Sling Over Your Shoulder Earth Pak Waterproof Dry Bag $18 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're into kayaking, rafting, standup paddle boarding, or other water-based activities, these Earth Pak dry bags are pretty much guaranteed to keep your things from getting wet. They're made with tough 500D PVC and fully waterproof roll-down closure systems. Unlike standard dry bags, they have a cross-strap so you can sling them over your shoulder to carry around. Each of the bags, which are available in 10-, 20-, 30-, 40-, and 55-liter sizes, comes with a IPX8-certified waterproof phone case.

34 A Crowd-Pleasing Party Game That Involves Spies And Secret Agents Czech Games Codenames $15 Amazon See On Amazon This fun, one-of-a-kind party game involves words, espionage, and secret agents. To play, participants gather in teams with a spymaster who shouts out clues while the players try to guess the words. "This might be the best game I have played since Cards Against Humanity," wrote one reviewer. "This is a great game for people that know each other, or a great icebreaker for those who don't. You can be as literal or as creative as you'd like with your descriptions and unlike other games with cards - the possibilities of card layouts are nearly infinite."

35 A Daily Planning Journal That Helps You Crush Your Goals Papercode Simple Elephant Planner Journal $20 Amazon See On Amazon Rather than simply writing down random events from the day, this unique planning journal guides your thoughts into a structured format to outline and achieve your goals. On top of its standard daily planner sections, the journal includes areas for gratitude, affirmations, goals, mindmaps, vision boards, and more. It comes with thick, high-quality paper in a sleek leatherette with three bonus bookmarks.

36 A Rapid Phone Charger Port For Your Car RapidX X5 Car Charger $24 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you road trip a lot with friends or simply have lots of devices to charge, this multi-port car charger allows you to juice up to five devices at the same time including phones, tablets, power banks, and other electronics. It boasts intelligent USB ports that can detect your device, along with a quick-charging, 5-foot cable. You can plug it into any 12-volt cigarette lighter or car charger so it's super versatile and easy to use.

37 These Collapsible Stainless Steel Straws You Can Keep On Your Keychain Zonko Retractable Stainless Steel Straws $15 Amazon See On Amazon The top-grade stainless steel straws are eco-friendly, scratch-resistant, and fully BPA-free. What's more, they collapse into a small case you can keep on your keychain so you always have a straw with you. Each one comes with a small brush to clean the inside. "LOVE this product!" wrote one Amazon reviewer. "Easy to clean & feels luxurious! I was worried about how it would feel retracting expanding, ie. Metal on metal scraping but it doesn't feel that way at all. Very smooth."

38 This Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug That Keeps Cold For 12 Hours Contigo Autoseal Stainless Steel Travel Mug $15 Amazon See On Amazon If your goal is to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold, it's hard to beat this high-quality, vacuum-sealed travel mug from Contigo. The stainless steel cup has premium technology that can keep drinks hot for up to 5 hours and cold for nearly 12 hours. Not only that, the lid is fully leakproof so you can tip it completely on its side without any liquid spilling out. The convenient mugs are available in 20 colors including grayed jade, polar white, black, bright lavender, passion fruit, and others.

39 A Strategic Card Game Where You Build An Army Of Evil Unicorns Unstable Unicorns Base Game $20 Amazon See On Amazon With the goal of building a crazed army of destructive unicorns, what's not to love about this strategic card game focused on everyone's favorite magical fantasy creatures? The objective is to betray your friends to rack up seven unicorns for your militia. "Definitely not for the faint of heart," wrote one Amazon user. "Kids who don’t like losing should stay away from this game because NO MERCY!"

40 A Sturdy Massage Roller That Targets Aching Muscles Elite Muscle Roller Stick $16 Amazon See On Amazon Target achy muscles in your calves, thighs, back, and even the bottoms of your feet with this durable and texturized massage roller, which instantly reduces soreness with just a few rolls and boosts circulation for better overall health. This massager is perfect for travel because, unlike bulkier foam rollers, it won't take up space in your bag. Reviewers say the quality of this roller is unmatched and that it can handle as much pressure as you want to throw its way.

41 The Muscle-Relaxing Magnesium Oil Spray That Absorbs Quickly Asutra Magnesium Oil Spray $14 Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing better than a natural solution to a common problem, and this highly absorbent magnesium oil spray works fast to relieve muscle aches and soreness. This 100 percent natural spray is also used to alleviate stress and anxiety, take the edge off of migraines and headaches, and promote a more restful sleep. It won't stain your clothing, and its portable packaging means you never have to travel without it.

42 A Supportive Memory Foam Seat Cushion That's Good For Backs Orthopedic Seat Cushion $19 Ziraki See On Amazon Make any chair about a million times more comfortable with this memory foam seat cushion. The U-shaped cushion contours perfectly to your lower back, provides amazing support to your tailbone, and bounces right back to its original shape after pressure has been applied to it. It comes with a velvet-soft cover that you can remove and wash.

43 The Lint And Fuzz Solution For Sharper-Looking Clothing Conair Fabric Defuzzer $11 Amazon See On Amazon With this reusable fabric defuzzer, you can easily remove pet hair, lint, and fuzz from your clothing. The battery-operated defuzzer can be set to one of three settings based on your fabric's needs, and it has a detachable fuzz collector that's a snap to clean. Available in nine colors, this gadget has more than 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

44 A Space-Saving Magnetic Bar That Can Hold All Of Your Knives Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Bar $16 Amazon See On Amazon Save your counter space for something really useful — like prepping food — and store knives and other steel cooking utensils on this magnetic knife holder, which you can mount to a wall. Not only does the stainless steel holder handle weighty kitchen items, but you can also repurpose it as a tool holder in your garage or as a storage solution for toys in cramped playrooms and bedrooms.