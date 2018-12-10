45 Thoughtful Gifts Under $25 That Are Anything But Boring
One of the great things about giving gifts is the feeling you get when you know that you've found something that'll truly touch someone you love. Shopping on a budget can make this tricky, but Amazon is full of thoughtful gifts under $25 that are anything but boring or ordinary.
From multi-functional tools you'd never think could make life so much easier to amazing beauty products, useful items are plentiful on Amazon. But really, it's hidden gems like a fancy AF cheese board and a clay mug designed to keep hands toasty as you sip that are really where it's at, and that's because they're so ridiculously affordable. But unlike some products that look cheap because they are cheap, these inexpensive finds actually look more expensive than they are, so really, it's a win-win.
Whether you're shopping for family, a partner, or simply a close friend, you can find meaningful presents to give them all year round, and you don't have to spend a small fortune to do it. You can shop on a budget and still make sure that your loved ones know just how special they really are to you. Check out some of the amazing deals on Amazon now for cheap but incredible finds below.
1A Journal With Prompts That Help You Reflect On Your Life
Unlike your standard blank-page journal, this diary features 201 prompts that help you reflect on your life. The final product is sort of DIY auto-biography that not only lets the author take a walk down memory lane but makes a great heirloom to pass down to future generations. "Filling in the blanks has proven to be an almost therapeutic experience. I'm remembering things that I would otherwise have no reason to think about," describes one reviewer.
2This Set Of Fancy Soaps From France
Known for their rich, unique scents, this set of Pre de Provence soaps is the perfect sampler for when you can't pick just one. Plus, unlike standard bars of soap, these are enriched with soothing shea butter that won't leave your skin feeling dry. Whether you're giving them as gifts or keeping one just for yourself, these soaps can be a total treat.
3A Punny Game For The Ages
This hilarious game is perfect for pun lovers — and who doesn't love a good pun?! It comes with more than 200 cards and more than 1300 puns, all designed to help test the limits of your fun. Witty, ridiculous, and all at times a laugh riot, this silly game is a must-have for your next event.
4This Universal Socket That Can Help You With So Many Projects
This universal socket attachment works with nearly-all power drills and wrenches, which is one of the major reasons why you should definitely add it to your toolbox. Self-adjusting and made from durable stainless steel, this can help to make any DIY project easier, especially on a budget.
5A Cheese Board That's Super Cheap But Looks Classy AF
Made from bamboo, this cheese board has a place for not only cheese, but crackers, nuts, and bread too. It's also gentle on knives and won't dull your blades out over time like some blocks can.
6This Set Of Delicious Holiday Teas That Made Oprah's Favorite Things List In 2018
For tea lovers, this sampler pack can be a great way to unwind after a long day. Featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things 2018, this comes with three loose-leaf teas in gold tins: Earl Grey Masala Chai, Saffron Masala Chai, and Sweet Himalayan Detox Green Tea. One reviewer raved: "This tea is wonderful, in that a little goes a long way. It's very flavorful, tastes very fresh, and is a bright addition to your day!"
7A Box Of Roses For Your Bath
This stunning box of rose soaps come with 18 flowers in eye-catching shades of red, deep pink, and light pink. The perfect little romantic touch to any bath, this is a gift that looks fancy but is a total steal.
8These Korean Beauty Masks That'll Make Your Skin Feel Amazing
This variety pack of Korean beauty masks comes with 16 sheet masks that target an array of skin care goals. And they're not just your run of the mill aloe masks either — there are a ton of unique ingredients featured like charcoal, pearl, and royal jelly amongst others!
9This Cooling Roller Stick For Puffy Eyes
For tired, puffy eyes, this cooling stick can have a deeply replenishing effect. It works to reduce under-eye baggage and gently soothes on sensitive skin. "I love this so much! It's super hydrating and feels really nice under the eyes," says one reviewer.
10This Sleek BBQ Set That Has Everything You Could Ever Want
This 20-piece set comes with virtually everything you need for grilling. It features a four-in-one barbecue spatula, BBQ fork, meat knife, grill tong, and so much more. Reviewers say that while set is cheap as hell, the utensils are really durable, so there's a lot to love about the contents.
11A Stylus Set That's Great For Drawing Or Taking Notes
This stylus features a fine-tip with an attached clear disk that makes it look and feel like writing with a traditional pen. Designed for superior accuracy, this stylus is perfect for digital artists and avid note takers. "I love this stylus! I'm a professional artist and use it for my illustrations, and it works for me just as well as the top quality styluses that are 4x the price," wrote one reviewer.
12This Stylish, Stackable Lunch Box
Featuring two separate containers, this 20-ounce stackable lunch box is great for packing your lunch. The containers are BPA-free, microwavable, and machine washable, and they each come with a leak-proof lid.
13Bath Bombs That Are The Bomb
Fizzy, colorful, and scented, these bath bombs turn your bath into a indulgent spa experience. Each one has unique ingredients, including lemon, rose, peppermint, lavender, and citronella. The combination of revitalizing ingredients can leave skin feeling smoother and softer than ever.
A Lasagna Dish That Allows You To Cook Three Recipes At One
Can't make up your mind which lasagna you love the most? You don't have to choose with this pan, which allows you to make three different recipes at once. Ideal for loaves, cakes, and other recipes, this is made from heavy-duty steel and has a tough non-stick coating, so you'll have for plenty of time to come.
14This Essential Oil Diffuser That's Excellent For When You Need To Unwind
From its stylish natural wood grain look to its colorful mood lighting, this essential oil diffuser adds a touch of relaxation to any space and can be a great way to explore aromatherapy.
15A Luxurious Makeup Brush Set For Professional-Like Results
Get the look you really want with these professional-grade makeup brushes. This 12-piece set comes with every kind of brush you need, but what really puts this in a league of its own is that reviewers rave about them too. They say the bristles are firm and long-lasting, and the set itself is stunning in person.
16This Jar That's Full Of Inspiration
Spread love and hope each day with this jar, which is brimming with inspirational quotes that can help transform your mindset with one word of wisdom after another. One reviewer wrote: "The sayings on the card are sweet and meaningful. I gave it to my coworker who LOVES it!!"
17A Pair Of Earrings No One Will Ever Guess Are CZ
These stud earrings might make you look like a million bucks, but the fact is, you won't have to pay that much to show them off. Made with cubic zirconia, these studs come with four-prong basket settings and a butterfly backing, and they're great when you want to add some extra sparkle to your look.
18This Hand-Warming Mug That's Cozy On Winter Nights
This brilliant mug is designed to keep your hand warm while you've got your favorite hot drink inside of it. Made in Oregon, this clay mug comes incredibly colored and can really stand out in your cabinet. "I have given this handwarmer mug to so many people. Everyone loves it. It is absolutely the best gift," wrote one reviewer.
19A Wooden Lap Desk That's Perfect For WFH Days (Or Just Watching Videos In Bed)
Whether you're working from home or you're just trying to relax in bed with your laptop, this lap desk can be a great thing to have within reach. It comes with a pull out drawer and a flip top, and has a deep Espresso finish. "The legs fold in-out pretty easily and the desk is not too heavy to move around. I'm very pleased," wrote one reviewer.
20This Neck And Shoulder Massager For Sore, Tired Muscles
Massage away deep-set tension with this massager which delivers a deep shiatsu massage. Equipped with three massage options, this massager can help reduce tension in the neck and shoulders. Plus, no one will ever guess that it only costs $25.
21An Adorable Book Every Dog Lover Can Appreciate
Looking at these adorable dogs will put any animal lover in a good mood. The photography collection, which is full of snapshots of pups from photographer Christian Vieler is full of adorable canines in their cutest and most hilarious moments.
22This Memory Foam Pillow That Feels Comfy As Can Be
This queen-sized pillow is stuffed with shredded memory foam for a density that is not too hard and not too soft. Plus, the bamboo-polyester blend cover is hypoallergenic.
23A Rose Quartz Roller That That Looks And Feels Luxurious
With an aim to promote blood circulation, this rose quartz roller and Gua Sha scrapping tool are great for facial massages that leave you with a healthy glow.
24This Relaxing Acupressure Mat That Helps Relieve Stress
Covered in more than 6,000 acupressure points, this relaxing acupressure mat is a great way to release muscle tension and melt away stress. Best of all, it requires almost zero effort to reap in the benefits. Simply lie on your back for 10 to 30 minutes a day and allow the tiny nodes to stimulate blood flow and release positive endorphins. It's made with soft, plant-based eco foam comes with a comfy neck acupressure pillow.
25This Cool Earth Science Kit Full Of Colorful Crystals
This nostalgic National Geographic earth science kit is full of colorful geonodes you can break open to unveil an assortment of intricate crystals inside. The set, which comes with safety goggles and display stands, is great for anyone who collects rocks or is into geology. On top of the ten varied rocks and crystals, it includes a 16-page learning guide that explains where geonodes and found and how they're formed.
26An Amazon Echo Dot That Plays Music And Controls The House With Alexa
Typically $40, the Amazon Echo Dot is now half off. This small speaker offers all of the same voice-controlled speakers as its larger counterpart at a fraction of the size. The sleek, Alexa-powered device can play music, turn on lights, control the heat, and manage other households functions all with the sound of your voice. It syncs with Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, and others, and can hear you from across the room.
27A Clever Hat That Features Built-In Bluetooth Speakers
Made with crystal clear, 110-decibel HD stereo sound, this innovative Bluetooth beanie has speakers built into the fabric. The stretchy unisex hat, which is fully machine washable, allows you to stay warm while streaming your music without clunky headphones. Its Bluetooth V4.2 syncs quickly from up to 33 feet away and the 300mAh rechargeable battery can play music for six continuous hours.
28A Genius Toaster That Makes Whole Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
No more flipping bread around in the pan — this brilliant grilled cheese toaster makes cheese sammies in one fell swoop. Just drop the bread and cheese into the toasting baskets and press down. Minutes later you'll have an evenly melted grilled cheese that's been toasted to perfection. You can adjust the dial to pick your preferred browning level and there's a removable crumb tray for simple cleaning.
29These Tactical Bracelets That Hold Everything You Need In An Emergency
Whether you're a serious survivalist or you just like to go camping a lot, these emergency paracord bracelets will help you out in a wilderness jam. On top of the tough, seven-strand rope they're constructed with, the bracelets each feature a flint fire starter, a fire scraper, a whistle, and a compass. The combination leaves you with all of the major tactical tools you need in a survival scenario in a lightweight strap you can wear around your wrist.
30A Special Wallet That Keeps Your Passport And Credits Cards Safe From Identity Theft
This passport holder features RFID-blocking material that lets you keep your credit cards and personal information safe from identity theft. The polyurethane leather is tough yet elegant with a simple, minimalist design that isn't overly bulky. In addition to the passport holder and credit card slots, it has an extra pocket to slide business cards into. The protective sleeve comes in more than a dozen colors including vintage brown, navy blue, coffee, rose gold glitter, sky blue, and others.
31A Luxurious Bathtub Caddy That's The Ultimate Way To Spoil Yourself
If you're in need of some good old-fashioned pampering, this luxurious bathtub caddy offers a wonderful accessory for indulgent spa days at home. The natural bamboo tray has a dedicated slot to secure your wine glass without spilling, along with a stand to hold a book, magazine, or tablet. There's another space on the side for miscellaneous items like your phone or a candle, bath crystals, or glass of sparkling water. The adjustable tray features expandable handles on the side and can fit tub up to 41 inches across.
32These One-Of-A-Kind Cork Lights That Convert Empty Bottles Into Lamps
If you're looking for something to do with your nicer wine and liquor bottles once they're empty, these unique cork lights let you turn them into artistic lamps and night lights. The 12-lumen LED lights, which create a soft glow inside any glass space, are USB-powered so you don't have to mess with cords or cables. They fit practically any bottle and recharge in a quick 20 minutes.
33These Cross-Body Dry Bags That You Can Sling Over Your Shoulder
Whether you're into kayaking, rafting, standup paddle boarding, or other water-based activities, these Earth Pak dry bags are pretty much guaranteed to keep your things from getting wet. They're made with tough 500D PVC and fully waterproof roll-down closure systems. Unlike standard dry bags, they have a cross-strap so you can sling them over your shoulder to carry around. Each of the bags, which are available in 10-, 20-, 30-, 40-, and 55-liter sizes, comes with a IPX8-certified waterproof phone case.
34A Crowd-Pleasing Party Game That Involves Spies And Secret Agents
This fun, one-of-a-kind party game involves words, espionage, and secret agents. To play, participants gather in teams with a spymaster who shouts out clues while the players try to guess the words. "This might be the best game I have played since Cards Against Humanity," wrote one reviewer. "This is a great game for people that know each other, or a great icebreaker for those who don't. You can be as literal or as creative as you'd like with your descriptions and unlike other games with cards - the possibilities of card layouts are nearly infinite."
35A Daily Planning Journal That Helps You Crush Your Goals
Rather than simply writing down random events from the day, this unique planning journal guides your thoughts into a structured format to outline and achieve your goals. On top of its standard daily planner sections, the journal includes areas for gratitude, affirmations, goals, mindmaps, vision boards, and more. It comes with thick, high-quality paper in a sleek leatherette with three bonus bookmarks.
36A Rapid Phone Charger Port For Your Car
Whether you road trip a lot with friends or simply have lots of devices to charge, this multi-port car charger allows you to juice up to five devices at the same time including phones, tablets, power banks, and other electronics. It boasts intelligent USB ports that can detect your device, along with a quick-charging, 5-foot cable. You can plug it into any 12-volt cigarette lighter or car charger so it's super versatile and easy to use.
37These Collapsible Stainless Steel Straws You Can Keep On Your Keychain
The top-grade stainless steel straws are eco-friendly, scratch-resistant, and fully BPA-free. What's more, they collapse into a small case you can keep on your keychain so you always have a straw with you. Each one comes with a small brush to clean the inside. "LOVE this product!" wrote one Amazon reviewer. "Easy to clean & feels luxurious! I was worried about how it would feel retracting expanding, ie. Metal on metal scraping but it doesn't feel that way at all. Very smooth."
38This Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug That Keeps Cold For 12 Hours
If your goal is to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold, it's hard to beat this high-quality, vacuum-sealed travel mug from Contigo. The stainless steel cup has premium technology that can keep drinks hot for up to 5 hours and cold for nearly 12 hours. Not only that, the lid is fully leakproof so you can tip it completely on its side without any liquid spilling out. The convenient mugs are available in 20 colors including grayed jade, polar white, black, bright lavender, passion fruit, and others.
39A Strategic Card Game Where You Build An Army Of Evil Unicorns
With the goal of building a crazed army of destructive unicorns, what's not to love about this strategic card game focused on everyone's favorite magical fantasy creatures? The objective is to betray your friends to rack up seven unicorns for your militia. "Definitely not for the faint of heart," wrote one Amazon user. "Kids who don’t like losing should stay away from this game because NO MERCY!"
40A Sturdy Massage Roller That Targets Aching Muscles
Target achy muscles in your calves, thighs, back, and even the bottoms of your feet with this durable and texturized massage roller, which instantly reduces soreness with just a few rolls and boosts circulation for better overall health. This massager is perfect for travel because, unlike bulkier foam rollers, it won't take up space in your bag. Reviewers say the quality of this roller is unmatched and that it can handle as much pressure as you want to throw its way.
41The Muscle-Relaxing Magnesium Oil Spray That Absorbs Quickly
There's nothing better than a natural solution to a common problem, and this highly absorbent magnesium oil spray works fast to relieve muscle aches and soreness. This 100 percent natural spray is also used to alleviate stress and anxiety, take the edge off of migraines and headaches, and promote a more restful sleep. It won't stain your clothing, and its portable packaging means you never have to travel without it.
42A Supportive Memory Foam Seat Cushion That's Good For Backs
Make any chair about a million times more comfortable with this memory foam seat cushion. The U-shaped cushion contours perfectly to your lower back, provides amazing support to your tailbone, and bounces right back to its original shape after pressure has been applied to it. It comes with a velvet-soft cover that you can remove and wash.
43The Lint And Fuzz Solution For Sharper-Looking Clothing
With this reusable fabric defuzzer, you can easily remove pet hair, lint, and fuzz from your clothing. The battery-operated defuzzer can be set to one of three settings based on your fabric's needs, and it has a detachable fuzz collector that's a snap to clean. Available in nine colors, this gadget has more than 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
44A Space-Saving Magnetic Bar That Can Hold All Of Your Knives
Save your counter space for something really useful — like prepping food — and store knives and other steel cooking utensils on this magnetic knife holder, which you can mount to a wall. Not only does the stainless steel holder handle weighty kitchen items, but you can also repurpose it as a tool holder in your garage or as a storage solution for toys in cramped playrooms and bedrooms.
45This Convenient Hanging Organizer That Gives You Back Precious Closet Space
Closet space is precious — preserve yours with this hanging closet organizer, which features five roomy shelves where you can store shoes, sweaters, T-shirts, towels, and accessories. The organizer comes in bronze or grey and has six mesh pockets on the side for smaller items. It hangs right on your closet rod with two built-in hangers.
