47 Things Under $25 On Amazon That Will 100% Upgrade Your Living Space

There's no place like home, there's no place like home, there's no place like, wait — that throw blanket on the couch is fraying at the edges. And your fridge is beginning to smell a little, well, funky. Okay, so it might be time to make a few improvements in the home department, and all these products on Amazon will 100 percent upgrade your living space.

And you won't have to spend an arm and a leg for this major upgrade — we've specifically chosen products that are under $25. (After all, your rent or mortgage payment is probably expensive enough as it is.)

Some of these products will help streamline your life by organizing your closet, kitchen cupboards, and drawers. Other products will help you become the hostess with the mostest, like a marble cheese board or an electric wine opener. And the best of these products? They'll turn your living space into the stress-free sanctuary you've always dreamed of. (Hello, aromatherapy diffuser, memory foam bath mat, and Himalayan salt candles.)

It doesn't matter if you live in a house, apartment, condo, dorm, or share a place with a few roommates — these products will transform your living space into something that is truly a home, sweet home.