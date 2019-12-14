49 Most Entertaining Gifts On Amazon According To Thousands Of Reviewers

It's not always easy to find the perfect gift. Some people have unique tastes that make them hard to shop for, whereas others are happy with practically anything (which comes with its own set of challenges). Luckily for you, me, and everybody else, there are tons of clever, trending gifts on Amazon that our friends and family actually want.

Maybe you have a loved one who adores a good prank; in that case, I've included a talking toilet paper spindle that lets you record messages. Or if your family loves sitting down for a wholesome game night, I've made sure to showcase a ton of board games that are fun for kids and adults alike. Maybe you're looking for an ice-cream maker or a cake-pop machine for the person with a sweet tooth — but either way, you really can't go wrong with all the unique gifts that Amazon has to offer.

How can I be so sure? Well, almost every item on this list has at least 1,000 rave reviews (and some have 60 times that), so you're not just taking my word for it. Each item comes highly rated and recommended by countless Amazon users who say things like, "One of the best gifts ever," and "I gave this to everyone on my list."