Dating apps have meant that romance, or at least a hot first date, is just a tap or swipe of your phone away. It has never been easier to connect with singles near you. But what if you are looking for something a little more niche? Whether you are single or have a significant other everyone deserves a fulfilling, healthy, and fun sex life. This may come in the form of trying a new position in bed, introducing power play or in some cases introducing a third. So, here are the five best apps if you are seeking a threesome.

Being open-minded and communicating how you feel is so important when it comes to bringing a third person into the bedroom. While it can be a hell of a lot of fun there's also another person's feelings to consider. As threesomes are still relatively taboo it can be difficult to know where to start if you're looking for one. Unless you are open in your mainstream dating app profile that a threesome is specifically what you are looking for, it can be a difficult thing to slip into conversation. Luckily there are apps and websites dedicated to singles and couples looking for threesomes and finding one is as easy as swiping right.

1. 3Somer 3 Somer on YouTube If you feel ready to take the first step into finding a threesome but still want a little bit of familiarity 3Somer works in the same way as many other mainstream dating apps. Whether you are single or in a couple you can create a profile and start matching with other people in your area looking for the same thing. The app will allow you to specify what you are into in the bedroom as well as your sexual preferences. Available to download on iOS and Android devices.

2. Tinder You may think you've seen everything Tinder has to offer but as the app is one of the most popular dating apps in the world you've probably not have even scratched the surface. By setting your preference to men and women you may be opened up to a whole host of couples looking for threesomes. Many apps dedicated to people looking for threesomes or swinging experiences are modelled on Tinder. The key to using Tinder to find a threesome is to use it how you would normally. If you're a couple make sure both members are clearly shown in the pictures you use and be super clear in your bio about exactly what you are looking for. Then watch the matches come pouring in. Available to download on iOS and Android devices.

3. SDC Seek, Discover, Create is one of the most popular dating apps used by swingers and people looking for threesomes. The map feature on the app shows how close users are to you and once matching with a couple or individual you can use the live chat option to avoid any awkward first encounters. As everyone is on the app for the same reason, there is no need to specify that you are looking for a group sex experiences but being clear about what you like between the sheets always helps. Available to download on iOS and Android devices.

4. Feeld Feeld is one of the best dating apps to use if you want to explore your desire for a threesome but don’t want everyone knowing about it. With a super stringent privacy policy, you can create a profile for yourself then link with your partner if you are looking for a third or search for couples looking for a threesome without your Facebook friends being able to see that your profile is linked to Feeld. With multiple options for sexual orientations and gender, Feeld aims to be an inclusive and open environment in which you can explore your desires. Available to download on iOS and Android devices.

5. Lucky Lucky is an app specifically designed to help you hookup with people that are in your area. It can be tough negotiating mainstream dating apps when all you're looking for is something casual. With Lucky you cut through the awkward “what are you looking for” conversation and can get straight to flirting. You can create a profile for yourself or both you and your significant other, add your preferences, and get matching. One of the best things about Lucky is it is completely anonymous so you don't have to connect a phone number, email address, or Facebook account to your profile. It is available to download on iOS and Android devices.