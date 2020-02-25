Fashion Month is well underway, with New York Fashion Week kicking things off before the marathon moved to London, Milan, and finally Paris. While in some cases, you’re going to have to wait to shop the exact styles seen on the runway for another six months (sigh), there are several trends that you can integrate into your wardrobe right now.

One of the easiest ways to infuse new life into your end-of-season wardrobe is with a brand-new bag. Whether you’re looking for a carryall or after-hours chain-link clutch, the Fall 2020 shows at Fashion Month sent countless stunners down the runway. You could barely keep track of all the arm candy at your favorite shows, from trendy chain strap bags at Tibi and 3.1 Phillip Lim, to chic wristlets popping up at Khaite and Ulla Johnson.

When it comes to handbag trends this season, brands focused on detail, color, and size rather than shape. On the arms of today's top models, designers showed off oversized silhouettes, tiny wristlets, metallic styles, and so much more.

Ahead, take a look at the five handbag trends that hit it big on the runways at Fashion Month this season — alongside items you can shop now at every price point.

Oversized Styles Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Designers Michael Kors, Jonathan Simkhai, Coach, and more operated under the statement “go big or go home” when it came to their bags. Clutches, totes, and hobos were all larger than life: the ultimate carryall for the girl on the go.

Oversized Styles Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jonathan Simkhai Whether you're looking for a tote, hobo, or something in between, shop the best oversized bags ahead.

Wristlets Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Bags will be elegantly dangled from the wrist this Fall, if Coach, Khaite, and Ulla Johnson have anything to say about it. In every single shape, size, and color, handbags were given the wristlet treatment on the runways this season.

Wristlets Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Ulla Johnson Try out the wristlet trend you remember from the early-aughts — but with an elevated twist. Shop the best current styles ahead.

Double Strap Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Why settle for one strap when you can have two? So says Michael Kors, Tory Burch, and Staud. They opted to show bags on their Fall 2020 runways that featured a multitude of straps, so you can carry them however you please.

Double Strap Courtesy of Staud Staud Be bold with your straps, choosing two instead of one. Ahead, find the current favorites.

Metallic Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The future is here, with metallic bags so mirrored you can practically see your reflection in them. According to designers like Marc Jacobs, Longchamp, and Proenza Schouler, you’ll be shopping the metallic trend in everything from oversized totes to structured clutches this coming season.

Metallic Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Proenza Schouler Test out the futuristic style designers are already loving. Shop these head-turning favorites ahead.

Chain Strap Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tibi, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Tory Burch, and more are proving that chain straps can be elegant as well as edgy. They designed their most structured and ladylike bag styles with a heavy metal accent for Fall.

Chain Strap Courtesy of Tibi Tibi