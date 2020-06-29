If you’re not quite ready to purchase a new designer handbag, let's say, resale accessories are the answer. The category includes a pretty vast assortment of bags, but it also runs the gamut, from scarves to belts to sunglasses. And it's worth the investment; the little pick-me-up will do wonders to amp up your everyday look, be it a pair of jean shorts and white T-shirt or little black dress that’s ready for your next cocktail party.

Even with the smallest accessories, however, designer finds can set you back quite a bit of George Washingtons. So, as such, it’s a great time to invest in a vintage or pre-used version of that piece you’ve been eyeing. Not only do most designer resale pieces retail for slightly less than a department store price, but it also gives you the ability to get your hands on the rare find that is no longer manufactured en masse.

Bustle caught up with Rebag, who recently announced their expansion to accessories, to talk all things resale. From Hèrmes scarves to Chanel sunnies, find the top five accessories to resell right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Hèrmes Silk Scarf Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The silk scarf is a staple in every stylish woman's wardrobe and it looks chic whether you carry it in your hand or wrap it around the handle of your bag.

2. Louis Vuitton Monogram Bag Charm Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A whimsical bauble you can add to any handbag, the Louis Vuitton charm would also make the perfect gift — for your loved one or for yourself.

3. Hèrmes Constance Belt Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The iconic Hèrmes belt is the perfect item to pull together any outfit, from a chambray shirt and jeans to a knit sweater dress.

4. Chanel Cosmetic Case Catwalking/Catwalking/Getty Images A classic and well-constructed cosmetics case that doubles as a handbag for every event on your summer social calendar.