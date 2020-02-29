50 Brilliant Products That Solve So Many Of Life's Hassles

In today's busy world, it's probably safe to say you have only a finite amount of free time at your disposal, and you don't want to be wasting your time making someone more difficult than it has to be or struggling doing something that could be super simple. To that end, I'm always on the hunt for brilliant products on Amazon that can eliminate some of life's needless hassles.

Take an everyday routine like showering, for example. It's an easy part of your day that you generally don't put much thought into. That is, until it's time to reach behind and clean your back. You quickly realize that it's practically impossible to thoroughly cleanse that area with your standard loofah. And that's where this back scrubber comes in super handy. With handles on both ends, it's designed to glide across your back and provide gentle exfoliation to those hard-to-reach places. You can rinse it off once you're done, then leave it in your shower to dry. Simple.

I've also come to appreciate the benefits of a quality microfiber hair towel that's capable of quickly drying my hair without causing breakage while also removing the hassle of my hair falling in my face as I do my skin-care routine. So go ahead and peruse this list — you'll find many more brilliant that can melt away life's hassles.

1.These Night Lights That Automatically Turn On When It Gets Dark Vont LED Night Light (Set of 6) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Finding just the right lighting ambiance at night can be a task, but using these automatic night lights can help you strike the perfect balance. The set of six lights allows you to place a unit in different areas of your home where they'll automatically turn on once they sense dim light — at sunset, for example. The plug-in units can last for up to 10,000 hours.

2. These Clips That Keep All Your Wires And Cables Organized Blue Key World Cable Clips (6-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Easily access loose wires and cords with a set of cable clips. Not only do the clips keep everything organized, they also allow plugs to be kept nearby. The adhesive is perfectly safe to use on all surfaces — including glass, wood, metal, and rubber.

3. The Socks That Protect Your Outdoor Faucets From Freezing ArtiGifts Pro Outdoor Faucet Cover Socks (Set of 2) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Winterize your outdoor faucets by using these ingenious faucet covers. Engineered with heavy-duty, waterproof fabric, the covers slip over your faucets like socks, where they help to protect them from freezing and weather damage. Once springtime arrives, just loosen the ties and remove with ease.

4. The Car Mount You Can Pop Right Into Your Cup Holder Cellet Car Cup Holder Mount $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This car phone mount lets you avoid the hassles of difficult and time-consuming phone mount installation or your phone mount falling off. Just remove the item from the package, slide it into your car's cup holder, and you're good to go. Its base is also adjustable, so you won't have to worry about whether or not it will fit.

5. A Plug-In Pest Repeller That Uses Ultrasound Waves Instead Of Harsh Ingredients Neatmaster Dual Microchip Pest Repeller $27 | Amazon See On Amazon I was overjoyed when I came across this electromagnetic pest repeller that fends off ants, spiders, cockroaches, and rodents, without using sprays or traps. Plug it in, and it releases ultrasonic waves that drive pests away from your home. It lights up to let you know it's functioning, and you'll begin to notice results after three to four weeks.

6. These Dish-Washing Nets That Don't Harbor Bacteria Top Clean Innovative Dish Washing Nets (3-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Typical sponges can absorb and hold on to harmful bacteria after repeated use. The beauty of these dish-washing nets, though, is that they're fast-drying and can be thrown into your washing machine to be sanitized. They're also gentle on your plates and cookware — so they won't scratch surfaces when you scrub.

7. A Sponge That Cleans Your Makeup Brushes For You Zodaca Brush Color Removal Sponge $7 | Amazon See On Amazon When you can't fit a full brush cleaning session into your schedule, turn to this makeup brush cleaner sponge for a quick fix. Just quickly swipe the bristles across the sponge to remove color on contact — no soap or water necessary. Both sides of the sponge are usable, and you can wash and re-use it once it's saturated with pigment.

8. This All-Natural Foot Cream That Helps Repair Cracked Heels The Yellow Bird All Natural Antifungal Foot Cream $17 | Amazon See On Amazon By using this all-natural foot cream, you'll be able to safely soothe and repair cracked heels with a blend of eucalyptus, tea tree, and peppermint essential oils. The cream also fights fungus and calms inflammation, so it can even help relieve itchiness and irritation caused by things like athlete's foot.

9. The Oil That Will Make Your Lashes And Eyebrows Thicker Majestic Pure Castor Oil Eyelash Serum $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking to grow your lashes and brows? This castor oil eyelash serum will work wonders. It's made from 100% castor oil, which has been known for hundreds of years to be an effective (and affordable) way to thicken and condition lashes. The serum comes with five applicators for your lash line and and five applicators for your brows, too.

10. This Lid That Will Keep Your Microwave Clean Allstar Innovations Cover Magnetic Microwave Splatter Lid $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Stop scrubbing your microwave, and use this microwave lid to contain splatter while you heat up your food. It's designed to fit over most dinner plates, bowls, and platters, and it's outfitted with four magnetic strips that keep the cover securely latched to the ceiling of your microwave in between uses so you never lose it.

11. These Wireless Earbuds That Provide Premium Sound Quality TREBLAB True Wireless Earbuds $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Stop tangling with wires but keep the high-quality sound with this pair of affordable wireless earbuds. They have noise-cancelling ear tips and speakers made out of beryllium, which is known to deliver premium sound. The earbuds are also equipped with Bluetooth, so you can quickly connect to devices.

12. This Stretcher That Relieves Lower Back Pain CHISOFT Top Back Stretcher $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Find yourself with back aches more often than you'd like? This back stretcher can help. By lying on it for five minutes daily, it works to ease tension and loosen muscles in the lumbar part of your back. The stretcher can also help train muscles to improve your posture.

13. A Memory Foam Pillow That Never Goes Flat Snuggle-Pedic Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillow $70 | Amazon See On Amazon Imagine a night's rest without having to re-fluff your pillow— this memory foam pillow makes that dream a reality. The shredded memory foam also helps with pressure points, and since you can actually remove some of the foam, you can adjust the height to your liking. It's hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites.

14. This Exfoliating Brush That'll Refresh Your Skin Dylonic Exfoliating Brush $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Bask in silky skin after using this exfoliating brush. The brush can also be used to fight unwanted razor bumps and ingrown hairs, and the ergonomic handle gives you a firm grip as you scrub your body. It's gentle but firm, so you can even use it on sensitive skin.

15. A Scrubber For Those Hard-To-Reach Places Aquis Exfoliating Back Scrubber $12 | Amazon See On Amazon When it's time to wash your back, reach for this back scrubber. The long, exfoliating cloth has two roped ends you can grab on to as you give your body a thorough cleansing. When you're done, just hang it up in the shower — it's designed to dry quickly and resist mold.

16. This Hair Towel That Doesn't Strip Your Hair Of Natural Oils Aquis Original Hair Towel $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Regular towels can strip your hair of their natural, nourishing oils and be a hassle to balance but this microfiber hair towel allows those oils to remain while still ridding your hair of excess water. The towel is super absorbent, so hair will dry faster, and it won't cause needless frizz or breakage like terry cloth can.

17. The Brush That's Built For Detangling Wet Hair Wet Flex Hair Brush $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn to this wet hair brush to detangle your precious strands while in the shower without damage. It has ultra-flexible bristles that go easy on your hair as you're aiming to remove knots — important since hair is more susceptible to breakage while wet. The best part? Reviewers say it works well on all hair types.

18. A Painless Way To Remove Unwanted Facial Hair Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover $20 | Amazon See On Amazon I am currently lusting after this pocket-sized hair remover that easily gets rid of any unwanted facial hair above the lip or on the chin or cheeks. Simply pop in a single battery, run across your face, and use the the built-in light to check your work. It's designed to resemble a tube of lipstick, and can discreetly be tossed in your bag.

19. The Digital Notebook You Can Reuse Again And Again Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Lessen your carbon footprint and opt in for an eco-friendly reusable notebook. After you're done taking notes, scan the QR code at the bottom of the page to blast them to your email or preferred cloud service for later reference. The 36-page grid notebook comes with a pen and a microfiber cloth you can use to wipe the pages clean.

20. This Powerful Stain Remover That's Safe To Use Around Pets And Children Rocco & Roxie Supply Co Stain Remover $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This stain remover uses activated oxygen technology to break up stains at the source and prevent them from reappearing in the future. The chlorine-free formula works on tough stains, like red wine, coffee, and blueberries, and it's safe to use on carpet, upholstery, and laundry. Oh, and — you can safely use it around pets and children, too.

21. These Wipes Will Keep Your Sneakers Looking Brand New Tight Wipes Sneaker Cleaner $23 | Amazon See On Amazon When everyday wear leaves your favorite pair of kicks dirty, reach for these sneaker wipes that will quickly get them back into shape. The pre-moistened cloths are able to instantly lift away scuffs, mud, dirt, and grime from all sorts of materials, including mesh, suede, nubuck, leather, rubber, and plastic. Get 40 wipes in a pack.

22. The Travel Wallet That Organizes All Your Essentials Zoppen Multi-purpose Travel Wallet $14 | Amazon See On Amazon As if traveling isn't stressful enough, it can be difficult to keep track of your ID, passport, and boarding pass. Keep all of your important documents in one secure place with this stylish travel wallet that also features RFID-blocking technology to help keep your private information secure. The wallet even has slots for your keys so you don't misplace them while traveling.

23. These Rubber Things That Help You Color Code Your Keys Lucky Line Standard Size Key Caps $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Take the guesswork out of trying to figure out which key opens which lock with this color-coded set of key caps. They're made from durable and bendable material that easily slips onto each key. With each purchase, you'll receive 20 caps.

24. The Book That Will Help You Organize Your Life Cluttered Mess to Organized Success Workbook $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're feeling a bit overwhelmed by the prospect of organizing your life, the Cluttered Mess to Organized Success workbook can help you get a hold on things. It comes complete with checklists, worksheets, and schedules that help you learn how to organize clutter, deep clean your home, manage your finances, plan meals, and more. Flip through this and you'll feel more organized in no time.

25. The Board That Folds Your Clothes For You Ohuhu Clothes Folding Board $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your laundry folding skills with this clothes folding board can help. The board is made from a sturdy material, and can be used to neatly fold shirts, pants, towels, and much more in just seconds. Finally — an easy way to save space in your drawers and fold your laundry more quickly

26. These Reusable Food Storage Bags That Are More Eco-Friendly WINIT Reusable Silicone Food Bags (4-Pack) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Let this year be the year you stick to your sustainability goals, and start by switching to a set of silicone food storage bags. They provide an airtight seal that keeps food fresher for longer, and they're durable enough to use in the microwave, dishwasher, and freezer. By eliminating disposable plastic options, you'll save money in the long run.

27. A Tool That Seals Bags For You KUIENSI Food Bag Heat Sealer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon One of the keys to keeping food fresh is to make sure the container it's being stored in is shut tightly. By using a food bag heat sealer, you'll be able to create an airtight seal every single time. Preheat the tool for about 15 to 30 seconds and adjust it to accommodate the thickness of each bag. After two to three seconds, the item will be sealed.

28. This Pack Of Genius USB-Rechargeable Batteries Survival Frog Rechargeable Batteries (4-Pack) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Stop tossing out used batteries and switch to these rechargeable AA batteries. All you have to do is pop the cap and insert the battery into any USB charging port — then you can use it in any regular battery-operated devices like flashlights and radios. Each battery gives up to 500 full charges.

29. These Plugs That Allow You To Control Your Devices From Anywhere Esicoo Smart Plugs (4-Pack) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Have you ever been away from home and gotten worried that you might have left a light on? With a set of smart plugs, you'll be able to use an app on your phone to power off your devices and appliances from anywhere, so there's no need to worry. They're compatible with both Alexa and Google Home, too, so you can also voice control them.

30. A Wraparound Ice Pack That'll Relieve Headache Pain Thera-Med Headache Ice Pack $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Combat headaches with a trusty ice pack wrap that stays in place. It's made with cooling gel that keeps it totally flexible, even though it's frozen, so you can wrap it around your head to relieve sinus pain and severe migraines. Use the white side for maximum cold therapy and the blue side for gentler cooling.

31. These Magnetic Duvet Clips That Keep Your Comforter In Place Pinion Pins Clear Magnetic Duvet Clips $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These magnetic duvet clips securely fasten your comforter to your duvet, without you having to go to the trouble of untying every corner. And when you're ready to wash, they release just as easily. Feel free to go beyond your duvet, too — use the magnets to pin back curtains, hang decorations, and secure slipcovers.

32. A Screen-Cleaning Kit That Won't Leave Streaks Behind GreatShield Universal Screen Cleaning Kit $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Say goodbye to streaks for good with this screen cleaning kit. The kit comes with a microfiber cloth, an ammonia-free cleanser, and a two-sided brush, so you can wipe away dirt, smudges, fingerprints, and other marks from your phone, laptop, tablet, TV, and more.

33. This Hair Tie That's Perfect For Thicker Hair invisibobble Power Traceless Hair (3-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Extra-thick hair requires something a little stronger than the standard hair tie. This spiral hair tie gives an extra-strong grip on your strands, so it won't slip out when you're working out or doing other strenuous activities. And since it's transparent, it's practically invisible in your hair.

34. The Cube That Gets Rid Of Odors In Your Fridge Innofresh Fridge-It Cube $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Get rid of odors in your fridge with this refrigerator deodorizer. The mini deodorizer hangs from a shelf, and is filled with activated charcoal that neutralizes smells for up to six months. You can also use it under the sink, by your garbage cans, or in the freezer, too.

35. These Travel Washcloths That Are Resistant To Germs Lunatec Self-Cleaning Travel Washcloths $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Transform your bathing routine with these self-cleaning travel washcloths. They dry faster than microfiber and cotton, so they won't harbor as much bacteria, so you can pack them in your bag a few minutes after using without worrying about them soaking your clothes. The washcloths also provide a light exfoliation for an extra clean feeling.

36. These Foot Pads That Could Help You Sleep Better LITES Foot Pads $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These reflexology foot pads not only relieve pain, they also help promote restful sleep. Place them on your feet at night before bed, and the manufacturer says you'll drift off faster, sleep more deeply, and wake up more energized. It's recommended to keep the pads on for six to eight hours at a time to achieve the best results.

37. This Rub That Can Reduce Painful Inflammation Penetrex Pain Relief Therapy $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're experiencing aches, stiffness, or soreness in your neck, back, or feet, try this pain relief cream. Simply rub it into your skin to relieve pain and reduce inflammation and swelling, so that you feel better fast. Use this in combination with a heating pad, and you'll be back in business in no time.

38. A Pen That Effortlessly Removes Makeup e.l.f. Makeup Remover Pen $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Having a makeup remover pen at the ready proves to be extremely helpful for those moments when you've put on a little too much eyeshadow or smudged your eyeliner. It allows you to clean up the mistake with a precision that keeps the rest of your makeup intact. The pen is formulated with vitamin E, cucumber, and chamomile — all ingredients that are great for your skin.

39. These Multipurpose Kitchen Shears That Make Cooking Simpler kools Manual Food Chopper $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These combination kitchen shears and manual food chopper work to slice, chop, and dice tough vegetables, fruits, and meats without any problem. They can also peel, scale a fish, and even open a bottle — making them perhaps the most versatile tool in your kitchen. Plus, the heavy-duty blades are made from stainless steel, which means you can rely on them not to rust over time.

40. This Melatonin And GABA Powder That Helps You Fall Asleep Dream Water Sleep Powder (30-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon On those nights when you just can't seem to fall asleep, try a little bit of this sleep powder that blends right in with water. The non-habit-forming formula is made with natural ingredients like melatonin, GABA, and 5-HTP to promote sleepiness. The handy packets are easy to bring when you're on a trip and can't quite settle into a deep sleep.

41. The Spray That Will Keep Your Bathroom Smelling Great Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Want to know the secret to a fresh bathroom? A toilet spray. This citrus-scented spray is a blend of bergamot and lemongrass essential oils and has no harsh chemicals, so you can feel at ease as you're spritzing in your home, or choose from one of the dozens of other scents. To keep your toilet particularly fresh, be sure to spray it right before you use it.

42. This Wax That Keeps Your Glasses In Place Nerdwax Stop Slipping Glasses $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Your glasses will no longer slide down the bridge of your nose once you start using Nerdwax. Just apply a thick coating to the nose pads of your glasses to keep them firmly in place. The formula is made with skin-friendly ingredients, like beeswax and coconut oil, and can be used on glasses of all types, including those without nose pads.

43. These Heatless Rollers That Won't Damage Your Hair Aimin Hair Hair Rollers $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Love rocking a head of curls, but hate the heat damage that comes with achieving said curls? Turn to this set of 30 sleep foam rollers to get the look — without frying your hair. Just wear the soft curlers while you sleep at night, and wake up to a head full of bouncing strands in the morning.

44. These Beauty Spatulas That Ensure No Product Goes To Waste S&T INC. Beauty Spatulas (2-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon It's a feeling you're probably familiar with: You're running out of lotion and can't quite squeeze out those last few droplets. Luckily, these tiny beauty spatulas are able to get deep into the bottle to scoop out the remaining product, thanks to their flexible silicone heads that allow them to reach every crevice of the bottle.

45. The Most Compact Organizer You've Ever Seen Cocoon Accessory Organizer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Consider me a major fan of this genius grid organizer. The flat grid is designed with rubberized elastic retention bands that keep your belongings firmly in place. On the back, you'll find a zippered pocket you can use for additional storage. It's an excellent way to keep your headphones, mints, phone, and pens neatly together in your bag.

46. A Planner That Was Designed To Make You Happier And More Productive Panda Planner Daily Planner $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Psychologists have endorsed this daily planner to keep your days perfectly on track. With this planner, you'll get entries that help you define your goals, keep an eye on your habits, prioritize tasks, and keep track of appointments — all in one place. If you're an entrepreneur, busy mom, or a career professional, this is for you.

47. This Personal Blender You Can Take On The Go Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Make your mornings easier with this personal blender. The compact unit lets you blend and then sip directly from the 14-ounce container. The stainless steel blades are sharp enough to chop through ice and durable enough not to rust over time. The blender's ideal for smoothies and shakes but versatile enough to use for marinades, baby food, and more.

48. A Portable Coffee Maker That Keeps Your Drink Warm, Too Bodum Travel Press $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you find yourself short on time in the morning or just in need of an extra cup of coffee, take this travel French press along to make a delicious cup of coffee once you reach your destination. The vacuum-sealed, stainless steel French press features double-walled construction that traps in heat, as well as a leakproof lid that prevents spills. Use this to make loose leaf tea, as well.

49. These Shoelaces That Don't Need To Be Tied Lock Laces Elastic No Tie Shoelaces $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of having to stop and tie the laces on your sneakers during a workout, just outfit your shoes with these no-tie shoelaces. The elastic laces will remain securely in place, and all you have to do is pull or release the tension tab to adjust the tightness. Choose from 12 colors.