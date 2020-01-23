50 Sick New Products Climbing Amazon's Bestseller Charts

Life can be hectic. With so many things to keep track of, clean up, or even recharge, it’s easy to find yourself feeling overwhelmed. But you know what’s easier than tackling your laundry list of daily chores? Browsing all the useful Amazon products that help make your life easier — then adding a few to your cart, just for fun.

Finding the newest, most helpful products can be a challenge. Frankly, I didn’t know that half of the items I've included here even existed before I started searching. That’s the thing about shopping for the latest and greatest: how do you know what to look for? Sometimes you can get lucky by searching a few specific keywords. Other times, all you have to do is sort your results so that the new items show up first. No matter what your personal strategy is, I think we can both agree that staying on top of the newest trends isn’t easy — that’s why I’ve come up with this list of new Amazon products that are worth the hype.

So if you aren’t sure where to start looking, don't worry — you’re in the right place. Because whether you're shopping for beauty, home, or even kids, there are tons of brilliant products on Amazon to choose from.

1. These Super-Soft Cloths That Erase Your Makeup STS Makeup Cloths (5-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these cloths ridiculously soft, but they're even better at gently wiping away leftover makeup than single-use cotton pads. They come in a set of five, plus each one is made from high-quality microfiber that lifts away dirt, oil, and more from your skin. You can use these cloths with your favorite cleanser, plain water, or even completely dry.

2. This Miniature Steamer That's Great For At-Home Facials BeauTy Nymph Spa Home Facial Steamer $21 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no need to spend a small fortune at the spa when you own this genius facial steamer. Simply cleanse your complexion with your favorite products, then allow the steam to cover your face for about 10 minutes. It'll help your pores gently open on their own, and you can even safely use it on sensitive skin.

3. These Clay Bears That Help Keep Your Brown Sugar Fresh Brown Sugar Bear Softener (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Just soak them in water for 20 minutes, and these clay bears can help prevent your brown sugar from turning into a rock after you've opened the bag. They're effective for up to six months before they need to be soaked again, plus you can also use them dry to absorb moisture from pasta, rice, and crackers.

4. This Party Game That's Perfect For When The Kids Are Gone Incohearent — An Adult Party Game $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you and your friends love outrageous content, then this adult party game is sure to be a hit. The rules are simple — one person gets to see a card with a complete sentence. Each of the remaining players then read off part of the sentence, then try to piece together the true version. With categories like kink, party, and pop culture, you're almost guaranteed to laugh.

5. This Dice Game That's Fun For The Whole Family LCR Left Center Right Dice Game $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for something a little more family-friendly? This dice game is perfect for all ages. Each player starts out with a collection of chips and takes turn rolling the three dice. Depending on how the dice land, players will be able to steal chips from the people sitting to their left, right, or center — the goal is to have the most chips by the end. There's no skill involved, and many Amazon reviewers wrote about how they use coins or dollars to up the ante.

6. This Card Game That's Similar To UNO, But With Exploding Cats Exploding Kittens Card Game $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This card game ups the tension you get from playing UNO, but with bombs, laser beams, and exploding kittens. The goal is to try to get rid of all your cards to win, but if you draw an exploding kitten, you're automatically out. You can also use "defuse" cards — like laser beams and shrimp — to negate the kittens.

7. This Smart Plug That's Compatible With Alexa Amazon Smart Plug $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This smart plug makes it easier than ever to control your devices using your voice. There's no hub required — simply plug it into an outlet, connect it to Alexa, and you're done. You can set up commands so that you can control your lights without getting up off the couch, plus you can even turn off your appliances from the Alexa app when you aren't home.

8. This Rechargeable Battery That Works With Your Ring Devices Ring Rechargeable Battery Pack $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of removing your Ring device when it needs a charge, just swap out the dead battery with this rechargeable one. It's able to power your device for up to six months, plus one Amazon reviewer even raved that it's "easy to charge and swap out."

9. This Media Player That Can Stream Pretty Much Everything Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this Roku media player stream just about any service or channel you can think of, but it's also super-easy to set up. Just plug it into your TV, connect to the internet, and you're done. It streams all the favorites, including Hulu, Netflix, and more, plus this updated version also includes Disney+ as well as Apple TV.

10. These Silicone Shoe Laces That You Don't Have To Tie Lock Laces No-Tie Shoelaces $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from super-durable silicone, these no-tie shoelaces are great for everyone from small children to athletes. Once you've laced them through your shoes they won't budge — at all. They also feature an adjustable "lock" that keeps them from coming undone, and one size is made to fit all.

11. These Adorable Tassel Earrings That Are Super-Affordable Me&Hz Layered Tassel Earrings $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for some jewelry to spruce up your outfit, these earrings look adorable paired with just about anything. They feature a sparkling druzy stud, as well as a tiered tassel that dangles below your chin. But the best part? They cost less than brunch — and for that price, you can snag multiple pairs since they're available in a variety of colors.

12. This Reusable Shopping Bag That's Ultra-Durable BAGGU Reusable Shopping Bag $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Be sure to add this reusable grocery bag to your collection of eco-friendly home products. It's an easy way to help eliminate wasteful plastic bags from landfills, plus it's made from tear-resistant nylon that can hold up to 30 pounds. There's a variety of fun colors and prints to choose from, plus it's super-lightweight.

13. This Toilet Spray That's Made With Actual Gold Squatty Potty Unicorn Gold Toilet Spray $10 | Amazon See On Amazon No one needs to know when you've used the bathroom with this gold-infused toilet spray. It's made with real gold nanoparticles that work to attract and trap any unwanted odors, plus there are four refreshing scents to choose from: fruit booty, tropical dropsicle, mystic forest, and vanilla.

14. This Cuticle Pen That Can Help Strengthen Brittle Nails Magique Cuticle Pen (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon No more cracked, brittle nails with this revolutionary cuticle pen. It's made with all-natural vegan and cruelty-free ingredients, plus the added vitamins A and E help moisturize dry nail beds. Application is also incredibly easy — just click the top of the pen to release the oil, paint it on your nails, and you're done.

15. This All-Natural Deodorizer That You Can Spray In Your Shoes Lumi Outdoors Natural Shoe Deodorizer Spray $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Just give your shoes a few spritzes of this deodorizer, and it'll quickly help eliminate any unwanted odors. The tea tree and lemongrass essential oils in the formula give it natural antibacterial properties, while the added peppermint oil offers a fresh scent.

16. This Fabric Shaver With 2 Adjustable Speeds BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of donating all your knotty sweaters, just use this fabric shaver to get rid of any pills, fuzz, or lint. It's made with sharp, durable blades that safely trim your clothes without any tears or snags, plus the speed is adjustable so that it's also safe to use on delicate fabrics, or even upholstery.

17. This Cushion That Adds Comfort To Practically Any Seat Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you suffer from sore muscles or a stiff back, this memory foam chair cushion is a game-changer. It's made from high-density memory foam that contours to the shape of your body you while you sit, and the divot in the back lets you sit up straight without putting pressure on your tailbone.

18. This Personal Blender That's Perfect For Shakes, Smoothies, And More TENSWALL Portable Blender $28 | Amazon See On Amazon You can easily make a quick smoothie with this miniature blender, no matter how short on time you are. Simply add your favorite fruits, veggies, and protein powder into the capsule, snap the lid on, then drop it into your bag as you head out the door. Whenever you're ready, just hit the button to mix it all up — no outlet required.

19. This Eco-Friendly Coffee Cup That's Also Collapsible Stojo Reusable Collapsible Coffee Cup $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of using disposable cups that end up in a landfill, you can help make a huge impact by using this collapsible coffee cup. It's the same size as any standard travel mug, but it's also made from food-grade silicone that helps keep your drinks hot for hours. When you're finished, just rinse it out and collapse it down so that it can fit right inside your bag.

20. This Cup That Lets You Take Your Bowl Of Cereal With You CrunchCup Portable Cereal Cup $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Why bother with a bowl and spoon when you can eat your breakfast from this portable cereal cup? The two compartments keep your milk and cereal separated so that the cereal doesn't become soggy if you don't eat it immediately, plus it's completely BPA-free.

21. This Crossbody Bag With Over 5,000 Positive Reviews DELUXITY Crossbody Bag $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Over 5,000 positive four- and five-star reviewers can't say enough good things about this crossbody bag. Not only is it extremely lightweight as well as super-slim, but there's also a convenient zippered pocket on the front where you can easily stash your phone or wallet.

22. This External Battery That's Incredibly Lightweight Anker Portable Charger $26 | Amazon See On Amazon If your phone is always running out of power, this external battery is a total lifesaver. It's able to charge an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy more than two times before you need to plug it in again, plus it's even small enough that it can easily fit in practically any bag.

23. This Portable Campfire That Can Burn For Up To 5 Hours Radiate Portable Campfire $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't worry about gathering firewood the next time you're in the great outdoors — just use this portable campfire. It's able to burn for up to five hours, plus it creates hardly any soot or embers so that cleaning up afterwards is simple. And with a shelf life of more than 30 years, you can easily keep it in storage until you're ready to use it.

24. These Wireless Earbuds That Won't Break The Bank Trogonic Bluetooth Earbuds $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do they provide high-quality, crystal-clear sound, but these Bluetooth earbuds are also an affordable alternative to expensive AirPods. They're waterproof so that you can wear them practically everywhere without having to worrying about them getting ruined, plus each order comes with a protective charging case.

25. This Pore Vacuum That's Perfect For Stubborn Blackheads LONOVE Blackhead Vacuum $26 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're tired of peels, creams, and masks that don't seem to work, give this pore vacuum a try. The powerful suction makes it easy to painlessly remove blackheads, and there's five suction levels to choose from depending on how stubborn your blemish is. It's completely BPA-free, plus it's even safe to use on sensitive skin.

26. This Device That Gets Your Makeup Brushes Super-Clean Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your makeup brushes looking almost-new with this electric brush cleaner. It only takes a few seconds to free from your brushes from any caked-on makeup, and the battery is rechargeable so that you don't have to bother with purchasing replacements. One Amazon reviewer even raved that it only took about 10 minutes to wash, and dry their entire collection of brushes.

27. This Nail Dip Kit That Doesn't Require A UV Curing Lamp modelones Nail Dip Starter Kit $38 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of dealing with drippy polishes, these nail powders offer a clean finish without the risk of accidental spills. To use, just dip your nails in the powder. Brush off the excess, then apply the included activator and top coat. The entire process only takes a few minutes, plus each order comes with six gorgeous neutral shades that look great with any outfit.

28. This Lint Roller That You Can Use Over And Over Again ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This lint roller is practically a must-have when it comes to removing stubborn pet hair. It features short, textured bristles instead of sticky paper sheets so that you can use it over and over again, plus there's even a built-in compartment that holds all the collected pet hair for easy disposal.

29. These Heat-Resistant Gloves That Help Prevent Burns Grill Armor Oven Gloves $26 | Amazon See On Amazon These heat-resistant gloves are perfect for helping to keep your hands safe and burn-free while you cook. They're made from a super-durable fabric that can withstand temperatures up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit, plus the non-slip silicone strips help you maintain a firm grasp on hot pans, oven racks, and more.

30. This Bluetooth Microphone That Adds Karaoke To Any Party BONAOK Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone $35 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no need to leave your living room to party when you have this Bluetooth karaoke microphone at your disposal. It easily connects to your tablet or smartphone, and the built-in rechargeable battery lasts for up to four continuous hours. There are multiple fun colors to choose from, including blue, pink, red, and more, plus it also doubles as a portable speaker.

31. A Tool That Helps You Pull Zippers And Fasten Buttons Vive Button Hook $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Even though it's perfect for people of all ages, this tool is particularly great if you suffer from limited mobility in your hands. The tiny metal hook latches onto difficult zippers that you can't pull by yourself, whereas the wire loop on the other end lets you hook and fasten buttons with ease.

32. This Portable Paw Cleaner Made With Soft Silicone Bristles Dexas Portable Dog Paw Cleaner $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of cleaning up muddy paw prints, this portable washer lets you clean your dog's paws before they create a big mess. It's completely BPA-free, and the inside is lined with soft silicone bristles that wrap around your pup's leg to clear away dirt and grime — all it requires is a little water.

33. This Miniature Skillet That Has Over 20,000 Positive Reviews Lodge Miniature Skillet $5 | Amazon See On Amazon More than 20,000 positive four- and five-star reviewers insist that everyone needs this miniature skillet in their life. It's made from true cast iron so that you can pop it into the oven to finish off a dish, plus the small size is perfect for making appetizers. Unlike other skillets, this one arrives pre-seasoned so that you can use it right out of the box.

34. These Eco-Friendly Sandwich Bags That Are Reusable ANLOMI Reusable Sandwich Bags (5-Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these sandwich bags reusable, but they're also eco-friendly as well as BPA-free. They easily wipe clean with a damp cloth if they ever get dirty, or you can even toss them into the dishwasher if you're in a hurry.

35. This Weighted Blanket That Can Help You Fall Asleep ZonLi Weighted Blanket $60 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're in need of a good night's sleep, this weighted blanket can help. The box stitching ensures that the glass bead fillings stay distributed evenly throughout, and it's made from 100% breathable cotton so that you don't overheat at night.

36. A Pair Of Glasses That Can Help Reduce Strain On Your Eyes FEIYOLD Blue Light Glasses (2-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Blue light produced by electronic screens can cause strain on your eyes — so try protecting yourself with these glasses. The non-prescription lenses block 99% of the blue light that your computer and phone screens emit, and the lightweight frames won't put uncomfortable pressure on your ears.

37. These Sticky Notes That Double As Page Dividers Redi-Tag Divider Sticky Notes $6 | Amazon See On Amazon These sticky notes are an easy way to help yourself stay organized for less than the cost of lunch. They're great for jotting down important notes, and the extra-large size allows them to double as page dividers — plus they're even color-coded for added convenience.

38. These Tea Drops That You Can Use To Read Your Fortune Tea Drops Sweetened Organic Loose Leaf Tea $17 | Amazon See On Amazon What's in store for your future? These tea drops might just help you find out. Not only is the box adorable, but each set comes with eight drops made from organic loose leaf tea, raw sugar, and spices. Once you've drank your whole cup, look for symbols in the sediment at the bottom to read your fortune.

39. This Little Holder That Keeps Your Pen Nearby Volin Crik Pen Loop Holder (5-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of losing all your pens? These holders help ensure that there's always at least one by your side. Each one features ultra-strong adhesive that easily sticks to notebooks, planners, journal covers, and more, plus many Amazon reviewers wrote about how they're well-made.

40. This Jellyfish Brush That Helps Cleanse Dirt From Your Pores ETUDE HOUSE Exfoliating Brush $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this jellyfish brush adorable, but it also works wonders at clearing away dirt and grime from clogged pores. The super-fine bristles on the top reach deep into your pores to cleanse away impurities, while the "tentacle" bristles on the bottom are great for rubbing in creams and lotions.

41. This Balm That Helps Protect Your Lips From The Elements The Body Shop Hemp Lip Balm $8 | Amazon See On Amazon There's almost no situation that this lip balm can't handle. It's formulated with all-natural hempseed oil, which is packed with antioxidants that nourish chapped, cracked lips. Unlike other balms, this one creates a barrier that helps protect your lips from frigid weather, plus it's hardly noticeable on your lips since there are zero artificial colors in the formula.

42. This Bowl That's Perfect For Collecting Food Scraps KitchenArt Scrap Trap $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't scoop up waste with your hands — just slide it into this scrap bowl. It's designed to snap onto your drawers so that it's conveniently within reach when you need it, plus each order also comes with a scraper so your hands stay clean.

43. This Moisturizing Cream That You Can Use All Over Your Body Weleda Skin Food $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Formulated with nutrient-rich plant extracts, this hydrating cream is perfect for dry, flaky skin. The calendula oil in the formula is great for soothing any irritated areas, and it's gentle enough that even people with sensitive skin can use it. The scent is lightweight, plus you can safely use it all over your body.

44. This Countertop Composter That Makes It Easy To Go Green Chef'n Counter Compost Bin $31 | Amazon See On Amazon If you aren't sure how to make your life more eco-friendly, this countertop composter is the perfect place to start. It's small enough that it easily fits on practically any countertop, and the charcoal filter helps keep your kitchen free from any unwanted odors while your food scraps break down.

45. This Brown Sugar Scrub That's Chock-Full Of Antioxidants M3 Naturals Brown Sugar Scrub $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Chock-full of antioxidants and glycolic acid, reviewers raved about how this brown sugar scrub helped leave their skin feeling silky and looking radiant. The added collagen delivers a touch of moisture to dry, flaky complexions, plus it's safe to use on all skin types.

46. This Stamp That Makes It Easy To Get That Winged Eyeliner Look LA PURE Eyeliner Stamp (2-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is the formula waterproof as well as smudgeproof, but these stamps make it easy to achieve that winged eyeliner look without any of the stress. Each order comes with one stamp for each eye, and the stamps are also double-sided — the other end features a regular eyeliner pen for added convenience.

47. These LED Light Bulbs That Let You Change Their Colors LE Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon You can light up your room like a rainbow with these color-changing bulbs. There are eight adjustable brightness levels as well as 16 colors to choose from, and the included remote lets you control them from the comfort of your couch. The built-in memory function remembers the previous settings so that you don't have to adjust them every time you turn them on, and there are four extra lighting modes to choose from: flash, strobe, fade, or smooth.

48. This Towel That Helps You Stay Cool In Hot Weather Chill Pal Mesh Cooling Towel $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If you spend a lot of time outdoors, you're gonna wanna grab this cooling towel. Just soak it in cold water, wring out the excess, then drape it across your shoulders or tie it around your head. The evaporating water will help keep your skin cool, plus each order also comes with a travel pouch.

49. This Alarm Clock That Wakes You Up Gently Like A Sunrise HeimVision Sunrise Alarm Clock $42 | Amazon See On Amazon Wake up to a warm sunrise instead of a blaring alarm with this sunrise clock. It gradually grows brighter and brighter over the course of 30 minutes so that you wake up gently, and the LED display's brightness is adjustable. There are also seven soothing nature sounds you can play when trying to relax, plus it even features a built-in FM radio.