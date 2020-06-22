6 Meaningful Ways To Support Trans People In Light Of Plans To Scrap The GRA

Despite the hard work of trans activists and allies, The Sunday Times reported that a leaked document indicates the government is set to scrap the Gender Reform Act. Proposed measures, drawn up under Theresa May’s government, set out to enable transgender people to change their birth certificate without a medical diagnosis. The revelation that self-identifying is potentially to be completely scrapped is a huge blow to the UK's trans community. In light of the scrapping of the Gender Reform Act, here's how you can help.

These changes would have made many trans people's lives considerably easier. The amended act would enable trans people to change their birth certificate without the difficulty and trauma of a medical diagnosis. This would also mean moving away from from a system that classifies those who identify as trans as having a mental illness, giving people the dignity they deserve. Potentially losing this highly anticipated right means their place in our society remains less than cis-gendered people.

Nancy Kelley, Chief Executive at LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall said that the report is, "extremely disappointing if accurate," adding, "this is another blow to our community during a difficult time."

Educate Yourself

Your first port of call, as with all political issues, should be to arm yourself with information. If you're reading this, you're privileged to have access to the internet. Get reading articles and searching for books to better understand the history of trans rights as well as learning from the voices of trans people. As with all members of oppressed communities, it's not their responsibility to educate you — that's your job.

Follow Trans Activists

Social media can be a complete pain in the neck but it's also a fantastic way for individuals to disseminate information minus the constraints of answering to higher powers. Following Munroe Bergdorf, Travis Alabanza, Christine Burns, Roz Kaveny, and Prof Stephen Whittle is a good start.

Sign Petitions

This link for example, shared by Bergdorf, will take you less than a minute to fill out and will make a difference.

Email Boris Johnson & Your MP

Does anyone else feel like they've been emailing both of the above a lot lately? Well, time to fire up those fingers once again. Stonewall has very kindly published a detailed and user friendly guide on how to get in touch with the government and what to include in your email.

Donate To Trans Charities

Charities across the globe are feeling the brunt of the coronavirus crisis, in a time when they're needed more than ever. One way to show your support to trans charities is to donate whatever you can afford to.

Let Your Trans Friends Know You Love & Support Them

The conversation around trans people's rights and humanity is draining, disheartening, and a challenge to mental health. Check in on your trans friends and let them know that you're there for them, you see them, you are there to listen. Although you might be desperate to leap into passionate soliloquies about how you feel on the matter, remember this isn't about you.