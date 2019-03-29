Meghan Markle has reportedly said herself that she's due in late April, so there's only a month — or less — left until the new royal baby is here. And if you are one of the many people who can't wait to see pictures of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby, there are some key events during the little one's first year where you might get to catch a glimpse. Or where you might not be able to... Such is the way the royal family keeps us on our toes!

The easiest way to try to predict when little Diana or Arthur (hey, just going by the odds) will make appearances during their first year is by checking out what other royal babies have done. If we look back at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son Prince Louis, who was born just last year, we can see when he popped up in photos and why.

The thing is, Markle and Harry might not go the same route as Prince William and Kate Middleton with their kid, and there's less pressure on them to stick to the same traditions since Harry is not the future king like his brother. For instance, there has already been discussion over which hospital Markle will choose; with Middleton it was a given it would be the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital and that she would take photos on its famous steps soon after.

So, there's no way of being totally sure when we'll see this baby, but here are some likely times:

Right After They're Born

After welcoming Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Middleton and William took photos outside of the Lindo Wing with their new baby. Princess Diana did the same when Harry and William were born. And while not all modern royal mothers have used the Lindo Wing, some have been photographed afterward at other hospitals.

A royal commentator named Duncan Larcombe told Town & Country, "The last thing a woman who’s just given birth wants to do is be photographed and have pictures of them used around the world, but unfortunately on that, Meghan hasn’t got any choice. It’s a royal baby, and the public will want to know what the baby looks like." We shall see. Maybe Harry and Markle will switch things up.

In An Official Portrait

Prince Louis was born on April 23, 2018 and his first official portrait was released on May 5. Will Diana or Arthur have an official portrait released? Maybe, and if so, it could be on a similar timeline, so keep a lookout.

At Their Christening

It's very likely that Baby Sussex will be christened this summer — again, from following Prince Louis' lead. And it's also very likely that photos will be taken and shared publicly.

During A Trip To The U.S.

It had been reported last year that Markle and Harry were planning to visit the U.S. and Canada in early 2019, but plans changed because of her pregnancy. Now, according to Vanity Fair, the couple want to tour the countries in the fall and take the baby with them. A royal tour means a lot of photos of everyone involved.

At Christmas

The members of the royal family always release Christmas cards. William, Middleton, and their kids do a family one, and last year, Markle and Harry went for a romantic one by using a photo from their wedding. This year, they'll surely choose a photo that includes the new baby. (But, to be honest, it'd be kinda hilarious if they just went with a dramatic couple's photo again.)

On Their First Birthday

This counts as an event in the first year, because sometimes birthday photos are released before the baby's actual birthday. For instance, in 2016, Princess Charlotte's first birthday photos were shared the day before she turned one. This won't necessarily be the case for Baby Sussex (like pretty much everything else), but there's a good chance.

Now, we just have to wait one more month to start seeing if any of this actually happens.