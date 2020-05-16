Sweatpants are usually built for comfort over style, but why should the clothes you wear for lounging be limited to just that use? Enter: sweatpants that look like pants. They’re just as comfortable as your tried and true pair of sweats but they can fly under the radar to be worn almost anywhere.

When you're after truly stylish sweatpants, joggers are your new best friend. Joggers are essentially sweatpants that have a slim leg and a trim cuff at the bottom, which automatically reads as more tailored. From there, look for picks with a flat waistband with a matching colored drawstring that provide a more polished look. Steer clear of heathered hues reminiscent of high school gym class and opt for versatile solids or statement prints that complement a few different colors in your wardrobe to get the most style mileage out of your joggers.

If you're really dedicated, a few hacks can even make joggers a solid alternative for going out, or even wearing to work. For instance, you can now find sweatpant-style cuts in crisp twill and distressed denim that still have plenty of room for lounging, but look presentable for things like catching a flight or going to brunch.

Wherever you're headed — or not headed — these six sweatpants are the pairs that can rise to truly any occasion.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Classic Jogger For Everyday Wear Core 10 Women's Cloud Soft Sweatpant $36 | Amazon See On Amazon These great basic joggers are made of a rayon blend reviewers deemed "like butter" and "soft as a bunny," winning high marks for a sleek silhouette with elevated finishing touches. They have a matching satin ribbon drawstring with finished ends that looks so much nicer than a traditional white cord, all hidden inside a flat waistband. Their flat, side seam pockets have low-profile top-stitching that won't draw the eye. One reviewer commented, "They are a nice mix between being a legging and a sweatpant, so I can be comfortable and stylish at the same time." Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

2. These Tie-Waist Joggers You Can Totally Wear To Work ShoSho Loose Self-Tie Joggers $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These work-friendly joggers are made from a softer than soft brushed polyester-spandex blend, but their paper bag waist with a self tie belt makes them look more like a nice pair of trousers. (Even though they feel like pajamas – and they have pockets.) They come in dark solids and professional prints, including pinstripes and plaids, to further offset the casual material, but you won't want to keep them strictly business. "I got these yesterday and still haven’t taken them off," one reviewer confided. "They’re super soft and comfy, but still look presentable enough to dress up if I need to! As someone who works from home, this is the exact situation I need." Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

3. Some Moto Joggers With Stylish Zipper Details FORBIDEFENSE Biker Jogger $40 | Amazon See On Amazon These stylish joggers have an upgraded biker-inspired design, with moto seams and functional zippered pockets to keep your stuff secure. They're made from a 100 percent cotton terry fabric that promises to be super-soft and breathable — and you can toss it into the wash worry-free. A slim leg and flat elastic waistband, with a matching drawstring, make these look imminently presentable. "Super comfy and cute enough to go out in," one fan remarked. "I think they'll get a lot of use out of the house, so totally worth it!" Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

4. These Super Cute Denim Joggers That Can Be Styled Up Or Down Sidefeel Pull-On Distressed Denim Pants $37 | Amazon See On Amazon Sweatpant jeans: name a more iconic duo. These distressed denim joggers can be styled down with sneakers and a rock band tee, but also can dress up surprisingly well with a sharp blazer and block heel for a night out. They have functional front and back pockets with an elastic waist and a casual drawstring, but a stiffer denim fabric makes them super versatile. "These are amazing!! The waist is so stretchy and flexible. Love how cute and stylish they are yet relaxing. Definitely worth a purchase," one shopper raved. The downside is that they aren't going to be the softest option, and do need to be ideally hand washed and air-dried to stay crisp. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

5. Some High-Waisted Joggers That Pass For "Professional Sweatpants" Champion Women's Reverse Weave Jogger $23 | Amazon See On Amazon These minimalist sweatpants are the perfect combination of comfort and streamlined style. "The quest for the perfect jogger is over," one shopper declared. "Good fit, medium weight, sturdy fabric, and cute enough to wear in the world and not just the sofa." They have a sleek silhouette with a high rise and an extra-wide waistband and no drawstrings or ties, for a flat-front look that's a little more tailored. Other reviews praised these joggers for being thick and warm, with a soft fleece lining that's "not full plushy fleece," although a few experienced shrinkage when tossed in the dryer. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

6. These Chinos In A Relaxed Sweatpant-Style Cut Red Fox Twill Jogger Pants $21 | Amazon See On Amazon These upgraded joggers come in tidy cotton twill with a bit of spandex for stretch. You can choose to iron the crisp fabric for a sharp look, but the drop crotch is built for lounging. "They are really comfortable and perfect for running errands or casually hanging out with friends," one shopper commented. A casual elasticized waist and cuffs are balanced out by a subtle matching drawstring and traditional jeans-like front pockets with slim legs a reviewer described as "kinda fit like loose skinny jeans but more comfortable." Even better: Shoppers report they get softer over time. Plus, you can choose from basic khaki, navy, and olive colors to the more bold colored camo options. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large