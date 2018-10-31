I was born 10 months after my parents arrived undocumented to the States. My parents were fleeing guerrilla warfare in El Salvador, exacerbated by the U.S. involvement that brought about “death squads” in their ill attempt to fight communism. I’m really lucky that my parents were able to become citizens. It took my mom about 25 years to be able to finally get everything in order. It was really difficult. We had to travel every week to immigration offices to do interviews. A lot of people don’t get that opportunity.

I wasn’t surprised [to hear about Trump's plan]. [...] I grew up in very rural, white town in what people call flyover [states]. The roots were there already. I could tell with comments people made as they got older. I grew up with some kids who as they got older, got this very racist, misinformed rhetoric. When Trump came about, it just seemed like the natural projection. This morning, I was initially like, I knew it.

I would like [people who aren't familiar with the experience of immigration] to know that all of their ideas of how immigrants are taking jobs [are] not the immigrant's fault. Even if that were true, that is your employer's fault. They take these immigrants as cheap labor, and they don’t care [...] about our well-being or about your well-being either. My parents paid taxes for years, but couldn’t use it for anything. If you’re not a citizen, you can’t get most of the things people believe immigrants can get.

I have hope in the younger generation, really. I think they’re way smarter and more flexible in your thinking than anyone gives them credit for. [...] I feel like the generation that is running the country right now — I don't know what they’re doing. Are they trying to just screw us over because their way of life is now invalid? But it doesn’t seem like they’re thinking ahead. Maybe it’s the fact that they know they don’t have long to live. They want to hold onto the power they have.

I think the younger generation still knows what compassion is. I’m just worried about how much they’re gonna have to do to repair all this crap, or all the work we’re going to have to do.

I grew up with my parents indoctrinating me with the idea that the American dream [...] is real. It’s not like just this thing that you say or hear. It’s for all of us. The fact that we can vote. That we can speak against our government and not get thrown in jail. [...] Taking [birthright citizenship] away, you’re taking away the most American thing. [...] It just goes against everything that the country was built on.