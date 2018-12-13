64 Popular Things Under $25 On Amazon That Are Cool As Hell

No matter how well you know somebody, choosing the perfect gift for them isn't always the easiest endeavor. Sure I've known my dad for 25 years, but I still have no idea what to get him when it comes to Christmas and birthdays — and while I could sit here and brainstorm for a few hours, it's definitely easier (and significantly less time-consuming) to just peruse the thousands of shockingly useful products on Amazon that are available at equally-shockingly low prices.

But even if you're not struggling for ideas, it can't hurt to take a peek at this selection of utterly brilliant Amazon products priced at less than $25. Personally, I never would've thought to buy myself shot glasses made from real Himalayan pink salt, but now that I've seen them, I can't resist but to snag a set. And who can resist incredibly useful items like a handheld luggage scale or a cooking pot designed for pasta?

Whether you're shopping for someone or just perusing for yourself, Amazon has got the deals that even the pickiest consumer can't resist.

1 A Set Of Shot Glasses Made From Real Himalayan Pink Salt Deco Himalayan Salt Shot Glasses $18 Amazon See on Amazon Not only do they add a nice salty flavor to your shots, but the Deco Himalayan salt shot glasses are also naturally bacteria-resistant since the salt inhibits any contaminants from latching on and growing. Perfect for any tequila lover, cleaning these glasses is easy since all you have to do is wipe them out with a damp cloth.

2 The Dimmable Lamp Designed To Look Like The Moon Magicfly Moon Lamp $25 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're looking to set a relaxing ambience or in need of a fun night light, the Magicfly moon lamp is right up your alley. This dimmable lamp changes color from yellow, white, to warm with every tap, and the rechargeable battery runs for up to 20 hours off of one full charge depending on its brightness. Each lamp comes with its own wooden base, and weighs less than a pound.

4 The Silicone Oven Gloves That Let You Use Your Individual Fingers KMN Home Oven Mitt Gloves $19 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas oven mitts restrict your fingers, the KMN Home oven gloves let you use all five of your fingers when handling hot items, giving you better dexterity and flexibility. Made from 100 percent food-grade silicone that's heat-resistant, these oven gloves are stain-resistant, and their specialized grip design holds your hot items away from your hands for added safety.

5 An LED Desk Lamp With A Flexible Neck That Twists And Bends iEGrow LED Desk Lamp $14 Amazon See on Amazon Not only will the LED bulbs in the iEGrow LED desk lamp last for up to 50,000 hours, but the lithium battery is also rechargeable and will run for up to 15 hours on the dimmest setting, 10 hours on medium, and five hours on the brightest. Unlike other desk lamps, this one has a built-in pencil holder, and the flexible neck allows you to adjust the height and angle so you get the perfect lighting no matter what you're doing.

6 The Facial Scrub Brush With Three Interchangeable Heads TOUCHBeauty Facial Spin Brush $22 Amazon See on Amazon With three different interchangeable brush heads (one PBT, one latex, and one silicone) included with every order, this facial spin brush is great for both exfoliating and detoxifying your skin even if it's rather sensitive. The bristles on the PBT head are .05 millimeters long which make them great for getting dirt and other contaminants out of your pores.

7 A Cold Face Mask That Helps Reduce Puffiness And Dark Circles Perfecore Face Eye Mask $18 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other masks this one has a soft backing that feels comfortable when pressed against your skin. It can be used hot and cold and is great for headaches or even fevers.

8 The Handy Tool That Makes Mincing And Chopping Garlic Easy YARMOSHI Garlic Press $15 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of getting that pervasive garlic smell all over your hands, try this garlic press to slice, chop, and dice your garlic with hardly any mess. All you have to do is place your clove on the platform and then press down for it to be completely chopped and ready to use in your cooking.

9 An Electric Facial Hair Remover That's Completely Painless Wloomm Electric Facial Hair Remover $10 Amazon See on Amazon For anyone who plucks their facial or this little gadget could be a life-changer. The blades in this hair remover don't come into direct contact with your skin so that there's no pulling or damage to your pores. Plus, the secure cap makes it great for taking with you on the go

10 The Set Of Chef Knives Made From Durable Stainless Steel Home Hero Chef Knife Set $20 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it come with its own chic acrylic stand, but the Home Hero chef knife set also features seven knives made from super-durable stainless steel: one chef knife, one carving knife, a bread knife, one utility knife, and a paring knife. Unlike other knife sets, this one also comes with a sharpener that allows for both fine and coarse sharpening.

12 The Vegetable Brush Ergonomically Designed To Fit In Your Palm Chef'n Vegetable Brush $8 Amazon See on Amazon With its durable nylon bristles that contour to the shape of your fruits and vegetables, the Chef'n vegetable brush scrubs even the dirtiest produce clean.Plus, the smart ergonomic design allows it to fit comfortably and securely in the palm of your hand as you scrub.

14 The Acne Treatment That Uses Light To Target Breakouts Neutrogena Acne Spot Treatment $17 Amazon See on Amazon The futuristic-looking Neutrogena acne spot treatment uses red and blue light therapy to target breakouts without irritating your skin. The blue light targets the bacteria that causes acne, while the red light helps reduce any swelling or inflammation — and because it's safe for all skin types, even people with sensitive skin can use this treatment!

15 An Egg Cooker That Can Hard Boil, Poach, And Even Scramble Your Eggs DASH Rapid Egg Cooker $16 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're trying to poach, hard boil, scramble, or make an omelet with your eggs, the DASH rapid egg cooker does all the work for you. Plus, the automatic shut-off function keeps your eggs from overcooking, and the compact design (weighing in at less than 1 pound) makes it great for dorm rooms, small kitchens, or even offices. It's able to boil up to six eggs at once (or poach two) and it comes with a recipe book, too.

16 The Handy Tray Halves The Time It Takes For Your Food To Defrost HelferX Brands Defrosting Tray $20 Amazon See on Amazon Few things are worse than coming home to cook and realizing all your meat is frozen. But that's when the HelferX Brands defrosting tray comes to the rescue. This tray is made from extra-thick aluminum that helps rapidly defrost your meats, and the plastic drip tray prevents any juices from leaking onto your countertop. But its not just for meat — you can also thaw vegetables, fruits, or practically any other frozen food.

17 A Handy Tool That Lets You Section Out Your Citrus In Seconds Chef'n Citrus Sectioning Tool $8 Amazon See on Amazon This sectioning tool makes eating grapefruits way easier by eliminates the mess from separating the pulp from the skin. It's incredibly simple to use — just insert the blade, squeeze, release, then remove the partitioned fruit and enjoy!

18 The Protective Case For Your AirPods Made From Durable Silicone AHASTYLE AirPod Case $11 Amazon See on Amazon Not only will the clip on the AHASTYLE AirPod case help you keep track of where your headphones are, but the premium silicone design is 1.3 millimeters thick and ensures that your AirPods are protected from any accidental damage. This case also prevents any dust from gathering inside your AirPod's wiring, and the built-in charging port means you can charge them while they're still safely protected inside. Note: AirPods and charging case sold separately.

19 A Tool That Splits, Pits, And Slices Your Avocados OXO Avocado Slicer $10 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of dirtying up multiple utensils to prepare an avocado, try the OXO avocado slicer. This handy tool splits, pits, and slices your avocados into seven uniform pieces, and the non-slip grip ensures that it remains firmly in your hand no matter how hard you twist the pit (which shouldn't even be that hard, as the stainless steel blade makes it incredibly easy.)

20 The Set Of Mini Spatulas That Fit Into Narrow Bottles So You Get Every Last Drop Spatty Spatula Toolset $12 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're trying to get the last bit of ketchup, concealer, or salad dressing, the Spatty spatula toolset will fit into almost any bottle with a narrow opening. Plus, unlike traditional rubber spatulas these are flexible so that you can reach awkward corners, and each set comes with two: one that's 6 inches long, and a second that's a full 12 inches.

21 A Lap Desk With A Built-In Cord Management Sleeve Honey-Can-Do Lap Desk $18 Amazon See on Amazon Not only can you remove the comfort pad in the Honey-Can-Do lap desk, but there's even a built-in sleeve that you can run your cables through to prevent them from becoming tangled or damaged. The handle makes it easy to carry this desk from room to room, and since it's 23 inches wide you can be sure that it's large enough to fit most laptops.

22 The Inflatable Travel Pillow Made For Your Feet And Legs NIUMI Inflatable Travel Pillow $17 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas most travel pillows are intended for your neck, the NIUMI inflatable travel pillow is designed to be used for your legs and feet, and since it's inflatable you can easily adjust its height for a more customized fit. Great for improving the circulation in your legs, this pillow is incredibly soft and only takes about 90 seconds to fully inflate it.

24 The Set Of Makeup Brushes Great For Beginners And Pros Alike KEDSUM Oval Makeup Brush Set $10 Amazon See on Amazon With 10 varying brushes that can be used on your face, lips, brow, nose, cheeks, and practically anywhere else on your face, the bristles used in the KEDSUM oval makeup brush set feel incredibly soft against your skin and are great with both powder and liquid makeup. The handles on these brushes are also super-durable since they're made from a synthetic resin material that can bend without breaking, and the anti-slip coating ensures they stay firmly in your hands while being used.

25 A Personal Fan With Two Speeds And A Convenient Swivel Base Vornado Personal Fan $18 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is the sleek finish a great addition to any existing decor, but the Vornado personal fan also has a manual swivel base that makes it easy to adjust its airflow to the best angle for you. Unlike other personal fans, this one has two speeds to choose from so you're not left feeling too hot or too cold, and the fan head can also fold down when not in use for easy storage.

27 A Foot Scrubber That Attaches To The Floor Of Your Shower Amogo Shower Foot Scrubber $14 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're looking to improve the blood circulation in your feet or simply get a deep clean, the Amogo shower foot scrubber is right up your alley. This scrubber uses strong suction cups to adhere to the floor of your shower so you don't have to bend down to get a thorough clean, and unlike other scrubbers this one is also anti-microbial as well as resistant to mold and mildew.

28 The Hydrating Hair Mask That Uses Shea Butter To Repair Damage TONYMOLY Mayo Hair Mask $16 Amazon See on Amazon Made with shea butter and egg yolk extract, the TONYMOLY mayo hair mask is a great way to bring shine and moisture to dry, damaged hair. And despite the name, it smells like a blend of vanilla and macadamia nuts — not mayonnaise. Many Amazon reviewer noted how it's a great hydrating treatment for the price, and one even raved that "it doesn't weigh my hair down at all!"

29 A Brush That Straightens Your Hair While Reducing Frizz Anjou Hair Straightener Brush $23 Amazon See on Amazon Able to heat up to anywhere between 122 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit, the Anjou hair straightener brush uses ceramic plates to create negative ions that prevent static and reduce frizz in your locks. The automatic shut-off feature ensures that you won't accidentally leave this brush running when you're done, and the anti-scald rounded tips help keep your fingers safe while in use.

30 The Aromatherapy Mist That Doubles As A Skin Toner ASUTRA Premium Aromatherapy Mist $15 Amazon See on Amazon Made with a blend of patchouli, sage, and bergamot essential oils, the ASUTRA premium aromatherapy mist is a great, non-toxic way to de-stress after a long day. Unlike other aromatherapy mists, the added jojoba oil and aloe vera allow this mist to double as a hydrating toner for your skin, and it's also hypoallergenic as well as made without any alcohols.

32 The Twist Ties With Super-Strong Magnets Built Into Them Newtiy Magnetic Twist Ties $10 Amazon See on Amazon Not only are they made with durable silicone that won't fray over time, but the Newtiy magnetic twist ties also have a built-in high-grade magnet that makes organizing your cables a breeze. Each order comes with eight ties in varying colors, and since they're also incredibly lightweight you can use them practically anywhere without worrying about them unplugging anything.

33 A Convenient Stand For Your Recipes And Other Documents Architec Recipe Rock $10 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're cooking in the kitchen or working in an office, the Architec recipe rock will hold any papers upright so that they're easy to read while you work. The magnetic ball and base can securely hold up to eight sheets of paper, and the compact design means it'll fit almost anywhere, no matter how limited space may be.

35 A Set Of Utensils Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Keklle Bamboo Cutlery Set $13 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of using wasteful plastic utensils, bring the Keklle bamboo cutlery set with you the next time you go out to eat. Made from eco-friendly bamboo that's 100 percent natural as well as BPA-free, this set comes with its own lightweight jute pouch that makes it easy to take with you no matter where you go. And unlike other utensils, these ones are compostable and dishwasher safe.

36 The Keychain That Doubles As A Micro-USB Native Union Key Cable $20 Amazon See on Amazon Designed specifically for Android devices, the Native Union key cable is a keychain that doubles as a micro-USB cable so that you'll never get caught without a charging cable while out and about. The connecting port stays concealed so that it won't get damaged if you toss it into your bag, and the braided cable is exceptionally durable compared to traditional cords.

37 A Party Game That's Unique With Every Play-Through Disturbed Friends Party Game $25 Amazon See on Amazon With 250 questions and 100 varying cards, the Disturbed Friends party game can be played by up to 10 people, with no two games ever coming close to being the same. Players vote on what they think their friends would do in terrible situations, and many Amazon reviewers noted that if you like Cards Against Humanity, "you have the correct humor for this game...there is literally no filter."

39 A Luxurious Beauty Oil That Hydrates Beauty Glazed Face Oil $7 Amazon See on Amazon Whether your skin is oily, dry, or a combination of the two, the Beauty Glazed face oil is a great way to hydrate and plump up your skin so that you're left with a refreshed complexion. Not only is this oil so effective that you don't need to apply a moisturizer on top of it, but it also absorbs into your skin quickly and is light enough that it won't clog your pores!

40 The Exfoliating Facial Cubes Made From Jojoba Oil And Ginger Ethique Face Scrub Cubes $17 Amazon See on Amazon Each package of the Ethique face scrub cubes comes with 16 cubes that you can use to exfoliate away dead skin cells, and since they're made with natural brown sugar, ginger, and cinnamon they're also safe for all skin types. Cruelty-free as well as vegan, these cubes are TSA-approved since there's no liquid in them (a great way to refresh in an airport bathroom after a long flight), and even cleanse your skin as well as exfoliate so you don't need multiple products to achieve the same effect.

41 A Pot With A Built-In Strainer That Helps Reduce Mess Bialetti Pasta Pot $23 Amazon See on Amazon Why bother dirtying up a strainer when you could just strain your pasta (or anything else that needs straining) using the Bialetti pasta pot? The lid on this pot securely locks so that you can easily dump out any excess water all while keeping your ingredients inside the pot, and the nonstick coating helps prevent your food from becoming stuck to the inside.

42 The Hairbrush That Makes Cleaning Out The Bristles Simple Be In Beauty Quik-Clean Brush $25 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas traditional brushes require you to rake over the bristles with a comb to get rid of all the loose hair, the Be In Beauty Quik-Clean Brush has a button that retracts the bristles so cleaning it out becomes effortless. This brush is made from a combination of rust-resistant stainless steel as well as super-strong nylon, and the smoked silver plating is both water-resistant as well as shatter-resistant up to 2 meters.

43 A Handy Gadget That Gets Every Last Drop Out Of Your Toothpaste ISKYBOB Rolling Toothpaste Squeezer $8 Amazon See on Amazon Great for toothpastes, creams, or anything in a collapsible tube less than 2 inches wide, the ISKYBOB rolling toothpaste squeezer helps you get every last drop out. Unlike other tube squeezers, this one has a handle that you use to easily rotate the tube inwards, and many Amazon reviewers noted how they're "easy to install and work great!"

44 The Scrub Brush Designed To Get The Grime Out Of Your Grout Fungenial Scrub Brush $13 Amazon See on Amazon Regular scrub brushes can't always reach the nooks and crannies in your grout, which is why the Fungenial scrub brush is designed with angled bristles that fit neatly inside the lines, allowing you to scrape away stubborn dirt and grime. The ergonomic handle feels comfortable in both your left and right hands, plus the bristles are made from durable nylon that won't fray or split over time.

45 A Can Opener That Saves You Precious Drawer Space Joseph Joseph Can Opener $10 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does its compact design save you precious drawer space, but the Joseph Joseph can opener has a large easy-twist operation that makes it easy for people of all ages to use. There's also a built-in button that ejects the lid from the opener so that you won't have to risk cutting your hands to take it off, and many Amazon reviewers commented on how "sturdy" it feels.

46 The Block That Can Fit Any Type Of Knife Kitchen Seven Universal Knife Block $22 Amazon See on Amazon Able to hold up to 12 knives at once, the Kitchen Seven universal knife block can hold any type of knife with blades up to 8.6 inches long. This block is made from durable stainless steel that looks classy in any kitchen, and the double-layer grooved flexible plastic interior holds your knives securely without being abrasive.

47 A Chic Stand That Attaches To The Back OF Your Phone PopSockets Collapsible Grip Stand $10 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of carrying around a bulky phone stand, try the PopSockets collapsible grip stand. This stand securely attaches to the back of your phone so that you can use it no matter where you are, and the included adhesive is both washable and compatible with most surfaces (not including silicone). Unlike other stands, this one also comes with an extra adhesive disc so that people with the iPhone 8, 8+, and X can attach it directly to the back of their device.

48 The Night Light That Sits On The Inside Of Your Toilet Ailun Toilet Night Light $14 Amazon See on Amazon With eight different colors to choose from (or a color-cycling mode so you can enjoy all of them), the Ailun toilet night light is an ultra water-resistant and has a built-in light and motion sensor that prevents it from turning on during the daytime or when no one is in the room. Each light requires three AAA batteries, and the flexible PVC arm makes it easy to install on any type of toilet, no matter what shape the bowl is.

49 A Shower Head That Filters Out The Chlorine And Fluoride From Your Water PureAction Water Softener Shower Head $25 Amazon See on Amazon If the hard water in your home has a tendency to irritate your skin (or you're just looking for cleaner water), try the PureAction water softener shower head. This shower head filters out up to 99.9 percent of lead, calcium, nickel, rust, iron, heavy metals, and other sediments so that you're left with pure, clean water. Unlike other shower heads, this one won't impact your water pressure, and installation is a breeze since it connects to any standard wall-mounted or fixed head within minutes.

50 The Hangers That Help You Save Space And Organize Your Closet Axis International Marketing Organizing Hangers $13 Amazon See on Amazon Since each order comes with three hangers, you can use one of the Axis International Marketing organizing hangers for camis, one for bras, and the third for scarves or anything else you may want to consolidate in your closet. Each hanger combines eight hangers into one, and the rust-resistant powder-coated steel makes them great for drip-drying as well.

51 A Strengthening Oil Treatment Infused With Collagen L LUSETA Strengthening Oil Treatment $19 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it color-safe as well as free from any sulfates or parabens, but the L LUSETA strengthening oil treatment goes the extra mile by adding in collagen to help fortify and thicken your hair. Great for taming frizz, this oil also protects your hair from damage against harmful UV rays, and since it only takes a small amount to be effective you're definitely getting the best bang for your buck possible.

53 A Hair Band That Won't Leave Kinks In Your Hair Invisibobble Rubber Hair Bands $8 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it strong enough to hold up thick hair, but the Invisibobble rubber hair bands set themselves apart by not leaving any kinks in your hair. The smooth rubber surface won't get tangled in your hair like traditional hair ties (which makes them great for curly hair), and one customer noted how these ties "shrink back to normal size in-between uses."

54 The Dryer Balls That Cut Down On The Time It Takes For Your Clothes To Dry Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls $9 Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100 percent New Zealand wool, the Handy Laundry wool dryer balls are not only reusable (which saves you money compared to dryer sheets), but they even reduce your drying time by up to 25 percent (even more money saved!) Made without any potentially harmful chemicals, these balls also help reduce any static or wrinkles in your load, and are an all-natural alternative to liquid fabric softeners.

55 A Pack Of Silicone Cable Protector Shaped Like Fun Animals Kpergah Cable Chompers $5 Amazon See on Amazon Made from durable PVC that's soft to the touch, the Kpergah cable chompers help extend the life of your cables by preventing them from fraying. Compatible with micro-USB as well as lightning cables (or any cable similar in design), each cable protector has a gap on the underside that makes inserting the cable easy, and each order comes with four: one whale shark, cat, duck, and turtle.

57 A Brush Designed To Make Scrubbing Utensils Quick And Easy Joseph Joseph Cutlery Cleaner Brush $6 Amazon See on Amazon It can be hard to clean every nook and cranny in your forks, but the Joseph Joseph cutlery cleaner brush's wraparound opposing bristle design allows you to get every awkward spot while keeping your fingers safe, particularly when washing knives. The handgrip is also textured so that it's easy to use even when wet, so you won't have to worry about it slipping out of your hands!

58 The Mask That Uses Carbonation And Bubbles To Detoxify Your Pores Elizabeth Mott Bubble Clay Mask $13 Amazon See on Amazon The white kaolin clay in the Elizabeth Mott bubble clay mask works to gently exfoliate your skin while the added charcoal removes any impurities from your pores, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and renewed. Unlike other masks, this one reaches deep into pores using the infused CO2 bubbles, and it's even safe for those with sensitive skin.

60 The Flexible Power Strip That Saves You Space Quirky Flexible Power Strip $22 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it flexible so that you can bend it to fit into cramped spaces, but the Quirky flexible power strip also has ETL-certified surge protection up to 672 joules to keep your devices safe. Each outlet is adjustable so that you can make semi-circular, zig-zag, as well as other shapes depending on your needs, and with over 800 positive four and five-star reviews it's clear this power strip is a hit with Amazon customers.

61 A Pair Of Toe Stretchers That Alleviate Pain From Bunions And More DenadaDance Toe Stretchers $9 Amazon See on Amazon Made from soft gel that fits comfortably around your toes, the DenadaDance toe stretchers are great for relieving pain from bunions, hammertoes, plantar fasciitis, and more. These stretchers also help increase the flexibility in your toes so that they feel less fatigue after exercising, and the gel material is hypoallergenic so it won't irritate your skin.