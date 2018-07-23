7 Best Summer Skin Care Finds You Won’t Believe Are At Walmart

Summer may be all about long weekends and afternoons at the beach, but there’s a sneaky downside: All those clear skies and good vibes come with some serious consequences for your skin. The worst (and most common) offender is UV damage from all that sun, which not only may result in sunburns and dark spots, but can speed up skin aging, too. Meanwhile, chlorine in the pool can dry out your complexion. And don’t forget your much-needed vacay: The air on your red-eye flight can seriously dehydrate skin, too.

But that doesn’t mean you should hide indoors or skip a beach day with your BFFs for the sake of good skin. You just need to find skincare products designed to tackle all the ways summer can affect your complexion, whether that’s a serum that instantly reduces redness, a cooling facial mask, or a non-greasy SPF that you’ll actually want to apply (seriously!). The best part: You don’t even have to leave your spot at the pool for it, because Walmart’s Premium Beauty department is stocked with everything you could possibly need to keep your skin healthy and glowing all summer. Here, the ones that belong in your beach bag, stat.

Image Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum, $39, walmart.com

Think of this serum's antioxidants, like vitamins C and E, as your best defense against free radicals, which are molecules caused by sunlight and pollution that damage collagen, cause dark spots, and basically unleash a Pandora's Box of skin problems. Bonus: Vitamin C also brightens skin for a lit-from-within glow.

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Facial Mask, $26, walmart.com

Infused with a super-soothing combo of cucumber and aloe, this moisturizing mask helps nix redness and calm irritation—because look, sunburns happen. (You get extra credit if you store it in the fridge, so it'll cool skin on contact.)

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, $25, walmart.com

Forget the chalky, impossible-to-blend sunscreens of summers past. This solution is not only clear, meaning it won't leave a trace on darker skin tones, but it also won't exacerbate or irritate acne-prone skin. Win-win!

Missha M Perfect Cover BB Cream SPF42 PA+++, $13, walmart.com

Streamline your routine when you travel—and make space for another swimsuit, obviously—with this BB cream. Packed with hydrating hyaluronic acid and ceramides, it gives your skin a moisture boost, sun protection, and the lightweight coverage of a tinted moisturizer all in one TSA-friendly tube.

Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser, $23, walmart.com

Don't waste precious time (or elbow grease) trying to scrub off that waterproof makeup this summer. This one-step cleanser melts away makeup and gently tones and hydrates skin, so it feels clean, but not stripped or overly dry.

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel, $27, walmart.com

Who wants to layer a rich cream over sweaty skin? (No one, that's who.) Opt instead for this lightweight but mega-moisturizing gel, which nourishes skin with a blend of botanical extracts and glycerin.

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Derma Green Tiger Grass Repair Serum, $45, walmart.com

Treat sunburn—or any sort of skin sensitivity, really—with centella asiatica, an age-old ingredient that helps heal red or irritated skin. It's basically a chill pill for your skin.

