7 Gifts For Film Lovers In The UK That Will Make Their Christmas 2019

By Sam Ramsden
With the festive season rapidly approaching, finding time to cross off everything on our Christmas lists is becoming increasingly difficult. Thankfully, for the movie buffs in our lives, there are plenty of brilliant options out there, which makes choosing their perfect gift a lot easier. However, I'm sure you're more than familiar with the dread Christmas shopping can bring, so to help ease the stress, I've gone ahead and selected 7 gifts for the film lover in your life, and you're very welcome indeed.

Movie fans can look forward to a whole host of presents from the world of cinema, many of which are inspired by some iconic Hollywood flicks and the very best modern day classics. The range of gifts on offer includes everything from special edition boardgames to spectacular studio tours of the world's biggest blockbusters — and judging by whats currently out there, landing on a gift for your film-loving friends and family should be easier than ever. So, to nudge you in the right direction, here are some top movie-themed gifts to snap up just in time for Christmas.

Mean Girls Burn Book Notebook
£8
|
Argos
One of the most quotable movies of all time was bound to produce some legendary merch, and what better way to honour Tina Fey's Mean Girls than the iconic Burn Book itself. The notebook comes complete with a Plastics inspired pen — but hopefully, your copy will be put to much better use than it was in the actual movie.
Avengers Monopoly Board Game
£39.99
|
Amazon
Marvel's The Avengers may have wrapped up earlier this year after the release of Endgame, however, fans of the comic-book-inspired movie franchise can still celebrate their favourite superheroes. The special edition Avengers Monopoly game allows players to take part as their favourite Marvel-universe character, each of whom slot in nicely to the classic Monopoly format we all know and love.
Forky Cookie Dunk Mug Cup
£21.94
|
Amazon
Without a doubt, the loveable character of Forky was a standout in Pixar's latest addition to the Tory Story franchise. Thankfully, the release of the film's fourth chapter led to some incredible merch, including the adorable Forky Cookie Dunk Mug — which comes complete with a very handy slot for your favourite biscuit.
Hype Pink Clueless Boxy Backpack
£29.99
|
Just Hype
Add some '90s nostalgia into your life with the Clueless-inspired Hype Pink Backpack. Although not official merchandise, fans of the cult classic will most definitely recognise the iconic pattern, and this backpack will soon be a staple of your everyday wardrobe.
Warner Bros. Studio Tour London Tickets
£47
|
Warner Bros.
Live the magic of Harry Potter in the thrilling Warner Bros. Studio Tour London. This spectacular tour takes visitors into some of the film's most impressive sets, all of which were featured throughout hugely-popular franchise — a must-visit for all dedicated Potterheads.
The Breakfast Club Tote Bag
£13.56
|
Redbubble
Bring a slice of the '80s into your next grocery run with The Breakfast Club themed tote bag, which for fans of the iconic flick, is a very practical way of celebrating your favourite teen drama.
Harry Potter Gryffindor Scarf
£9.80
|
Claire's
Show off your allegiance to the house of Gryffindor with the Claire's Harry Potter Gryffindor Scarf. In addition to being a nice addition to any Potter fan's wardrobe, this cosy-looking accessory is sure to help you overcome the chilly winter months which lie ahead.