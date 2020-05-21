7 Interior Design Shows On Netflix To Inspire Your Next Home DIY Project

If you have a hankering for a home project at the moment, you are not alone. Thankfully, Netflix is brimming with interior design shows to turn to for inspiration. Whether you're looking for budget-friendly DIY suggestions or a totally new perspective on the art of interior design, there's something for you. While we are all bound to our couches for the foreseeable future, rearranging your furniture or breaking out a bold paint color can be an easy way to freshen up your space. Keep reading for a full list of interior design shows to watch and get inspired by from the safety of your home.

1. Interior Design Masters

This show is filled with heartwarming backstories, lots of interpersonal conflict, and a slew of quirky challenges (hotel rooms that pay homage to chocolate? Incredible!). The judges, all expert designers themselves, have a no-holds-barred approach to feedback, and you'll learn a lot as these 10 amateur designers compete for a major design contract. Whether you are interested in minimalism or over-the-top florals, Interior Design Masters has lots of useful tips and tricks.

2. Abstract: The Art of Design

Both seasons of Abstract are absolutely gorgeous, but you should pay special attention to the interior design episode featuring the legendary Ilse Crawford. As an Elle Decoration editor-turned-designer, her signature style boils down to choosing pieces that feel good, not just look good (what use is a desk chair if you can’t comfortably sit in it all day?). Her work, which has been featured everywhere from The Soho House to Michelin starred restaurants, always feels lived in and cozy. Crawford will inspire you to get rid your rickety bar stools and break out your softest blankets.

3. Amazing Interiors

If you have whimsical taste, Amazing Interiors is for you. The show showcases homes that look pretty ordinary on the outside, but are extravagant on the inside. There are roller coasters, indoor aquariums, and secret boudoirs. If you’re in search of inspiration that deviates from crown molding choices or a simple paint job, you’re bound to find some funky ideas here.

4. The Great Interior Design Challenge

The stunning scenery really steals the show in this British design competition. You'll watch contestants deck out the interiors of 17th century cottages, seaside villas, Victorian terraces, and more. Each episode focuses on a three different designers, so you'll get an in-depth look at how they pull together each unique space. Plus, you'll get little architectural lessons along the way from host Tom Dyckhoff.

5. Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

There is no easier way to revive your home than to declutter. While some of this work might not be prominently displayed for all to see (the Kondo method focuses on organizing inside your pantries, drawers, and dressers), it will make you feel so much calmer. The central tenet of Marie Kondo’s revolutionary technique is fairly simple: only keep what sparks joy and throw out the rest. As you watch Kondo work her magic on homes and apartments alike, you'll start to believe in the transformative power of tidying up.

6. Grand Designs

The process of designing an entire home is rather complicated, and Grand Designs takes viewers along for the whole journey. Host Kevin McCloud, a well-known British designer, is a wealth of knowledge. Throughout the course of the show you'll see unforgettable woodland cottages, modern estates, and even a water tower-turned luxe loft. If you're in the mood for something aspirational and unique, this is a great pick.

7. The Apartment

Be warned that The Apartment is high drama. This strange show enlists novice designers (or if you are watching Season 4, C-list celebrities) to design and decorate a different room each week. The prizes are lavish (think penthouses or large sums of money) and the judges are hilarious. Admittedly, the contestants are not exactly skilled decorators, but the meltdowns are very fun to watch.