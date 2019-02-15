7 Men Explain The Comments Most Likely To Tear Them Up Inside

There are many things people say that can insult others, even if it's in an offhand or joking way. And when it comes to men, some may not be as open about letting people know they are offended. These include comments about their height, weight, job status, and even parenting skills — though you might not know it by how they react.

Thanks to the way we define masculinity in our society, it can be easy to assume men won't be as affected by the things people say to them. Generally, society conditions men to be stoic people who, as a result, can't be easily hurt by others. And yet nothing could be further from the truth.

"You never know if you are talking to a man for whom criticism in these areas cuts deep," Joshua Klapow, PhD, clinical psychologist and host of The Kurre and Klapow Show, tells Bustle. "He may not show it but your words may indeed cut to the bone."

And that's why it's important to bear in mind that, regardless of someone's gender, it's always a good idea to think twice about how a comment may be received. "We have this false belief that words can’t do damage," Dr. Klapow says. "They can. They do. You never know how badly you may hurt someone."

Here, eight men share the comments that have affected them the most.

1 "Why Are You So Skinny?" — Hassan, 32 Ashley Batz/Bustle "I was underweight during elementary school and after becoming an adult with a tall and skinny body, people started commenting on this issue every now and then. Whenever I hang out with my friends or relatives, I get asked 'Why are you skinny?' or 'Why don't you eat?' People commenting on the skinniness of a man's body think it's normal to talk about it and shouldn't upset him, but it's not. Many males who are underweight including myself eat very well and consume mostly healthy food, but there is a genetics factor in place which causes them to be skinny no matter how much they eat, so the issue is outside their control. When you repeatedly comment to a man about how skinny he is, you just cause him to worry about it without solving the problem. Consider there is no real solution that will fix a man's body weight when genetics [are] involved, and you can see how pointless and upsetting [it is] to ask him about it."

2 "How's The Weather Up There?" — Aaron, 23 pkchai/Shutterstock "As a 6’4” guy [...] people always made comments about my height, asking me how the weather is up there, requesting that I give them a few inches of my height, or comment that I drink too much milk. While I enjoy and embrace being tall, I often find it rude that people assume being tall is all glamorous and that I live a different lifestyle than everybody else because of it."

3 "Do You Play Basketball?" — Ty, 27 Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "I’m 6’5 and African American and I always find it rude when people meet me and ask, 'Do you play basketball? You’re so tall!' I understand the correlation, but not all tall black men play basketball. We’re in 2019 so you’d think by now that people would make the mental note that tall black men do other things besides play sports but here we are."

4 "You're So Young" — Rob, 29 Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "I ran as a candidate in the 2018 election. I spent many days and nights out campaigning, meeting voters from all walks of life. More often than not, after introducing myself to a voter they would say 'You're so young.' Hearing this was very discouraging because it was said in a tone of voice that implied I was too young to hold office or make positive change. [...] I self-funded my campaign because I want to make our community a better place for all, [and] having others dismiss my public service entirely based on my age was frustrating."

5 "Why Are You So Fat?" — Wayne, 50 Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "This happens to me all the time, sadly. From my boss, to my doctor asking me why I am so fat, and that I need to lose weight. I am not 300 pounds. I am only a few pounds overweight but at my last physical a doctor asked me 'why you so fat?' When did that become OK?"

6 "You've Put On Weight" — Andrew, 32 LightField Studio/Shutterstock "As a guy who’s struggled with body image issues since his early teens, I’ve become upset when someone makes a reference to my weight or physical appearance. Often times these comments are not [malicious], but they conjure up memories of being told by mom that she was 'concerned about my weight' and that she 'didn’t want to shop in the husky section for me.' The hurt stemming from this experience remains with me, albeit to a lesser extent thanks to working with a therapist and changing my internal narrative via CrossFit. I feel it’s a misconception that men don’t care when others comment on their bodies; I think a lot of us do but are too afraid to admit we struggle with self-esteem issues."