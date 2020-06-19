7 TikTok Stars To Look Out For During Small Business Live

On Saturday, June 20, 2020, Small Business Live, a philanthropic music experience supporting small businesses across the country that need our help the most, will be livestreamed from 4-10 p.m. EST. As the founding media partner of the musical event, which is presented by Superfly, BDG will will be streaming the virtual event across our social platforms. You can also find the livestream on TikTok, Twitch, and LiveXLive.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Accion Opportunity Fund, which focuses on providing grants to small businesses run by people of color, women, and immigrants — some of the communities hit hardest by coronavirus.

The livestream will include performances by top artists, like Ms. Lauryn Hill, 2 Chainz, T-Pain, Brittany Howard, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, Nathaniel Rateliff, and more. The music stars will also share personal stories about their favorite local businesses.

In addition to performances by your favorite music artists, you'll also see some guest appearances throughout the event from major TikTok stars — many of whom will be sharing their favorite small business in 30-second videos.

Below, you'll find some of the TikTokers who will be featured during the one-day musical experience, so you can get to the know them ahead of the event.

Tiffany Ma (@misstiffanyma) Tiffany Ma is a beauty and fashion YouTuber, but her TikTok is filled with 30-second clips featuring #OOTDs, makeup inspo, and lifestyle tips you won't want to miss.

Josh Sadowski (@joshsadowski) Wigs, costumes, and pineapples — you'll get it from all from Josh Sadowski's TikTok comedy skits.

Ace Cross Crook (@acecrosscrook) Relatable memes, funny lip syncs, and silly skits, there's a reason why Ace has nearly 3 million TikTok followers.

The Wash Family (@mr_mrs_wash) It's never a dull moment when you're following this family of eight. From dance challenges to fun with silly string, you'll feel like you're part of the Wash fam in no time.

Collab (@collab) Collab, a digital talent network and entertainment in Los Angeles, is responsible for helping some of your favorite TikTok stars "win at life." On their TikTok, you'll find hilarious comedy sketches from one of Collab's co-founders.

Ty Gibson (@yeahitstyg) If you need a laugh — and honestly who doesn't? — Ty Gibson is the comedian you want on your feed. You'll find comedy sketches, viral dances, and motivational messages from this star with over 4 million followers.