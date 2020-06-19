7 TikTok Stars To Look Out For During Small Business Live
On Saturday, June 20, 2020, Small Business Live, a philanthropic music experience supporting small businesses across the country that need our help the most, will be livestreamed from 4-10 p.m. EST. As the founding media partner of the musical event, which is presented by Superfly, BDG will will be streaming the virtual event across our social platforms. You can also find the livestream on TikTok, Twitch, and LiveXLive.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to Accion Opportunity Fund, which focuses on providing grants to small businesses run by people of color, women, and immigrants — some of the communities hit hardest by coronavirus.
The livestream will include performances by top artists, like Ms. Lauryn Hill, 2 Chainz, T-Pain, Brittany Howard, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, Nathaniel Rateliff, and more. The music stars will also share personal stories about their favorite local businesses.
In addition to performances by your favorite music artists, you'll also see some guest appearances throughout the event from major TikTok stars — many of whom will be sharing their favorite small business in 30-second videos.
Below, you'll find some of the TikTokers who will be featured during the one-day musical experience, so you can get to the know them ahead of the event.
Tiffany Ma (@misstiffanyma)
Josh Sadowski (@joshsadowski)
Ace Cross Crook (@acecrosscrook)
The Wash Family (@mr_mrs_wash)
Collab (@collab)
Ty Gibson (@yeahitstyg)
Alex Kawaguchi (@alexkawaguchi)
Pranks gone wrong, Bob Ross with the cameras off, that one neighbor that refuses to talk to other neighbors — once you start scrolling through Alex Kawaguchi's hilarious videos you won't be able to stop.