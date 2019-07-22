The LGBTQ+ liberation movement has come far in the UK but it can still be pretty tough to find spaces and events where you can be completely yourself as a queer woman. Even if there are LGBTQ+ clubs in your area it’s tough to find your community or one that suits you. At the end of the day everyone should feel safe on a night out and there are places and nights out there that cater to queer women. It’s just a case of finding them and getting your girls together. Here are seven UK club nights for queer women. There’s been a resurgence in LGBTQ+ club nights and you need to get involved.

Up until a couple of years ago it looked like the queer club scene had all but died. In 2017 Gay Times reported that over a ten year period 58 percent of LGBTQ+ venues in London had closed down. While a lot of this was attributed to gentrification, exhibitions like Queer Spaces has shone a light on the venues that the city lost and the significance they held to the community. However, there seems to have been a resurgence in queer nightlife. While you may have resigned yourself to a life of aimlessly swiping through dating apps in coffee shops in the hope that the barista that you’ve had a crush on for six months will ask you out, all is not lost. Here are seven of the hottest UK club nights for queer women.

1. BBZ, London BBZ BBZ is one of the collectives shaping London's queer night scene right now. With the aim of creating empowering and safe spaces for queer female-identifying, trans, and non-binary people of colour, co-founders Naeem Davis and Tia Simon-Campbell bring together an awesome mix of sound, art, and film. This will be like no night you've ever been to before and you've got to check it out. BBZ will be at London's Southbank Centre of July 27 as part of its summer line up of DJs and cabaret acts.

2. Vanilla, Manchester UMF started as a chilled space to hang out with friends on a Monday night and soon became the Friday night event you have to be at. The club where it's located — Vanilla Manchester — is one of the hottest spots on the queer scene. Described as "the lesbian mecca of the north", Vanilla is open seven days a week until late it has everything you could want from a good night out. Situated in the heart of Canal Street you can't miss it. Vanilla is open every night and extra late at the weekends. It also hosts special events so make sure you get them in your diary and book a ticket, they sell out fast.

3. LICK, London Chanel Moye LICK has become a household name on the London queer scene and despite only being three years old founder, Teddy Edwardes has just opened LICK nightclub in Vauxhall. With three nights a week dedicated to queer non-binary and female-identifying people, LICK emphasises the importance of opening up the queer scene and increasing the representation of trans, non-binary, and queer people of colour. In an interview with VICE Edwardes said, “the LICK crowd is predominantly black and mixed race, a much younger crowd, cooler venues, better music, and we put in a lot of effort to keep it exciting.” Open Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, you need to get yourself to LICK.

4. Punka, Bristol Punka/Facebook Everyone loves a night of cheesy pop and cocktails from time to time. However, it can sometimes be a bit of a mission to find anything but that on the queer scene. Punka is the queer, punk rock night in the heart of Bristol's LGBTQ+ quarter. In an interview with B24/7 organiser Stu Freeman said, "We were lucky that people were looking for a new night. They came out of curiosity, but we maintained the momentum.” With events around Bristol you can keep up to date with Punka on their social media pages.

5. SIREN, London SIREN is a collective formed in 2016 with the sole aim of creating safe and fun spaces for people underrepresented in dance music, both in the crowd and on the line-up. Helping women and non-binary artists onto the bill, SIREN throws queer parties across London showcasing everything from acid to minimal. If you're a queer female-identifying or non-binary person then you need to check out SIREN. They're listed as on the Southbank Centre's Summer programme and will be hosting events throughout August. You can catch them on Aug. 1, 15, and 22.

6. Hey Mary, Cardiff Hey Mary is the ultimate drag spot in the heart of Cardiff's alternative queer scene. If you're looking for a night of fun and frivolity then Hey Mary is perfect. Hosted at Mary's club the night combines surrealist DJ sets with performances and dance. It's been named Cardiff's best alt-queer night. This is the ultimate way to party in the city on a Friday night (and that's a big statement.) With events running on a weekly basis as well as special one off celebrations throughout Pride month in June you can stay completely in the know by following Hey Mary on social media.

7. Hot Mess, Glasgow & Edinburgh Hot Mess is the queer dance party in Glasgow and Edinburgh. Hosted in numerous locations across both cities, if you're a fan of synthwave, house, techno, and disco then you need to head down to one of their monthly nights. This is definitely a little bit different to a lot of the clubs in the LGBTQ+ scene in Glasgow and Edinburgh and is pretty straight-friendly so you can drag all of your pals along. Founded by DJ Simonotron, events host different DJs making for great music and a awesome night.