They say truth is often stranger than fiction, and when considering the many films that were inspired by real events, it certainly appears to be the case. Yes, some of Hollywood's most successful releases originated from a true story, and this authenticity can make a film all the more enjoyable. So, if you've hit a streaming wall and don't know which Netflix offering to invest your time in next, I've taken it upon myself to list the best films on Netflix UK based on a true story — because this streaming category is a great place to start your next movie marathon.

On the streaming platform, subscribers can expect to enjoy the heartwarming tale of an American football prodigy in The Blind Side, the thrilling hunt for the world's most-wanted terrorist in Zero Dark Thirty, and much more. However, making your way through Netflix's vast amount of content can be both tiresome and seemingly never-ending — especially if you're as indecisive as I am. So, to make things a little easier, I've gone ahead and handpicked the very best films that are based on a true story for your viewing pleasure. The only caveat; while many of these are inspired by a true story, certain facts and details may have been changed for entertainment purposes. Now we've got that out the way, let's get on with it.

1. 'American Made' KinoCheck International on YouTube American Made tells the life story of Barry Seal — the former U.S. pilot who carried out missions for the CIA. Seal later utilised his government connections when he began smuggling drugs in the 1980s for the Medellin Cartel. The 2017 flick stars Tom Cruise in the leading role, and as the film unfolds, the more genuinely unbelievable this real-life story becomes. Watch American Made here

2. 'The Blind Side' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube The film which won Sandra Bullock her first Academy Award saw her brilliantly take on the role of Leigh Anne Tuohy, who became known as the adoptive mother of American football player, Michael Oher. The Blind Side follows Oher as he breaks free from his impoverished upbringing to become one of American football's brightest new stars — and documents the inspiring events which led to his eventual success. Watch The Blind Side here

3. 'The Big Short' Paramount Pictures on YouTube The Big Short is inspired by the 2010 book of the same name, which outlined how the 2008 financial crisis was brought on by the United States housing bubble. The film's impressive cast includes Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt — and although the film isn't entirely based on reality, the events that occurred most certainly are, and The Big Short provides an in-depth look into the credit-crunch which shook the world. Watch The Big Short here

4. 'The Impossible' Movieclips Coming Soon on YouTube The devastation of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami is spectacularly retold in J. A. Beyona's 2012 film, The Impossible. The movie follows the true story of María Belón and her family, who were ripped apart during the disaster whilst enjoying a Christmas getaway in Thailand. The cast of The Impossible is led by Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor — and although at times very upsetting, the film provides a fascinating look inside one of the world's biggest natural disasters. Watch The Impossible here

5. 'Moneyball' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Moneyball is inspired by Michael Lewis' 2003 novel of the same name, and tells the story of baseball manager Bily Beane as he attempts to craft his perfect team during Oakland Athletic's 2002 baseball season. Moneyball stars the likes of Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill — and don't worry, you don't need to be a fan of the game to enjoy this award-winning release. Watch Moneyball here

6. 'Zero Dark Thirty' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube The hunt for Osama bin Laden dominated the U.S. news cycle for much of the decade leading to his eventual capture, and the behind-the-scenes drama is brilliantly portrayed in Kathryn Bigelow's Oscar-nominated film, Zero Dark Thirty. The film endured quite a bit of controversy upon its 2012 release, however Jessica Chastain's performance as a CIA intelligence analyst was something everyone could agree on. Watch Zero Dark Thirty here

7. 'The Social Network' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube It's hard to believe that the world's biggest social media platform emerged from a nerdy college student's dorm room, but it most certainly did, and the award-winning The Social Network provides a fascinating insight into the origins of Facebook. The film stars Jesse Eisenberg as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, and if like most of us you're familiar with the platform, you don't want to miss out on this brilliant adaptation. Watch The Social Network here