Looking for a pair of workout leggings for less than £25? The answer is 'always'. We found eight pairs of excellently reviewed workout leggings with a variety of features: leggings with pockets, high waisted, plus size and 'squat proof'. There's something for every yogi, jogger or corner shop dasher.

Now is the perfect time to refresh your activewear, which may have seen better days. We did some running around for you, and selected not only the best-reviewed workout tights, but also the best priced. We dare you to not add two or three to your shopping cart (hello free shipping!).

Without further faff, here are eight workout leggings to snap up and get physical in...

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. The Reviewers Favourite

"They fit well and look good - what else could you ask for?" summarises how reviewers feel about these leggings. They have a slightly narrower waist band than most legging styles, but one delighted reviewer said they didn't slip down.

2. The Functional Ones

These Puma leggings are made from dryCELL fabric, which draws moisture away from the skin as you sweat. The gusset is made from cotton for breathability 'down there'. There's also a waistband pocket for keys or your phone while you're out and about.

3. High Waisted with Pockets

The reoccurring word used in reviews is 'comfy' - which is what you want when working our or lounging. The pocket is located on the leg, and is big enough for your phone. If you love to buy 'one in every colour' you have 21 (!) selections, from leopard to camo and unique block colours too.

4. The All Rounder

76% of reviewers give these leggings five stars. Many commented on the fabric being 'squat proof' and the wide elastic waist band providing support. If you love it, buy one in every colour - there's 23 to choose from!

5. The Total Steal

These leggings are not only the right price and have a comfortable spandex style fabric - they're available in sizes XL to 6XL. Flatlock seams prevents any chaffing caused by irritating stitching. Reviewers love how high waisted this style is.

6. 'They've Thought of Everything' Leggings

These leggings have been designed for comfort and performance. Sweat wicking fabric, two handy pockets, flat lock seams AND no label or tag to irritate your waistline. Reviewers suggest sizing down, as they run larger. We love the accent panels and seams along the legs.

7. The 5 Star Fit

Reviewers are in love with the fit of these leggings - from the fabrics four-way stretch technology to the high waist band. Kalo claim they'll feel like a 'second skin', which is great if you hate to adjust your clothing while you workout. This style comes in four different block colours.

8. Low Intensity Leggings

These cotton-rich leggings are best suited to low-intensity movement. Whether you're ready for a stretching session or need some stylish leggings to take you from power walk to a coffee date.