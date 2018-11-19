It's clear that some people still see feminism as a threat. In reality, all the "scary-sounding" word means is equal rights for everyone. But misconceptions, stereotypes, and err sexism, can make that difficult to live by, especially when faced with constant discouragement and criticism. But these Christmas gifts for feminists may just give a friend or family member the push they need to live their truth each and every day.

Of course, a necklace in the shape of a vagina or a poster brandishing a powerful quote isn't going to solve the world's problems. But these bold items may just change the mindset of a passerby or at the very least encourage someone to think a little more about their place in the world. Remember it's people who will lead change.

The following list also includes a couple of educational books, because you can't know how to effectively fight the good fight without seeing how women from years gone by did it. And no one will get a wider sense of the issues at hand without a little further reading.

Whether you want to add these feminist-minded products to your own Christmas wish list or know someone who would welcome them with open arms, you will be helping the cause. After all, a little really does go a long way.

1 For The Reader The Periodic Table of Feminism by Marisa Bate £9.18 Amazon Learning about the history of feminism can be a daunting task. But Marisa Bate explains the various waves using their many famous faces. Featuring inspiring women both past and present, this book will encourage bravery in any reader.

2 For The Person Who Lives By Inspirational Quotes Enough Room Print £25 Florence Given You've probably comes across Florence Given's vivid work countless times on Instagram. The artist doesn't mince her words, so why not gift one of her prints to a fellow confident feminist?

3 For The Boldest Of Them All Tuza Sterling Silver Vagina Necklace £175 Pam Pam Wear it loud. Wear it proud. Yes, having a vagina dangling from your neck may make people feel uncomfortable, but maybe it's time they learned to have a little respect for the body part that brought most of us into the world.

4 For Those Who Want To Give Back Millicent Fawcett Commemorative T-Shirt £14.99 The Fawcett Society Leading campaigner for women's suffrage, Millicent Fawcett, is celebrated in this simple unisex tee. Available in either black or white, you can support the still ongoing campaign with all profits going straight back to The Fawcett Society. Available in UK size S to XXL.

6 For The Interior-Obsessed GRL PWR Tapestry £25 Urban Outfitters If the feminist in your life's bedroom is looking a little sparse, gift them this cotton artwork. It'll remind them of the strength of women every time they wake up.

7 For The Subtle Type Take Courage Enamel Pin £7.50 Not On The High Street Christabel Pankhurst's words are immortalised in this metal pin. Designed to remind people that the fight for equal rights is far from over, it makes for the perfect Secret Santa gift this Christmas.

8 For The Fashion-Focused Made In Kenya T-Shirt With Cloud Motif £14 ASOS Since 2010, ASOS has teamed up with an African organisation called SOKO to hire local workers to create the clothes in the special collection. ASOS also uses some of its profits to fund girls' educations, making this affordable tee a more than worthy gift for any feminist-minded individual.

9 For The Ambitious One Anatomy Is Not Destiny Necklace £35 Tatty Devine Designed in collaboration with The Fawcett Society, this glittering necklace will give its wearer the determination to shoot for the stars.