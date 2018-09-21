Ah, I get so excited every year when stores (the cyber kind and the real kind) start putting out their Halloween gear. That's what I consider the start of the best holiday season — the perfect time of year for us mega-Halloween stans to celebrate by bringing the spookiest merchandise to our homes starting mid-September.

But what happens when the witch pinata isn't spooky enough this year, or the skeletons are losing their glow-in-the-dark quality? Or what if you just want something a little less purely scary, and a way to make your decorating a little more sweet?

Enter... Disney princesses! There are plenty of Halloween-themed Disney princess decor items you can buy, to spice your festivities up in just the right way and get everyone feeling nostalgic as heck. Put those two amazing fandoms together and... voila! You get retailers, such as the Disney Store and Etsy, out and about making sure us regular citizens get our fix of Halloween-themed Disney princess decor. What a magical time to be alive.

If you're as big of a fan of Disney princesses as I am, take a gander at the following items, which you are sure to ~fal~ for while giving your household a unique Oct. 31 look:

1 Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo Wood Sign Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo Wood Sign $34.14 Etsy A pumpkin would so obviously be Cinderella's favorite Halloween decoration of choice, right? That carriage brought her good luck, and maybe this cute spin on the spell will bring your household some Halloween fortune too. Buy Now

2 Snow White Poison Apple Tumbler Snow White Poison Apple Tumbler $14.95 Disney Store Snow White didn't beware of poisonous apples, but that doesn't mean you have to avoid all sinister-looking apple things. No old witch should have to suggest you take this one into your home... Buy Now

3 Disney Trick or Treat Bag Disney Trick or Treat Bag $12 Etsy You can never be too old to trick-or-treat, and never too old to use a bag with a Disney princess on it for practical purposes. You can even put your name on this one, which features Jasmine's head with a witch hat and customizable print. Buy Now

5 "Poison Apple" Oil Painting "Poison Apple" Oil Painting $52 Etsy While a little on the pricey side, this painting is the perfect combination of artsy and sinister for you to have around. It could just be enough to scare your guests and make them ponder upon the story of Snow White's sinister fruit... that's spooky enough for any holiday. Buy Now

6 Maleficent Pumpkin Decor Maleficent Pumpkin Decor $20 Etsy She may not be a Disney princess, but if anyone saw Angelina Jolie in the live-action flick, Maleficient damn deserves to be one. Plus she's so crucial to contrasting Aurora's strength, that I consider her worthy of a franchise. But I digress — in the meantime, this silhouette will add both spook and sophistication to any home. (Just get it before I buy out all the ones left in stock.) Buy Now

7 Happy Halloween Wood Sign Happy Halloween Wood Sign $14 Etsy Look at that spooky little poison apple... who wouldn't want an adorable little sign that says that? Buy Now

8 Disney Princess Halloween Place Cards Disney Princess Halloween Place Cards $3.99 Etsy These mildly spooky place cards can be used for your guests when they come over. You gotta appreciate the creative use of Disney princesses and spooky black backdrops — a contrast you don't see every day. Buy Now