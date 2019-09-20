If we're honest, every now and again there's nothing better than a dose of reality TV goodness, and because of the genre's ever-growing popularity, there's a sea of options out there for us to enjoy. Thankfully, Netflix have cottoned on to our love of reality, and there's a whole range of brilliant shows available to stream on the platform. So, to help guide you in your quest for the perfect series to indulge in, I've picked out the best reality TV shows you didn't realise were on Netflix UK, and you might be surprised by what's on offer.

Subscribers to the streaming service can expect to enjoy classics such as E4's Celebs Go Dating, reality competition shows including the transfixing RuPaul's Drag Race, the brilliant but lesser- known Terrace House, and much more. However, although there are plenty of options to chose from on Netflix UK, quantity doesn't necessarily mean quality, and some reality shows are significantly better than others. Thankfully for you, I've done some digging into Netflix UK's reality television catalogue and selected the very best shows currently on offer — which means your next reality TV streaming marathon just got a whole lot easier. You're very welcome indeed.

1. 'RuPaul's Drag Race' VH1 on YouTube The U.S. reality TV phenomenon RuPaul's Drag Race has come on leaps and bounds since its debut back in 2009, and the show's impact on pop culture is something not even Mother Ru herself could have imagined. All eleven seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix UK, and after you strut your way through all of those, be sure to sashay your way over to RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars — the fourth season of which is also available on the streaming platform. Watch RuPaul's Drag Race on Netflix UK.

2. 'Terrace House' Netflix Asia on YouTube The Japanese reality franchise Terrace House follows the lives of six complete strangers, all of whom hail from different walks of life, and move to live under the same roof in Tokyo. The show is completely unscripted, and what happens next is down to the show's participants. Think Big Brother with subtitles. Watch Terrace House on Netflix UK.

3. 'Celebs Go Dating' E4 on YouTube Following the popularity of Love Island and First Dates, it's no surprise that an array of reality-dating shows have burst onto the air waves. However, E4's Celebs Go Dating stands out amongst the crowd due to the inclusion of, well, celebrities — each of whom set out to mingle with everyday folk in the hopes of landing a date with the non-famous. Watch Celebs Go Dating on Netflix UK.

4. 'Girls Incarcerated: Young & Locked Up' Netflix The Netflix original series Girls Incarcerated: Young & Locked Up follows teenage girls as they strive to turn their lives around while residing in a juvenile correctional facility. This emotional yet fascinating reality show documents the ups and downs of their time behind bars. Reality fans do not want to miss out this insightful series. Watch Girls Incarcerated: Young & Locked Up on Netflix UK.

5. 'Back With The Ex' What's on Netflix on YouTube Can you think of anything worse than running into your ex? Well, the Australian reality series Back With The Ex actively encourages that, and sees four ex-couples try to reignite their past relationships. If things don't work out between the former-couples, participants do have the option of walking away for good (again), however all the drama in between is definitely worth a watch. Watch Back with the Ex on Netflix UK.

6. 'Cheapest Weddings' Seven Network / Netflix As the title suggests, Cheapest Weddings follows several Australian couples as they plan for their big day on a very tight budget. But with limited resources at their disposal, will the couples manage to pull off their dream wedding? You'll have to watch and find out. Watch Cheapest Weddings on Netflix UK.

7. 'Shark Tank' ABC on YouTube America's answer to Dragons Den has arrived on Netflix in the form of Shark Tank, during which budding entrepreneurs share their ambitious ideas with a panel of intimidating business experts. Seasons 7 to 9 are currently available on the streaming platform, and if you love the original UK version, you don't want to miss this U.S. reality series. Watch Shark Tank on Netflix UK.

8. 'Dating Around' Netflix on YouTube The Netflix original series Dating Around follows one singleton on the lookout for love. Each episode, the single contestant must make their way through five blind dates, and at the end of their romantic escapades, must attempt to find one match deemed worthy of a second date. Watch Dating Around on Netflix UK.