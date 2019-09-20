Bustle

9 Reality TV Shows You Didn't Realise Were On Netflix UK

By Sam Ramsden
Updated:
E4

If we're honest, every now and again there's nothing better than a dose of reality TV goodness, and because of the genre's ever-growing popularity, there's a sea of options out there for us to enjoy. Thankfully, Netflix have cottoned on to our love of reality, and there's a whole range of brilliant shows available to stream on the platform. So, to help guide you in your quest for the perfect series to indulge in, I've picked out the best reality TV shows you didn't realise were on Netflix UK, and you might be surprised by what's on offer.

Subscribers to the streaming service can expect to enjoy classics such as E4's Celebs Go Dating, reality competition shows including the transfixing RuPaul's Drag Race, the brilliant but lesser- known Terrace House, and much more. However, although there are plenty of options to chose from on Netflix UK, quantity doesn't necessarily mean quality, and some reality shows are significantly better than others. Thankfully for you, I've done some digging into Netflix UK's reality television catalogue and selected the very best shows currently on offer — which means your next reality TV streaming marathon just got a whole lot easier. You're very welcome indeed.

This article was originally published on