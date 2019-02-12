We're finally in the home stretch of Valentine's Day season! Are you ready? Whether or not you celebrate what some call a Hallmark holiday, it's still a great excuse to give the people you love in your life a gift. Valentine's Day isn't just about romantic love, but about all types of love and that's something worth celebrating. And what's a more thoughtful present for those closest to you than the gift of Valentine's Day sex toys?

As is the case with any holiday or special day that includes gift-giving, trying to find the right thing can be stressful. You want your gift to standout, ideally not die in a few days, and be something that will truly make that person you're giving it to happy. Naturally, there is no greater joy than the gift of orgasms.

"Vibrators kind of level the playing field for women in the bedroom," Babeland co-founder Claire Cavanah tells Bustle. "A lot of women really need the consistent stimulation on their clitoris to have same experience as men have."

Not only are vibrators a great way to enhance your sexual experience with a partner, but they're also fantastic for solo play, too. Sure, your hand is always an option for masturbation, but considering the innovation of sex toys on the market today, your hand deserves a rest — as do the hands of your closest friends.

If you're looking to give the gift of orgasms this Valentine's Day, here are nine toys to consider.

1 Pom Pom $95 Dame Products Buy at Dame Products Although Dame Products have made a name for themselves when it comes to quality sex toys that really hit the mark, they out did themselves with Pom. What's so great about it is that if you're looking to buy a toy for someone with a vulva — whether that be your partner, your best friend, friend with benefits, or even yourself — Pom delivers. Where some vibrators focus solely on the clitoris, Pom focuses on the entire vulva, for those who like overall sensation.

8 Tenga SVR Carmine TENGA SVR Carmine $80 TENGA Buy on Tenga For the partner who has a penis, there's nothing quite like the Tenga SVR Carmine. Whether your partner chooses to use it solo or with you, you'll both benefit from the vibrations of this powerful little cock ring with five intensities from which to choose.