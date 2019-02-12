9 Sex Toys To Give As Valentine’s Day 2019 Gifts
We're finally in the home stretch of Valentine's Day season! Are you ready? Whether or not you celebrate what some call a Hallmark holiday, it's still a great excuse to give the people you love in your life a gift. Valentine's Day isn't just about romantic love, but about all types of love and that's something worth celebrating. And what's a more thoughtful present for those closest to you than the gift of Valentine's Day sex toys?
As is the case with any holiday or special day that includes gift-giving, trying to find the right thing can be stressful. You want your gift to standout, ideally not die in a few days, and be something that will truly make that person you're giving it to happy. Naturally, there is no greater joy than the gift of orgasms.
"Vibrators kind of level the playing field for women in the bedroom," Babeland co-founder Claire Cavanah tells Bustle. "A lot of women really need the consistent stimulation on their clitoris to have same experience as men have."
Not only are vibrators a great way to enhance your sexual experience with a partner, but they're also fantastic for solo play, too. Sure, your hand is always an option for masturbation, but considering the innovation of sex toys on the market today, your hand deserves a rest — as do the hands of your closest friends.
If you're looking to give the gift of orgasms this Valentine's Day, here are nine toys to consider.
1Pom
Although Dame Products have made a name for themselves when it comes to quality sex toys that really hit the mark, they out did themselves with Pom. What's so great about it is that if you're looking to buy a toy for someone with a vulva — whether that be your partner, your best friend, friend with benefits, or even yourself — Pom delivers. Where some vibrators focus solely on the clitoris, Pom focuses on the entire vulva, for those who like overall sensation.
2b-Vibe Triplet Anal Beads
As b-Vibe's #EveryBodyHasaButt campaign points out: every body has a butt. Because of this, their Triplet Anal Beads is a great gift for anyone and everyone you know who enjoys anal play. Just don't forget to purchase some lube for whomever you're buying this for too.
3We-Vibe Sync
Being in a long distance relationship can totally suck — especially when holidays, birthdays, and Valentine's Day roll around. That's why We-Vibe Sync is a great option for your partner, if you're in an LDR, or for your friend who happens to be in an LDR. The We-Connect app allows for a lot of sexy fun no matter the distance in between.
4Satisfyer Vibes Petting Hippo
It's only been a couple months since Satisfyer dropped their new line of vibes and the Petting Hippo is the one you want for the person in your life who loves G-spot stimulation. With 12 vibration patterns to choose from, it hits the spot — literally.
5The Perfect Match
When it comes to rabbit vibrators, they can be really pricey! That's why if you're looking for a sex toy that has the shape and feel of the iconic rabbit, but are a little short on funds, The Perfect Match Vibrator is, well, the perfect match for your budget and whomever will be lucky enough to get it from you.
6Iroha Mini Ume-Anzu
One of the big selling points about Iroha's products is that they rarely look like sex toys. (Not that anyone should ever be ashamed of having a vibrator, of course!) So for that person in your life who travels a lot and needs something discreet or someone who prefers something unique and playful, the Iroha Mini Ume-Anzu is going to be a winning gift to give.
7Kama Sutra Trust Me Playset
If you and your partner have been flirting with the idea of getting a little kinkier in bed, the Kama Sutra Trust Me Playset is the best place to start. It's not intimidating or overwhelming, and eases you into some light kink and bondage.
8Tenga SVR Carmine
For the partner who has a penis, there's nothing quite like the Tenga SVR Carmine. Whether your partner chooses to use it solo or with you, you'll both benefit from the vibrations of this powerful little cock ring with five intensities from which to choose.
9Womanizer Liberty
Since many people with vulvas need clitoral stimulation to orgasm, a Womanizer makes a great gift. What's great about Liberty is that although it still has the Pleasure Air Technology that feels like cunnilingus against the clitoris like their other products, it's far less expensive. Not that your BFF isn't deserving of the very best of course.
So if you haven't bought a Valentine's Day gift for your beloveds yet, here you go! You absolutely can't go wrong with any of these toys.