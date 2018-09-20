Excellent news for anyone who’s ever wanted to live inside an actual fairy tale: Courtesy of Booking.com, you can now reserve a night in the Chocolate Cottage, a little house made entirely out of chocolate currently taking up real estate in France, for just €50 (about $59) a night. The walls are chocolate. The roof is chocolate. The wardrobe, clock, and bookcase are chocolate. Almost everything is chocolate, except for the beds (because, y’know that would be messy). I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that this little accommodation is a literal dream come true for many people — although you’ll have to act fast if you want to stay in it: The next night available, Oct. 6, opens up for booking on Sept. 26.

The Chocolate Cottage was designed and crafted by master chocolatier Jean-Luc Decluzeau. According to Le Parisien, Decluzeau cut his teeth as a pastry chef before finding his way to chocolate in 1989; now, 30 years on, his renown has spread far and wide, thanks to his elaborate and detailed chocolate sculptures and other artwork.

He collaborated with Booking.com to create the Chocolate Cottage, which is located in the gardens of the Cité de la Céramique, the national ceramic museum in Sèvres, France, inside a glass house known as l’Orangerie Ephémère. (The glass house is important; per Lonely Planet, it “keeps all … of the chocolate at the right temperature to avoid any changes in texture while also keeping out any bugs or animals.”) Said Decluzeau of the experience in a statement to the Mirror, “I never thought I’d have the opportunity to build a life-size Chocolate Cottage for travelers to sleep in! I’m excited to collaborate with Booking.com and to share my passion for chocolate. I hope guests will relish the chance to experience such a sweet and unique place to stay.”

Crafted from 1.5 tons of chocolate, the cottage, which sleeps four, is 18 square meters (about 194 square feet) in size. That’s, uh, not huge; the average hotel room is about 330 square feet these days, according to USA Today. Some newer hotels, however — particularly those aimed at millennials — are trending a bit smaller, with rooms measuring in at anywhere between 170 and 200 square feet. In that sense, then, the Chocolate Cottage is on par with what you’d expect from a trendy, new hotel — except that it’s made entirely out of chocolate. Score one for the Chocolate Cottage.

But a stay in the Chocolate Cottage grants you much more than just a fairy tale-esque place to spend the night; according to Booking.com, guests will also be treated to a workshop “dedicated to the creation of personalized mini chocolate homes” taught by the very creator of the cottage. Dinner and breakfast are also included, to be served in the cottage’s flower garden — or, perhaps more accurately, its faux flower garden, because guess what? That’s made of chocolate, too. So is the duck pond, for that matter. Not bad for $59, am I right?

Although both the cottage itself and much of its interior are edible, there is a note in the fine print for the listing specifying that “guests must not damage (or eat!) the accommodation.” However, the note goes on to say that “lots of chocolate snacks will be provided,” so you’ll have plenty of options available that should make restraining yourself from munching on the chandelier somewhat easier.

Alas, like all good things, this, too, must come to an end; the Chocolate Cottage is only bookable for a brief time. But the good news is that, even after its time on Booking.com is up, you’ll still be able to visit it: According to the Independent, the cottage will go on display at Choco Story, a museum in Paris dedicated entirely to chocolate, after the last guest checks out.

The Chocolate Cottage sleeps four — two in a double bed, another two in two single beds — although note that there’s no bathroom inside the cottage; according to the Booking.com listing, “a toilet will be available near the accommodation.” You also have to be 18 or older to stay in it, and no pets are allowed. If you’re interested in staying in the cottage, check back bright and early on Sept. 26 — that’s when the Oct. 6 stay will open up for booking.

Good luck, my fellow chocolate fiends!