A Light For Your Toilet, A Stool For Your Stool, & 38 Other Weirdly Useful Amazon Products

One time, I bought a hair tie ring for my hair ties. (Call me bananas, but it seemed like a solid investment.) I mean, what's not to love about a ring that keeps every elastic in one place? That's the thing about weirdly useful Amazon products — you don't realize how great they are until you try them out for yourself.

Sure, you can read the descriptions of various items, but they often don't do the products justice. For instance, this foot goo for blisters might not seem appealing — but I have it, and I'm happy to report that it truly does work (especially if you're a runner, like me). There are so many Amazon items like that, ranging from toilet stools to recipe rocks.

For proof, all you have to do is check out some of the reviews. Customers don't come online to shy away from honesty — so if you notice that a product has thousands of glowing ratings, it's safe to say that it's worth your time. For instance, rave reviews helped me discover a sturdy night light that I can wear like a necklace — and honestly, I have zero regrets.

The tricky part is finding those strange-but-ridiculously useful gems on Amazon with thousands of reviews. Here's a collection of some of the best finds out there. (You'll wish you'd discovered them sooner.)