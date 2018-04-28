If your invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was lost in the mail, you can still toast the royal couple in style. A Royal Wedding pop-up bar is coming to D.C., and it’s so extra that you'll feel like you're in St. George's Chapel. Drink Company, the team that created the Cherry Blossom Pop-Up Bar and the Game of Thrones Pop-Up Bar, announced that the forthcoming Royal Wedding Pop-Up Bar will open May 4 and serve up royal-wedding-inspired drinks through May 20.

Put on your fanciest wedding duds and pop in for a Markle Sparkle — aperol, rosé, sparkling water, and glitter, or a When Harry Met Meghan — scotch, kings ginger, banana, and lemon, and tons of other Meghan-and-Harry-themed cocktails. (Yes, Markle Sparkle is pretty close to the name of the weed strain reportedly created for the wedding, but who's counting?)

"It’s hard not to get swept up in the romance of a royal wedding, especially when it involves a modern, real-life fairytale," PoPville quoted Drink Company CEO Angie Fetherston as saying in a press release. "I’ve been a superfan of the royals since I was a kid and knew as soon as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were engaged that we had to bring a slice of their day to all of the fans who want to experience a little bit of the fantasy — fascinators and all."

The Royal Wedding Pop-Up Bar will also reportedly be serving up the royal family's favorite scotch. You're definitely going to want to order the Put a Ring on It, preferably while listening to the Beyoncé song, and the Wedding Cake Shot, because royal wedding! "We drew inspiration for the menu from the engaged couple's background, royal weddings of past and English springtime," royal-cocktail creator Paul Taylor said in DC Refined. What's more, if you're in town on the actual day of the nuptials, May 19, you can arrive at the pub before 7 a.m. to reserve your bar stool so you can have an unobstructed view of the wedding of the century.

According to the press release, the pub will be decorated with replica family crests, include a throne room inspired by the real thing in Buckingham Palace, and a recreation of the interior of St. George’s Chapel with hand-carved replicas of the chapel's vaulted ceiling and column. "[We] went down the rabbit hole researching British history and royal traditions, so this may be our most detail-oriented PUB to date," Special Projects Director Matt Fox said in DC Refined. "We’d like to think the Queen would approve!"

Additionally, 100 percent of raffle-ticket sales at the Royal Pop-Up Pub will go to The Invictus Games Foundation. An organization close to Prince Harry's heart, this group uses games to facilitate recovery for injured veterans. Patrons who purchase raffle tickets will have a chance to win a replica of the royal couple’s wedding cake. If the royal wedding is giving you all the feels, and you want to send Prince Harry and Markle a congratulatory message on their wedding day, you can also drop a handwritten note into a mail box that will be delivered to Kensington Palace, DC Refined reported. Seriously, could we love the royal couple any more?

If you just can't get away to D.C. for the big day, there's no need to have too much FOMO. You can make some of these royal-wedding inspired cocktails at home, invite all of your besties, and serve up some royal-baby cheese, which is a real thing you can buy at Whole Foods. Made by Westminster Cheddar, this royal cheese first debuted when Prince George was born. The royal-baby cheddar is a perfect complement to the Markle Sparkle (the beverage, not the cannabis strain), and it's also super affordable. If you're watching the wedding on the west coast, you might just want to stay up all night since the big event starts at 3 a.m. Pacific Time. Keep your guests energized with a pot of earl gray tea, a reported favorite of Queen Elizabeth. #RoyalWeddingGoals