A Shark-Tank Approved Way To Poo & 38 Other Weird AF Inventions On Amazon

Every now and then, an invention comes along that you were doing fine without — but once it arrives in your home, you can't imagine how you lived your life without it. I can give you a bunch of random examples, but there's one in particular that comes to mind: that famous Shark Tank favorite, the Squatty Potty. That's right: although there are plenty of weird products on Amazon to choose from, few are as brilliant or useful as the toilet stool that helps you poo.

But that's not to say that the rest of the items on this list don't fit the bill, either. Sure, buying a Squatty Potty may have changed my life, and I may go on a 10-minute rant about how great it is every time it gets mentioned, but Amazon has blessed us with a ton of genius products you'll get endless use out of. From an inflatable solar-powered camping lantern that's perfect in emergencies to a roll of reusable and washable paper towels made from eco-friendly bamboo, there's no shortage of weird inventions you can snag on the site.

So whether you're looking for an innovative way to go to the restroom or just in the market for oddball products that come with two-day shipping, look no further than all the dope products available on Amazon.

1. A Handy Accessory That Helps You Keep Track Of Your Keys Click 'n Dig Key Finder (6 Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're one of those people who has a tendency to lose their keys the moment you set them down, try keeping track of them by using the Click 'n Dig key finder. Just attach one of these key finders to your key ring, and when you lose it, simply press the corresponding button on the remote for it to make a sound. And as an added bonus, each order also comes with extra batteries.

2. The Silicone Mat That Can Be Used For Practically Anything Safe Grabs Multi-Purpose Mat (2 Pack) $27 | Amazon See On Amazon You can use it to grab hot items off the stove, or you can use the Safe Grabs multi-purpose mat as a splatter guard overtop your bowls in the microwave. It's made from 100 percent silicone that's heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit as well as naturally antibacterial — plus, the raised grooves and edges all over the surface help ensure that you get a firm grip on whatever you're grabbing.

3. The Belt That Helps Improve Your Posture While You Sit BetterBack Support Posture Belt $60 | Amazon See On Amazon Poor posture can leave your back with aches and pains all over, whereas using the BetterBack support posture belt is a great way to keep you pain-free all day long. This belt allows you to sit ergonomically in any chair regardless of how it's designed, and it folds down into a compact size so that it's easy to take with you whether you're at the office or at home.

4. A Device That Prevents Your Belongings From Falling Between Your Car Seats Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're tired of losing your phone, keys, pens, loose change, and more between the seats in your car, why not grab these brilliant Drop Stop car seat gap fillers? This handy device is designed to fill up the space between your car seats so that your belongings can't easily fall down into the crack, plus it won't impede your seat belt at all since it's designed to move with it.

5. The Enzyme Pill That Helps Reduce Your Hangover After A Night Of Drinking Cheers Hangover Prevention Pills $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Just take a few pills after you drink alcohol or before you go to bed, and the Cheers hangover prevention pills can help reduce the symptoms of your hangover the next morning by up to 50 percent. Each pill is loaded with electrolytes as well as vitamins B, C, and E — plus, the added milk thistle is a natural way to help promote liver function and repair. As always, talk to your doctor before starting any supplement routines.

6. A Cutting Board With A Built-In Strainer Tray Kristie's Kitchen Cutting Board $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas bamboo cutting boards may be eco-friendly, they're not safe to put into the dishwasher — unlike Kristie's Kitchen cutting board. This large plastic cutting board sets itself apart from the competition by featuring a built-in colander that lets your vegetables drip dry before you transfer them to a pot or pan. Plus, the base is non-slip so that it won't slide all over your countertops while you're preparing a meal.

7. The Device That Takes The Mess Out Of Spreading Butter On Corn Fox Run Butter Spreader $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Using a knife to spread butter all over an ear of corn can quickly become messy and wasteful, whereas using the Fox Run butter spreader will save you mess and margarine. It's large enough that it can hold around half a stick at a time, and the curved end allows it to fit perfectly overtop an average ear of corn so that each kernel gets covered when it's time to eat.

8. A Garbage Can Designed To Easy Fit Into Your Car Drive Auto Products Garbage Can $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Put it on the floor of your backseat to collect your trash, or let the Drive Auto Products garbage can hang off the headrest of your car seat to help save space — all while minimizing mess. Each order comes with 20 bin liners so that it's easy to empty out the trash when it's full, and it can even double as a convenient 2-gallon cooler to keep bottles and cans chilled.

9. The Travel Pillow That Supports Your Head In Almost Any Position BCOZZY Travel Pillow $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it lightweight so that it won't weigh your luggage down while you travel, but the BCOZZY travel pillow can also be contorted and twisted in multiple ways so that you can almost always find a comfortable position to fall asleep in. The overlapping arms prevent your head from bobbing while you sleep, and the built-in snap strap allows you to easily attach it to your carry-on bag.

10. A Clip That Lets You Trim Your Bangs At Home CreaProducts Bang Clip $30 | Amazon See On Amazon You could shell out the big bucks just to get your bangs trimmed, or you could do it at home by yourself using the CreaProducts bang clip. This handy clip is compatible with all types of hair, and allows you to trim your bangs at home without screwing them up. Just clip it on, slide it down to the desired length, then cut — it only takes a few minutes, and reviewers say it's pretty easy to master.

11. The Tiny Spatula That Gets Every Last Drop Out Of Your Bottles Spatty Miniature Spatula (2 Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of pounding your ketchup bottle against a counter to try and knock the last few drops loose, use the Spatty miniature spatula to scoop out whatever's remaining inside the bottle. These small spatulas are designed to fit into almost any bottle or container with a narrow opening, and you can also use them with cosmetics in addition to condiments. Each spatula is completely BPA-free, plus they're completely reusable.

12. A Patch Of Real Grass Your Pet Can Use As An Indoor Bathroom Fresh Patch Disposable Dog Potty $29 | Amazon See On Amazon In these divisive times, if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that indoor pee pads are gross — so switch over to the Fresh Patch disposable dog potty instead. Not only is this indoor pet bathroom a real, living patch of grass, but it's also a natural odor neutralizer so that your home doesn't get rank with unwanted odors. It's great for dogs of all ages, whether you're training puppies or have an aging animal who can't make it outside. Best of all, it's also biodegradable.

13. The Concert Earplugs That Filter Noise So You're Left With Clear Sound Vibes Concert Earplugs $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas traditional earplugs block sound, the Vibes concert earplugs are designed to filter out noise by targeting certain frequencies so that when you're watching a live concert, all you're left with clearer sound at a lower, safer volume. They're also great for people with sensory processing disorders as well as anyone who has tinnitus — and they're made with hypoallergenic silicone so you won't have to worry about any irritation.

14. A Foot Roller That Alleviates Pain From Plantar Fasciitis TheraFlow Foot Massage Roller $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got arch pain, aching heels, or even sore thighs, the TheraFlow foot massage roller can help target the trigger points in your muscles and alleviate pain. The nubs and grooves on this roller work to relax your soft tissues, and it's great for soothing away pain from plantar fasciitis. Unlike other massagers, you can use both feet on it at the same time: and it even doubles as an acupressure massager for the rest of your body.

15. The Toilet Stool That Makes It Easier To Poo Squatty Potty Toilet Stool $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do I own a Squatty Potty toilet stool, but from the bottom of my heart, I can say that it's changed my life. Seriously — I actually look forward to my morning ritual now, as this stool arranges your body so that your colon is properly aligned so that it's easier to poo. It also helps improve improve your colon health while alleviating constipation, hemorrhoids, and bloating. The soft textured grip on the top helps to keep your feet in place.

16. An Ointment That Helps Heal Small Wounds And Cuts Doc Spartan Combat Ointment $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with natural ingredients like refined coconut oil, beeswax, vitamin E, and sweet almond oil, the Doc Spartan combat ointment helps keep your skin hydrated and smooth while simultaneously working to quickly heal wounds. You can use this ointment on cuts, scrapes, scars, burns, rashes, tattoos, and more, so it makes a great addition to any emergency kit.

17. The Reusable Paper Towels Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Bambooee Paper Towels $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are they made from eco-friendly bamboo, but the Bambooee paper towels are also completely reusable — they're machine-washable up to 100 times. You can also use these towels as the pad on a dust or wet mop, plus each roll is approximately equal to 429 traditional paper towel rolls to help save you money over time. And as an added bonus, for each roll of Bambooee ordered, one tree gets planted.

18. A Tool That Helps You Relieve Pain In Your Lower Back SOLIDBACK Lumbar Stretcher $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you find that your back is frequently sore after a long day at work, try using the SOLIDBACK lumbar stretcher to alleviate some pain. It only takes a few minutes of daily use in order to experience the full benefits, and the high-quality EVA foam is super-durable. The raised grooves are great for targeting trigger points in your muscles, and one reviewer writes: "Back pain improving everyday after using this product. After having back surgery over a year ago and still being in chronic pain I decided to give this a try. I am so glad I too a chance!!! Pain is diminishing and range of motion improving everyday! Well worth the cost."

19. The Travel Mat That Keeps Your Hot Tools Safe From Damage OXO Hot Tool Travel Mat $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is the silicone design heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, but the OXO hot tool travel mat also works great as a protective wrap to take with you when you travel. The outside of the mat stays cool once it's wrapped so that you can easily grab the hot parts without burning yourself, and it's also naturally non-slip so that your tools stay securely on your countertop while you style your hair.

20. An Aromatherapy Inhaler Made With Essential Oils BoomBoom Aromatherapy Inhaler (3 Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are they made with soothing therapeutic-grade essential oils, but the BoomBoom aromatherapy inhalers will also retain their aromas for up to three months after opening them. You can easily keep one in your purse or backpack to help open up your nasal passages when you're out and about, plus each order comes with three different scents: peppermint, eucalyptus, and menthol. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "I usually use it throughout the day and I feel like I am more awake."

21. The Toilet Night Light With 16 Different Colors To Choose From LumiLux Toilet Bowl Night Light $15 | Amazon See On Amazon You can set the LumiLux toilet bowl night light to rotating carousel mode and experience all 16 colors — or you can just choose one color to help guide your way into the bathroom when you get up in the middle of the night. This night light is made with an LED bulb that has a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours, plus there are five levels of dimness to choose from so that you're not left blinded in the dark.

22. A Convenient Device That Makes Delicious Cold Brew Coffee Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker $19 | Amazon See On Amazon You could pay for expensive cold brew at the store, or you can just use the Takeya cold brew iced coffee maker and make it for cheaper in the comfort of your own home. The fine mesh filter in this coffee maker prevents the grounds from leaking into the final product — plus, the air-tight seal keeps your coffee fresh. The non-slip silicone handle is a nice touch to prevent it from sliding out of your hands, and the entire unit is completely BPA-free.

23. The Tool That Lets You Cook Ramen In The Microwave Rapid Brands Microwave Ramen Cooker $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for those days where you're really hungry but too tired to actually cook something, the Rapid Brands microwave ramen cooker lets you cook your favorite dish in the microwave. It's great for college kids living in dorms as well as teens looking for a quick snack, and you can even use it at the office at lunchtime. The entire container is BPA-free, plus it's reusable for up to five years.

24. A Splatter Guard That You Can Use While Frying Food Frywall Splatter Guard $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're frying delicious mozzarella sticks or cooking up a few slices of bacon, the Frywall splatter guard can keep your hands and arms safe from the hot oil. This guard is designed to fit pots that are 9.5 inches in diameter and wider, plus it allows steam and condensation to escape so your food doesn't get soggy. You can also use it to prevent spills when cooking in an overfilled pan, and it's heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

25. The Sticks That Get Rid Of Stubborn Odors In Your Shoes Glovestix Odor Eliminator $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Put them into your shoes to get rid of stubborn foot odors, or put the Glovestix odor eliminator into hockey gloves and other sports equipment that's started to retain a smell. These odor eliminators are non-toxic and chemical-free — and they work by inhibiting up to 99.9 percent of odor-causing bacteria, so that your equipment is left fresh. You can also separate the sticks in order to stack them on top of each other inside tall boots, plus the deodorizing bags on the inside last up to six months.

26. A Device That Helps You Sculpt Your Arms Right At Home UB Toner Sculpting Program Tool $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Making it to the gym after work every day can be a struggle, whereas using the UB Toner Sculpting Program tool is not only significantly easier, but it's also cheaper than a gym membership. You only need to use it 10 minutes a day, four days a week in order to see the benefits. It helps work your upper arms, your shoulders, and back muscles.

27. The Portable Campfire That Requires Almost Zero Set-Up Radiate Portable Campfire $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Rather than foraging around for sticks and twigs, the Radiate portable campfire lets you kick back in front of a warm fire without having to search for burnable materials. Able to burn for up to five hours, this campfire is made with non-toxic recycled soy wax that doesn't produce any smoky smells while creating very little soot, and the recycled paper briquettes it uses to burn are environmentally-friendly.

28. A Knife That Makes It Easier To Spread Butter Simple Spreading Butter Knife $14 | Amazon See On Amazon It's hard to spread butter on your toast or bagel when the stick is cold, which is why the Simple Spreading butter knife is designed with small holes that turns your butter into small curls that spread easier. It's made with high-quality stainless steel so you won't have to worry about it growing rusty over time, and there's also an extra-large curling hole at the tip for things like baked potatoes.

29. The Device That Keeps Your Drinks Hot Or Cold In Your Cupholder Valinks Car Cup Warmer And Cooler $38 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for road trips and long trips in the car, the Valinks car cup warmer and cooler ensures that your hot beverages stay hot and your cold beverages stay cold while you drive. It plugs into your cigarette lighter and lets you choose any temperature from -6 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit, plus it's large enough that it can easily hold cups or cans. This cup refrigerator is designed to fit directly into your car's cupholder, plus it works with cups made out of aluminum, plastic, iron, glass, and more.

30. An Inflatable Lantern That Can Also Charge Your Phone LuminAID Charging Lantern $43 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for emergency kits or even just camping, the LuminAID charging lantern provides up to 50 hours of light when the battery is fully charged — and features five different levels of brightness to choose from. You can recharge this lantern by leaving it in direct sunlight or via USB, and there's also a built-in port that allows you to charge your devices. Unlike other lanterns, this one is waterproof, shatter-proof, and made from rugged TPU so that it can handle practically any environment.

31. The Wet Wipes That Are Infused With Vitamin E And Aloe Dude Products Wet Wipes $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've never used a wet wipe after going to the bathroom, grab a pack of the Dude Products wet wipes and give your life a quick change for the better. Not only are they softer on your skin than toilet paper, but each wipe is infused with a blend of aloe vera and vitamin E so that your skin is left feeling refreshed and hydrated after each wipe.

32. A Wet Wipe You Can Use To Bathe On-The-Go Shower Pill Body Cleaning Wipes $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're out camping or simply feel a little rank after a long, sweaty day, the Shower Pill body cleaning wipes can help get you feeling refreshed and dirt-free. These wipes are able to kill up to 99.9 percent of germs, and each one is extra-thick so you won't wind up poking a hole through it as you wash yourself down. They're hypoallergenic so that people with sensitive skin can still use them, plus they work great as a quick post-gym rinse.

33. The Magic Eraser Cleaning Pads That Are Extra-Thick STK Magic Eraser Cleaning Pads $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Regular magic erasers tend to be on the thin side and don't last very long, whereas the STK magic eraser cleaning pads are made to be extra-thick, which means they last longer than competing pads and help save you money over time. All you need to do is get these erasers wet in order for them to wipe away dirt, grime, and even crayon from your surfaces, plus they're gentle enough that you can use them on leather, marble, steel, and more.

34. A Balance Board That Helps You Improve Your Fitness At Home Solofit Balance Board $36 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to get fit that doesn't involve running, the Solofit balance board is right up your alley. This board lets you strength train your abdominals and legs without having to run for miles — and the non-slip design keeps your feet secure as you move around. Each order comes with resistance bands that you can use to help train your arms, and you can also use the board to perform push-ups and planks.

35. The Spray Mop With A Dual-Sided Mop Head O-Cedar Spray Mop $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The worst part of cleaning your floors is having to swap out the dirty mop pad, which is why the O-Cedar spray mop has a dual-sided head so that once one side is dirty, just flip it over — no dirty change-out required. The cleaning solution bottle is refillable: all it takes is water mixed with two teaspoons of your preferred cleaning solution, and the microfiber pad is washable so you're not stuck buying refills.

36. A Fly Trap That Relies On Non-Toxic Ways To Kill Pesky Bugs RESCUE Fly Trap $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike competing methods that rely on toxic chemicals to de-pest your home, the RESCUE fly trap allows flies to enter through the top, then drowns them in the water at the bottom of the bag once they can't escape — no harsh chemicals required at all. You never have to touch the bait or the flies when handling this trap, and each one is able to catch up to 20,000 flies before it needs to be thrown out.

37. The Bag That Helps Reduce That Musty Smell In Your Closets DampRid Hanging Bag $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of that musty smell in your closet? Then try using the DampRid hanging bag to get rid of it. This bag absorbs excess moisture in the air so that it can eliminate stubborn odors in your closets, bathrooms, laundry room, garage, and more — plus, the built-in hook makes it easy to hang on any standard curtain rod. Each bag lasts for up to 60 days, and they won't dry the air out excessively so that it's still safe to use around plants and furniture.

38. A Compact Blender That Helps Reduce Mess OBERLY Portable Blender $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of dirtying up a blender and a to-go bottle, use the OBERLY portable blender and save yourself some time cleaning up. Not only is this compact blender powerful enough that it can crush ice to create delicious smoothies and shakes, but unlike other blenders, your beverages gets blended directly inside the included to-go cup which helps cut down on messes. The blades are made with rust-resistant stainless steel, and the battery can make up to 12 cups of your favorite drink when fully charged.