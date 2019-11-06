Alaska Air’s Offering Free Priority Boarding All Weekend If You Buy Starbucks

Holiday cheer is officially on the market and in the air — literally. Alaska Airlines and Starbucks have partnered for sweet deal that will make your airport experience a bit more exciting than usual. For travel between Nov. 7 and Nov. 10, you can get free priority boarding on Alaska Air when you arrive at your gate carrying a Starbucks holiday cup. It's really that simple.

It's literally that easy to take advantage of the offer: According to Alaska Air, all you have to do is stop at Starbucks before you head to your gate and order a drink. No matter what your order is, it should come in one of the new holiday cups — but if the airport Starbucks you go to doesn't have holiday cups (some airport stores only have compostable cups, Alaska Air noted) just grab a holiday drink sleeve and that will suffice in the cup's place. Additionally, Starbucks' new reusable holiday cup will also count toward this offer.

At the gate, present your cup (or sleeve) and you'll be taken to the "espresso" line, where you'll be able to board after group B for no additional cost.

This special deal runs from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 and is applicable for all Alaska Air passengers flying on all Alaska Air flights during this time. If you have a first class ticket or airline status, you'll still board with your zone before priority boarders.

And don't worry: If you forget to grab a holiday drink from Starbucks before heading to the gate and miss out on priority boarding, you might be still be in luck: Starbucks will be giving out surprise treats to random passengers, so keep an eye out for something sweet on your seat when you board the plane.

This deal serves as a delicious reminder that Starbucks' holiday drink menu is officially here, so this is a great opportunity to kick off the season with a very festive drink. As of Nov. 7, Peppermint Mocha, Eggnog Latte, Caramel Bruleee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha will all be available through the holidays, while supplies last. And if you haven't already checked out the holiday cups, let this cheerful graphic design conjure feelings of festivity:

If you have any questions about "espresso" boarding, talk to your gate attendant, as they will all be briefed on this special deal and will be glad to walk you through your priority boarding experience. Just make sure you're at the gate at least 40 minutes before your flight, so that you can actually board in time for the special deal.