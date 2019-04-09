There are two types of people in this world: Jennifer Lopez fans and liars. Everyone loves J. Lo, especially her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. He's definitely her number-one fan. In fact, Rodriguez even admitted that Jennifer Lopez taught him about being a public figure. As strange as that sounds, given his very public profile as a former Major League Baseball player, A-Rod had a lesson or two to learn, since he wasn't always the most revered athlete.

In an April 7 interview with The New York Times Magazine, Rodriguez discussed his struggles with his public image. And, of course, he managed to throw in some great praise for his future wife when he was asked about what he's learned from her public persona. Rodriguez gushed,

"I’ve never met anyone who’s more honest. She’s so authentic and genuine. It was strange to see someone of such magnitude be so normal, be such a great mother and partner and friend. How can you be like this and then go perform in front of 80,000 people? But that’s her superpower."

It really is a superpower. She's one of the most famous people in the world. And even so, through it all, she really is still Jenny from the Block when it comes down to it.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No one can blame A-Rod for admitting that J. Lo is a great inspiration to him, but he's not the only one who's learned from her example. The former baseball player said that she's a great role model for his two daughters in a June 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

He stated the obvious: "Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I've ever met." Then, he went on to explain, "She's the hardest working lady and, you know, I grew up with a single mother. I have two daughters. I am a big, big promoter of women equality." This prompted him to declare, "I like that for my daughters and Jennifer is the role model." A role model for everyone in all honesty.

And, clearly, the former Yankee's daughters agree with his sentiments. In an October 2017 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Rodriguez confessed that his daughters call him a lot more ever since he started dating Lopez.

He shared, "We usually call at least once a day on FaceTime, now they call three, four, five times." Then he explained what it's like when they call him,

"They’re like, ‘Hey Daddy,’ and they’re looking around behind me. And I’m like, ‘Hi, honey, how was school?’ And they’re like, ‘Uh, Dad, yeah it was great. Where’s Jennifer?’ And I say, ‘Oh, no, honey, she went to the set already, honey, she’s working.’ 'Oh, OK, Dad, I’ll call you later.'"

Who could blame them? Having Lopez in their lives means that they have access to an expert on business, beauty, dance, and many other areas. Who wouldn't want to get her insight all the time? Or even just say hello. She is Jennifer Lopez, after all.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

However, even J. Lo needs a little bit of help here and there. This is why she and A-Rod are so well-matched. In a February 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Lopez summed it up in a very simple way: "We just support each other." And that is so important, especially for two people who are in the public eye.

A-Rod and J. Lo are two larger-than-life figures, but when it comes down to it, they are just human beings who care a lot about each other and want their partners to shine as bright as possible.