During a hearing about government ethics on Wednesday, one of the freshman members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee broke down the details around "dark money" in political campaigns. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's take on campaign finance laws pointed to some alarming truths about how they operate. The issue is pretty complicated, and if you've wondered what all the hype is about, her explanation is pretty informative.

According to RollCall, the hearing was focused on HR 1, a bill that is focused on addressing many of the issues around campaign finances, ethics, lobbying, and voting policies. Per the video below, Ocasio-Cortez started out by saying she wanted to play a "lightning round game," adding, "I'm going to be the bad guy, which I'm sure half the room would agree with."

Ocasio-Cortez continued,

[Let's say] I want to get away with as much bad things as possible, ideally to enrich myself and advance my interests, even if that means putting my interests ahead of the American people...so if I want to run a campaign that is entirely funded by corporate political action committees, is there anything that legally prevents me from doing that?

Karen Hobert Flynn, the president of Common Cause, a progressive watchdog group, replied, "No."

Ocasio-Cortez was just getting started.

More to come...