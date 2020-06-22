All The Best Deals On Leggings & Comfortable Basics From Amazon’s Big Style Sale Event (& They’re Up To 60% Off)

With many of us looking at several more months of working from home, there couldn't be a better time to stock up on leggings and comfy basics. In other words, Amazon Fashion's Big Style Sale couldn't have come at a better time. From athleisure-chic bottoms to impossibly soft knit tops, there are so many cute-yet-comfy staples being offered at a can't-beat price — and ahead, you'll find a selection of the very best.

A word to the wise: Many of the hottest deals are already selling out fast, so be sure to jump on them while you still can. And if you're interested in more of the best pieces from Amazon Fashion's Big Style Sale, check out this guide to the best dresses under $35, as well as this expertly curated edit of clothes, shoes, and accessories from our friends at The Zoe Report.

So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and check out this collection of leggings and comfy Amazon basics while they're on sale.

1. These Kenneth Cole Sneakers Made From 100% Leather Kenneth Cole New York Women's Kam Fashion Sneaker $120 $48 | Amazon see on amazon Not only are white sneakers on-trend, but these ones from Kenneth Cole are also made from 100% leather. The slim profile means they'll look great with any type of outfit, dresses, and the padded footbed helps keep your feet feeling comfortable all day long. Available sizes: 5 — 11

2. A Pack Of No-Show Socks Made From Soft Microfiber PEDS Women's Ultra Low Microfiber Liner with Gel Tab $13 $7 | Amazon see on amazon Most no-show socks will gradually slip down your foot throughout the day — but not these ones. Unlike other socks, they feature a gel tab that helps keep them in place so that you aren't stuck constantly re-adjusting them. And because they're made from microfiber, they're also incredibly soft; each order comes with six pairs. Available sizes: 5 — 10

3. This Pair Of Sandals Made With Soft Memory Foam Skechers Women's Desert Kiss Sandal $50 $20 | Amazon see on amazon If you're looking for a low-heeled pair of sandals that won't leave you feeling sore, this pair from Skechers is a cute pick. The footbed is filled with soft memory foam that contours to the shape of your feet for added support, and the flexible sole moves with your feet — not against them. Grab them in four colors: black, white, off-white, and lavender. Available sizes: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 — 11

4. A Pair Of Sneakers That'll Never Go Out Of Style Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker $65 $54.93 | Amazon see on amazon Some garments are just so classic that you can almost guarantee they'll never go out of style — like these sneakers. Made from 100% cotton, you can wear them with shorts, jeans, skirts, rompers, or even jumpsuits, and they're available in more than 10 colors to match practically any outfit. Available sizes: 5 — 11

5. This Off-Shoulder Dress That You Can Style Up Or Down find. Rib Jersey Form Fitting Off-Shoulder Midi Dress $25.55 $15.59 | Amazon see on amazon Throw on a denim jacket for a quick trip to the grocery store, or add a pair of wedges to make this off-shoulder dress your go-to on any night out. "The material drapes over my body nicely," one reviewer raved. "I think it's very flattering, and can fit all body types."

6. The T-Shirt Dress That's Lightweight And Breezy Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress $20 $10 | Amazon see on amazon When temperatures rise high in the summertime, you can never go wrong with a lightweight, breezy dress like this one. The ballet-style back is a cute touch, plus it's available in several gorgeous colors: caramel, dusty rose, jade, and more. Available sizes: x-small — xx-large

7. This V-Neck Sweater That Won't Weigh You Down MERAKI Women's Lightweight Cotton V-Neck Sweater $21.99 $11.74 | Amazon see on amazon On cool summer nights, a lightweight sweater like this one is just warm enough to keep you comfortable, yet breathable in case you get hot sitting by the campfire. Made from 100% cotton, you can easily wear it by itself, or layer it with a blazer and scarf in cooler weather. Available sizes: 0 — 18

8. A Pair Of Sneakers That Come In Dozens Of Colors Superga Women's Platform Sneakers $79 $37.21 | Amazon see on amazon With an extra-tall platform that gives you almost 2 inches of added height, these sneakers are an affordable, on-trend alternative to costly designer brands. Choose from dozens of rich shades, including pink crystal, vintage blue, coffee, grey ash, and more.

9. This Boat-Neck Shirt You Can Layer With Practically Anything Lark & Ro Women's Elbow-Sleeve Boat Neck Shirt $15 $9 | Amazon see on amazon Lightweight and wrinkle-resistant, you can pair this boat neck shirt with a cute scarf, or even tuck it into a pair of high-waisted jeans for a casual day out. The brand recommends that shoppers order one size up, though reviewers couldn't be happier — "The drape is amazing, material feels great and the sleeve length is perfect." Available sizes: x-small — x-large

10. A Stretchy Crop Top That's Made With Mostly Cotton American Apparel Women's Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Crop Top $18 $8 | Amazon see on amazon I've recommended this crop top to friends, family, strangers on the bus — why? Because the form-fitting silhouette is not only flattering on everybody, but the blend of cotton and elastane is also incredibly soft and comfortable. Grab it in three colors: black, grey, or white. Available sizes: x-small — large

11. These No-Show Socks That Are Great For Flats Areke No-Show Women's Socks (10-Pack) $9.49 $6.37 | Amazon see on amazon Available in beige or black, these no-show socks are great for flats, boat shoes, or even high-heeled pumps. Unlike other no-show socks, these ones come in "invisible" or "super-invisible" cuts so that you can choose how high they rise up, and the silicone strip on the heel helps prevent slippage. Available sizes: 5 — 12

12. A Pair Of Cropped Pants To Keep You Cool In The Heat Meraki Women's Rib Cropped Pants $27 $22 | Amazon see on amazon Looking for a lightweight pair of pants for the summer? These cropped pants are made from a breathable polyester blend, and the drawstring closure ensures they're comfy no matter how you move. Grab them in three colors: black, charcoal, or navy. Available sizes: 0 — 18

13. The Sleeveless Dress Made With Soft, Stretchy Fabric Daily Ritual Women's Cozy Knit Sleeveless Bateau Neck Midi Dress $30 $19 | Amazon see on amazon Step out of your uncomfortable jeans and into this soft knit dress. Stretchy yet breathable, the sleeveless cut helps keep you cool in the warm weather, and the midi length means you can easily dress it up or down. Choose from six colors, including blue, light peach, grey, olive, and more.

14. This Cropped Tee That's Perfect For Yoga Core 10 Women's (XS-3X) Soft Pima Cotton Stretch Knot Front Cropped Yoga T-Shirt $19 $12 | Amazon see on amazon Looking to change up your gym attire? This cropped tee is perfect for everything from yoga to weightlifting, and the knot on the front is an adorable detail. It's designed to sit just above the belly button, plus you have a ton of rich colors to choose from: pop red, sky blue heather, blush, and more.

15. These Cropped Yoga Leggings For Lazy Sundays Meraki Women's Crop Yoga Legging $13 $8 | Amazon see on amazon Working from home has made me realize that my closet is lacking fashionable loungewear, which is why I just ordered a pair of these cropped leggings. The high-rise cut is flattering no matter what your body type, and several reviewers wrote about how they aren't see-through. Available sizes: 0 — 10, 16

16. A Pair Of Cycling Shorts That Are Stylish And Functional CARE OF by PUMA Women's Cycling Shorts $25 $16 | Amazon see on amazon Wear them to the gym, or wear these cycling shorts while you're lounging around the house. They're made from soft, lightweight material that won't leave you feeling overheated, and they even wick away moisture to help keep you cool while you sweat. Choose from two colors: black or navy. Available sizes: xxx-small — 3x-large

17. The Workout Tank With A Chic High Neck Core 10 Women's Tri-Blend Mock Neck Workout Tank $17 $14 | Amazon see on amazon Change up your workout gear with this high-neck tank. The loose fit makes it perfect for everything from pilates to crossfit, plus it's versatile enough that you can pair it with a pair of jeans on any regular day. Pick from six colors, including mauve, violet, marine, and more. Available sizes: x-small — x-large

18. A Calvin Klein Sports Bra That's Reversible Calvin Klein Women's Medium Impact Reversible Sports Bra $34 $20 | Amazon see on amazon Out of all my sports bras, this one from Calvin Klein is my favorite. It's supportive without making my chest feel restricted like some of my other bras, plus it's reversible — you're almost getting two bras for the price of one. Available sizes: x-small — x-large

19. This Long-Sleeve Dress With A Stylish Silhouette Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress $23 $15 | Amazon see on amazon Unlike other t-shirt dresses, this jersey dress has a flared silhouette that allows it to easily be dressed down for the daytime, or dressed up for night. The long sleeves mean you can easily wear it year-round without being too hot or cold, and the rich fabric drapes flatteringly on all body types. Available sizes:

20. A Crew Neck Tee With A Soft Ribbed Knit Daily Ritual Women's Ribbed Short-Sleeve Crew Neck Shirt $19 $11 | Amazon see on amazon Everybody needs a few basic t-shirts in their closet, and this timeless one is on sale for less than $15. True-to-size as well as soft, the loose fit makes it flattering no matter the body type, and one reviewer even wrote that "it fit nicely and I like that the neckline is not low and stays in shape after washing." Available sizes: x-small — xx-large

21. This Pack of T-Shirts That Are A Total Steal MERAKI Women's Standard Crew Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) $22 $14 | Amazon see on amazon If you're looking to upgrade the basics in your closet, you can grab this two-pack of t-shirts for less than $15. Tuck them into your high-waisted denim, or even toss a cardigan on top when the weather cools down. Choose from three sets: white/white, blue/white, or black/black. Available sizes: 0 — 18

22. A Pack Of Tank Tops That Are Super Comfortable MERAKI Women's Standard Sleeveless (2-Pack) $20 $13 | Amazon see on amazon Made from a blend of cotton and modal, these tank tops look great with a pair of chinos, or even with an A-line skirt during a night out. The wide necks are flattering for shoulders, and many reviewers wrote about how the loose fit was very comfortable. Available sizes: 0 — 18

23. The Pullover Top With A Slouchy, Relaxed Fit Daily Ritual Women's Slouchy Pullover Top $25 $16 | Amazon see on amazon Available in heather grey, fig, brick, and other rich shades, this pullover top has a relaxed fit that makes it great for everything from evening happy hours, to laying around the house. One reviewer even wrote that it's "Not snug anywhere, but skims my chest and arms nicely and I'm not swimming in the boxy style of the torso."

24. A T-Shirt Dress With An Adorable Scoop Neck Daily Ritual Scoop-Neck Dress $22.34 $14.30 | Amazon see on amazon A cute update to a timeless classic, this t-shirt dress has an adorable scoop neck that pairs great with any type of necklace. The best part? It's versatile enough for the weekend and workday. Choose from four colors: navy, green, fig, or black. Available sizes: x-small — xx-large

25. This Yoga Tank That Helps You Stay Dry While You Sweat Core 10 Yoga Tank $25 $16.25 | Amazon see on amazon With a fitted cut that moves with you in every direction, this yoga tank is a super-comfortable addition to any wardrobe. The moisture-wicking material helps keep you dry while you sweat, and it's available in four colors: black, grey, lavender, or white. Available sizes: x-small — 3x

26. A Pair Of Leggings Designed With Pockets Core 10 Yoga Leggings $29 $18.85 | Amazon see on amazon Wear them out and about as you run errands, or wear these leggings to your next yoga session. The pockets are large enough for you to store your keys, phone, or even cash, and the jersey fabric is moisture-wicking to help keep you dry if you wear them to the gym. Available sizes: x-small — 3x

27. The Comfy Joggers That Come In 6 Relaxing Colors Daily Ritual Jogger Pant $29.50 $23.50 | Amazon see on amazon Need a new pair of comfy pants for laying around the house? This pair of joggers are not only incredibly soft, but they're also available in six fun colors: black, brick, grey, navy, olive, or blue. Available sizes: x-small — xx-large

28. These Affordable Sweatpants From Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Wide Leg Sweatpant $49 $29.40 | Amazon see on amazon At 40% off, there's no better day than today to grab this pair of sweatpants from Calvin Klein. Made from a blend of cotton and polyester, many reviewers wrote about how comfortable they are — one even raved that "Legs are easy to roll up when enjoying a pedicure or walking on the waterline at the beach." Available sizes: x-small — xx-large

29. These Workout Leggings That Come In Gorgeous Prints Calvin Klein Fitness Tights $59 $47.20 | Amazon see on amazon Made with an antibacterial crotch gusset, this pair of leggings from Calvin Klein is great for heavy gym workouts as well as leisurely strolls around the neighborhood. The shirring at the bottom of the legs is a subtly chic detail, and you can grab them in three prints: cheetah, night flora, or eclipse. Available sizes: small — x-large

30. A Pair Of Color Block Leggings That Are Oh-So Stylish AURIQUE Color Block Leggings $19.99 $12.99 | Amazon see on amazon Not a fan of printed leggings? Then you'll definitely want to check out this pair with a stylish color block running up and down the legs. You can wear them to the gym, to the grocery store, and everywhere in-between, plus you have the choice of three colors: port, nightshade, or barrier reef. Available sizes: x-small — x-large

31. These Leggings That Keep You Warm In Cold Weather AURIQUE Thermal Leggings $25.83 $20.14 | Amazon see on amazon Enjoy running in cold weather? This pair of thermal leggings will keep you warm when temperatures dip low, yet they're breathable so that you don't overheat. "Impressed with the quality and warmth," one reviewer wrote. "There are zippers at the leg bottoms plus two zipped pockets (big enough for essentials like key/small phone, etc)." Available sizes: x-small — x-large

32. A Wide-Leg Jumpsuit That You Can Throw On And Go Daily Ritual Jumpsuit $29.99 $23.60 | Amazon see on amazon On days when you can't figure out what to wear, just throw on this jumpsuit. You can style it up or down depending on the day, plus the wide leg gives it a breezy fit that's perfect for hot weather. Choose from five colors, including jade, fig, and navy. Available sizes: x-small — xx-large

33. These Gym Leggings That Reviewers Can't Get Enough Of AURIQUE Sports Leggings $24.49 $14.69 | Amazon see on amazon With more than 200 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear that Amazon shoppers can't get enough of these workout leggings. "I love these pants so much I got them again in a second color," one wrote. "They move well with my body and it kind of feels like second skin. These are very comfortable to wear and held up nicely during my 90 minute workout." Available sizes: small — x-large

34. The Printed Leggings That Range From Funky To Floral AURIQUE Sculpt Sports Leggings $26.49 $17.22 | Amazon see on amazon You've got options when it comes to this pair of sports leggings — choose from blue floral, white marble, black snake, or even leopard prints. Some reviewers noticed that the pattern stretched slightly in certain areas, though nearly all agreed that for the price, they can't be beat. Available sizes: x-small — x-large

35. This Pair Of Sport Sandals With A High-Rebound Insole Skechers Sport Sandals $50 $34.95 | Amazon see on amazon Not all sandals are created equal — this sporty pair is made with a high-rebound insole to give your feet some extra support. "Good lord these are like walking on clouds," one reviewer wrote. "As a teacher, these are perfect. They feel like a really comfy tennis shoe." Available sizes: 5 — 12

36. A Pair Of Slip-On Sandals With Classic Brass Buckles Amazon Essentials Buckle Sandal $30.61 $13 | Amazon see on amazon With buckle straps that give them a timeless appearance, these slip-on sandals are a classic staple that every closet should have. They're made from 100% faux leather, and the textured outsole grips the ground to keep you stable in wet conditions. Available sizes: 6 — 12

37. This Wide-Leg Jumpsuit With A Sleek V-Neck Amazon Essentials Jumpsuit $25.50 $16.58 | Amazon see on amazon Available in jade, black, navy, and red polka-dot, this jumpsuit is versatile enough to wear during the day as well as night. Add a pair of chunky wedges for a date, or even throw on a cropped jacket and wear it out to lunch with friends. Available sizes: x-small — xx-large

38. This Sports Bralette Made With Silky-Smooth Fabric Core 10 Yoga Bralette $24 $15.60 | Amazon see on amazon With a high-cut neck and adorable mesh paneling insets, this sports bra is already an absolute steal — and today you can grab it for less than $20. It's made from silky-smooth fabric that won't leave you feeling itchy as you stretch. Choose from three colors: black, pine, or red. Available sizes: x-small — x-large

39. This Yoga Bra That's Undeniably Cute Core 10 Yoga Bra $22 $17.60 | Amazon see on amazon You don't need to hit up yoga class just to wear this cute bra, as it's comfortable enough that you can wear it all day long — regardless of whether or not you plan on exercising. The four-way stretch fabric won't leave you feeling restricted as you move, and the form-fitting cut gives you light support. Available sizes: x-small — x-large