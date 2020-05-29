The bad news? We’re still in quarantine. The good news? We have more isolation content than ever now that the June lineup for HBO Max TV shows and films has finally arrived. With original series (some from HBO, some exclusive to HBO Max), documentaries, and both classic and newer blockbuster films, the summer of streaming is feeling especially bountiful. While the highly-anticipated Friends reunion special is currently halted due to the global health crisis, HBO Max’s summer offerings so far will not disappoint quarantine streamers.

In addition to the content (including every season of Friends) that will be available when HBO Max launches in May, the service is bringing on dozens of new titles in June. Drop Dead Gorgeous, the 1999 cult classic film that follows an annual beauty pageant in a small town, and You’ve Got Mail, the 1998 rom-com about rival booksellers who fall in love, will be available to stream starting on June 1. On the blockbuster front, Ford V. Ferrari, the Academy Award-nominated sports action film, and Ad Astra, the sci-fi space thriller starring Brad Pitt, will also make their HBO Max debuts. Plus, don’t forget beloved titles like The Goonies, Veronica Mars, and Magic Mike.

Here are eight titles hitting HBO Max in June that you're definitely going to want to add to your quarantine queue this month.

1. Search Party Season 3 — June 26

After two seasons at TBS, Search Party is moving to HBO Max for Season 3. The unique thriller-comedy follows a group of 20-somethings who become obsessed with finding a missing woman, only to end up knee-deep in their own criminal conspiracy. The show has already been renewed for a Season 4 at HBO Max.

2. Drop Dead Gorgeous — June 1

A cult classic mockumentary about the trials and travails of beauty pageants, Drop Dead Gorgeous follows teens Amber (Kirsten Dunst) and Becky (Denise Richards) as the top contenders of an annual beauty pageant in a small town of Minnesota. As Amber, Becky, and other girls prepare for the big day, outlandish events occur in this black comedy directed by Michael Patrick Jann.

3. Veronica Mars — June 1

A film continuation of the teen noir mystery drama, Veronica Mars follows titular character Veronica (Kristen Bell) who ditches her new life in the big city to return to Neptune, California, when her ex-boyfriend Logan (Jason Dohring) is accused of murder.

4. Cabaret — June 1

Set in 1931 Berlin, Cabaret is a classic musical drama that follows an American cabaret singer named Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) as she contends with a love triangle between Brian Roberts (Michael York), a British academic grappling with his sexuality, and Maximilian von Heune (Helmut Griem), a wealthy playboy. All of this plays out against the backdrop of the Nazi party's rise and the Weimar Republic's degradation.

5. Magic Mike — June 1

Perhaps the most notable Channing Tatum flick, Magic Mike follows Mike (Tatum), the headliner of an all-male strip revue. He decides to take a teen, Adam (Alex Pettyfer), under his wings to teach him the tips of the trade, only to watch him be corrupted by some of the seedier sides of the business.

6. I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Finale — June 14

An original HBO limited series based on Wally Lamb's novel of the same name, I Know This Much Is True finishes its six-episode run with a June 14 finale. The serial series follows identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, both portrayed by Mark Ruffalo, who live parallel lives in a story about betrayal, sacrifice, and forgiveness in 20th century America. (New HBO original series episodes will be available at airtime.)

7. A Cinderella Story — June 1

A quintessential teen rom-com from the early aughts, A Cinderella Story is a take on the classic Cinderella narrative that follows Sam (Hilary Duff), a teen who works at the behest of her stepmother (Jennifer Coolidge) at the family diner and home. When Sam begins an anonymous email and text relationship with a boy, she's horrified to discover that her pen pal is none other than Austin Ames (Chad Michael Murray), the most popular boy in school. And then the true drama begins.

8. Welcome to Chechnya — June 30

Part of a roster of documentaries coming to HBO Max in honor of Pride Month, Welcome to Chechnya follows activists who risk their lives to confront Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic, and his government-directed campaign to torture and execute LGBTQ Chechens.

Here’s the full list of titles coming in June. Note that those marked "(HBO)" will only be available for a limited time, as long as they are available on the HBO channel.

June 1

4th & Forever: Muck City — Season 1

Adventures In Babysitting (HBO)

Amelie (HBO)

An American Werewolf in London

The American (HBO)

Another Cinderella Story

Beautiful Girls (HBO)

Black Beauty

Bridget Jones's Baby

The Bucket List

Cabaret

The Champ

Chicago

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Clash Of The Titans

Cradle 2: The Grave

Crash (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Doubt (HBO)

Dreaming Of Joseph Lees (HBO)

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Dune (HBO)

Elf

Enter The Dragon

Far and Away (HBO)

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

The Final Destination

Firewall

Flipped

Forces of Nature (HBO)

The Fountain (HBO)

Frantic

From Dusk Til Dawn

Full Metal Jacket

Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro (HBO)

The Good Son (HBO)

The Goonies

Hanna (HBO)

Havana (HBO)

He Got Game (HBO)

Heaven Can Wait

Heidi

Hello Again (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Hunger

In Her Shoes (HBO)

In Like Flint (HBO)

The Iron Giant

It Takes Two

Juice

The Last Mimzy

License To Wed

Life (HBO)

Lifeforce (HBO)

Lights Out (HBO)

Like Water For Chocolate (HBO)

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

The Losers

Love Jones

Lucy (HBO)

Magic Mike

McCabe and Mrs. Miller

Misery

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (HBO)

A Monster Calls (HBO)

Mr. Wonderful (HBO)

Must Love Dogs

My Dog Skip

Mystic River

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter

The Neverending Story

New York Minute

Nights In Rodanthe

No Reservations

Ordinary People

Our Man Flint (HBO)

The Parallax View

Patch Adams (HBO)

A Perfect World

Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro (HBO)

Personal Best

Presumed Innocent

Ray (HBO)

Richie Rich

Rosewood

Rugrats Go Wild

Running on Empty

Secondhand Lions

She's The Man (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (HBO)

Space Cowboys

Speed Racer

Splendor in the Grass

The Stepfather (HBO)

Summer Catch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3

Tess, (HBO)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

The Time Traveler's Wife

Titanic

TMNT

Torch Song Trilogy

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (HBO)

Tweety's High-Flying Adventures

U-571 (HBO)

U.S. Marshals

Unaccompanied Minors

Uncle Buck (HBO)

Veronica Mars

Walking and Talking (HBO)

We Are Marshall

Weird Science (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally

Wild Wild West

Wonder (HBO)

X-Men: First Class (HBO)

You’ve Got Mail

June 2

Inside Carbonaro, Season 1 (TruTV)

June 4

HBO First Look: The King of Staten Island (HBO)

We’re Here, Season Finale (HBO)

June 5

Betty, Season Finale (HBO)

June 6

Ad Astra (HBO)

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO)

June 7:

I May Destroy You, Series Premiere (HBO)

June 10

Infinity Train, Season 2 Premiere

June 12

El Asesino de los Caprichos (AKA The Goya Murders) (HBO)

June 13

The Good Liar (HBO)

June 14

I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

Insecure, Season 4 Finale (HBO)

June 16

#GeorgeWashington

Age of Big Cats, Season 1

Ancient Earth, Season 1

Apocalypse: WWI, Season 1

Big World in A Small Garden

The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice, Season 1

Cornfield Shipwreck

The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart

David Attenborough's Ant Mountain

David Attenbourough’s Light on Earth

DeBugged, 2018Digits, Season 1

Dragons & Damsels

Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade

Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks, Season 1

First Man

Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World

Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo

The History of Food, Season 1

Hurricane the Anatomy, Season 1

Into the Lost Crystal Caves

Jason Silva: Transhumanism

King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 & Part 2), Season 1

Knuckleball!

Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait

Looney Tunes (Batch 2) (6/22), Season 1

Man’s First Friend

Penguin Central

Pompeii: Disaster Street

Popeye (Batch 2) (6/22), Season 1

Pyramids Builders: New Clues

Realm of the Volga, Season 1

Sacred Spaces, Season 1

Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer, Documentary Premiere (CNN)

Scanning the Pyramids

Science vs. Terrorism, Season 1

The Secret Lives of Big Cats, Season 1

Secret Life of Lakes, Season 1

Secret Life Underground, Season 1

Secrets of the Solar System, Season 1

Space Probes!, Season 1

Speed, Season 1

Spies of War , Season 1

Tales of Nature, Season 1

Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat

Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King’s Vanished Palace

Viking Women, Season 1

Vitamania

Whale Wisdom

The Woodstock Bus

June 18

Summer Camp Island, Season 2 Premiere

Karma, Series Premiere

June 19

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Entre Nos: The Winners (HBO)

Bajo el mismo techo (AKA Under the Same Roof), 2020 (HBO)

June 20

Ford V. Ferrari (HBO)

June 21

Perry Mason, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

June 22

Hard, Series Finale (HBO)

June 24

South Park, Seasons 1-23

Transhood, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

June 25

Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO, Special Premiere

Doom Patrol, Season 2 Premiere

Esme & Roy, Season 2A Premiere

Search Party, Season 3 Premiere

June 26

Hormigas (AKA The Awakening of the Ants), 2020

June 27

Doctor Sleep (Director’s Cut), 2020 (HBO)

June 28

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)

June 30