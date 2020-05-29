The bad news? We’re still in quarantine. The good news? We have more isolation content than ever now that the June lineup for HBO Max TV shows and films has finally arrived. With original series (some from HBO, some exclusive to HBO Max), documentaries, and both classic and newer blockbuster films, the summer of streaming is feeling especially bountiful. While the highly-anticipated Friends reunion special is currently halted due to the global health crisis, HBO Max’s summer offerings so far will not disappoint quarantine streamers.
In addition to the content (including every season of Friends) that will be available when HBO Max launches in May, the service is bringing on dozens of new titles in June. Drop Dead Gorgeous, the 1999 cult classic film that follows an annual beauty pageant in a small town, and You’ve Got Mail, the 1998 rom-com about rival booksellers who fall in love, will be available to stream starting on June 1. On the blockbuster front, Ford V. Ferrari, the Academy Award-nominated sports action film, and Ad Astra, the sci-fi space thriller starring Brad Pitt, will also make their HBO Max debuts. Plus, don’t forget beloved titles like The Goonies, Veronica Mars, and Magic Mike.
Here are eight titles hitting HBO Max in June that you're definitely going to want to add to your quarantine queue this month.
1. Search Party Season 3 — June 26
After two seasons at TBS, Search Party is moving to HBO Max for Season 3. The unique thriller-comedy follows a group of 20-somethings who become obsessed with finding a missing woman, only to end up knee-deep in their own criminal conspiracy. The show has already been renewed for a Season 4 at HBO Max.
2. Drop Dead Gorgeous — June 1
A cult classic mockumentary about the trials and travails of beauty pageants, Drop Dead Gorgeous follows teens Amber (Kirsten Dunst) and Becky (Denise Richards) as the top contenders of an annual beauty pageant in a small town of Minnesota. As Amber, Becky, and other girls prepare for the big day, outlandish events occur in this black comedy directed by Michael Patrick Jann.
3. Veronica Mars — June 1
A film continuation of the teen noir mystery drama, Veronica Mars follows titular character Veronica (Kristen Bell) who ditches her new life in the big city to return to Neptune, California, when her ex-boyfriend Logan (Jason Dohring) is accused of murder.
4. Cabaret — June 1
Set in 1931 Berlin, Cabaret is a classic musical drama that follows an American cabaret singer named Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) as she contends with a love triangle between Brian Roberts (Michael York), a British academic grappling with his sexuality, and Maximilian von Heune (Helmut Griem), a wealthy playboy. All of this plays out against the backdrop of the Nazi party's rise and the Weimar Republic's degradation.
5. Magic Mike — June 1
Perhaps the most notable Channing Tatum flick, Magic Mike follows Mike (Tatum), the headliner of an all-male strip revue. He decides to take a teen, Adam (Alex Pettyfer), under his wings to teach him the tips of the trade, only to watch him be corrupted by some of the seedier sides of the business.
6. I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Finale — June 14
An original HBO limited series based on Wally Lamb's novel of the same name, I Know This Much Is True finishes its six-episode run with a June 14 finale. The serial series follows identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, both portrayed by Mark Ruffalo, who live parallel lives in a story about betrayal, sacrifice, and forgiveness in 20th century America. (New HBO original series episodes will be available at airtime.)
7. A Cinderella Story — June 1
A quintessential teen rom-com from the early aughts, A Cinderella Story is a take on the classic Cinderella narrative that follows Sam (Hilary Duff), a teen who works at the behest of her stepmother (Jennifer Coolidge) at the family diner and home. When Sam begins an anonymous email and text relationship with a boy, she's horrified to discover that her pen pal is none other than Austin Ames (Chad Michael Murray), the most popular boy in school. And then the true drama begins.
8. Welcome to Chechnya — June 30
Part of a roster of documentaries coming to HBO Max in honor of Pride Month, Welcome to Chechnya follows activists who risk their lives to confront Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic, and his government-directed campaign to torture and execute LGBTQ Chechens.
Here’s the full list of titles coming in June. Note that those marked "(HBO)" will only be available for a limited time, as long as they are available on the HBO channel.
June 1
- 4th & Forever: Muck City — Season 1
- Adventures In Babysitting (HBO)
- Amelie (HBO)
- An American Werewolf in London
- The American (HBO)
- Another Cinderella Story
- Beautiful Girls (HBO)
- Black Beauty
- Bridget Jones's Baby
- The Bucket List
- Cabaret
- The Champ
- Chicago
- A Cinderella Story
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
- Clash Of The Titans
- Cradle 2: The Grave
- Crash (Director's Cut) (HBO)
- Doubt (HBO)
- Dreaming Of Joseph Lees (HBO)
- Drop Dead Gorgeous
- Dune (HBO)
- Elf
- Enter The Dragon
- Far and Away (HBO)
- Final Destination
- Final Destination 2
- Final Destination 3
- The Final Destination
- Firewall
- Flipped
- Forces of Nature (HBO)
- The Fountain (HBO)
- Frantic
- From Dusk Til Dawn
- Full Metal Jacket
- Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro (HBO)
- The Good Son (HBO)
- The Goonies
- Hanna (HBO)
- Havana (HBO)
- He Got Game (HBO)
- Heaven Can Wait
- Heidi
- Hello Again (HBO)
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
- The Hunger
- In Her Shoes (HBO)
- In Like Flint (HBO)
- The Iron Giant
- It Takes Two
- Juice
- The Last Mimzy
- License To Wed
- Life (HBO)
- Lifeforce (HBO)
- Lights Out (HBO)
- Like Water For Chocolate (HBO)
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- The Losers
- Love Jones
- Lucy (HBO)
- Magic Mike
- McCabe and Mrs. Miller
- Misery
- Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (HBO)
- A Monster Calls (HBO)
- Mr. Wonderful (HBO)
- Must Love Dogs
- My Dog Skip
- Mystic River
- The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
- The Neverending Story
- New York Minute
- Nights In Rodanthe
- No Reservations
- Ordinary People
- Our Man Flint (HBO)
- The Parallax View
- Patch Adams (HBO)
- A Perfect World
- Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro (HBO)
- Personal Best
- Presumed Innocent
- Ray (HBO)
- Richie Rich
- Rosewood
- Rugrats Go Wild
- Running on Empty
- Secondhand Lions
- She's The Man (HBO)
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (HBO)
- Space Cowboys
- Speed Racer
- Splendor in the Grass
- The Stepfather (HBO)
- Summer Catch
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3
- Tess, (HBO)
- Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- The Time Traveler's Wife
- Titanic
- TMNT
- Torch Song Trilogy
- Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (HBO)
- Tweety's High-Flying Adventures
- U-571 (HBO)
- U.S. Marshals
- Unaccompanied Minors
- Uncle Buck (HBO)
- Veronica Mars
- Walking and Talking (HBO)
- We Are Marshall
- Weird Science (HBO)
- When Harry Met Sally
- Wild Wild West
- Wonder (HBO)
- X-Men: First Class (HBO)
- You’ve Got Mail
June 2
- Inside Carbonaro, Season 1 (TruTV)
June 4
- HBO First Look: The King of Staten Island (HBO)
- We’re Here, Season Finale (HBO)
June 5
- Betty, Season Finale (HBO)
June 6
- Ad Astra (HBO)
- Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO)
June 7:
- I May Destroy You, Series Premiere (HBO)
June 10
- Infinity Train, Season 2 Premiere
June 12
- El Asesino de los Caprichos (AKA The Goya Murders) (HBO)
June 13
- The Good Liar (HBO)
June 14
- I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
- Insecure, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
June 16
- #GeorgeWashington
- Age of Big Cats, Season 1
- Ancient Earth, Season 1
- Apocalypse: WWI, Season 1
- Big World in A Small Garden
- The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice, Season 1
- Cornfield Shipwreck
- The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart
- David Attenborough's Ant Mountain
- David Attenbourough’s Light on Earth
- DeBugged, 2018Digits, Season 1
- Dragons & Damsels
- Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade
- Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks, Season 1
- First Man
- Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World
- Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo
- The History of Food, Season 1
- Hurricane the Anatomy, Season 1
- Into the Lost Crystal Caves
- Jason Silva: Transhumanism
- King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 & Part 2), Season 1
- Knuckleball!
- Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait
- Looney Tunes (Batch 2) (6/22), Season 1
- Man’s First Friend
- Penguin Central
- Pompeii: Disaster Street
- Popeye (Batch 2) (6/22), Season 1
- Pyramids Builders: New Clues
- Realm of the Volga, Season 1
- Sacred Spaces, Season 1
- Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer, Documentary Premiere (CNN)
- Scanning the Pyramids
- Science vs. Terrorism, Season 1
- The Secret Lives of Big Cats, Season 1
- Secret Life of Lakes, Season 1
- Secret Life Underground, Season 1
- Secrets of the Solar System, Season 1
- Space Probes!, Season 1
- Speed, Season 1
- Spies of War , Season 1
- Tales of Nature, Season 1
- Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat
- Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King’s Vanished Palace
- Viking Women, Season 1
- Vitamania
- Whale Wisdom
- The Woodstock Bus
June 18
- Summer Camp Island, Season 2 Premiere
- Karma, Series Premiere
June 19
- Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- Entre Nos: The Winners (HBO)
- Bajo el mismo techo (AKA Under the Same Roof), 2020 (HBO)
June 20
- Ford V. Ferrari (HBO)
June 21
- Perry Mason, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
June 22
- Hard, Series Finale (HBO)
June 24
- South Park, Seasons 1-23
- Transhood, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 25
- Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO, Special Premiere
- Doom Patrol, Season 2 Premiere
- Esme & Roy, Season 2A Premiere
- Search Party, Season 3 Premiere
June 26
- Hormigas (AKA The Awakening of the Ants), 2020
June 27
- Doctor Sleep (Director’s Cut), 2020 (HBO)
June 28
- I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
June 30
- Welcome to Chechnya, Documentary Premiere (HBO)