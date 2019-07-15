These Are Prime Day's Best Deep Discounts — Everything On This List Is 50% Off OR MORE

If you're here, then you're the kind of person who loves a good bargain. So welcome, friend, to Amazon Prime Day, which is that super-exciting 48 hour marathon when you can snag some of the best deals on the internet.

But you already know that. What you're looking for is even harder to find — you're on the hunt for the lowest prices. The cheapest goods. The best stuff for the least amount of money. So we waded through all of the deals to find great products that are — wait for it — up to 50 percent off. Yep. now that's happy shopping.

So, three cheers for savings — and check out our Prime Day page for even more awesome finds.

64% Off Echo Dot With Amazon Smart Plug Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Bundle With Amazon Smart Plug $75 $27 | Amazon See On Amazon At just $27, this Echo Dot and compatible SMART plug are a fantastic deal on Prime Day. Plug any of your favorite appliances or devices into the plug and you can tell Alexa to turn them on and off for you!

69% Off This Tangle Teezer Styling Brush Tangle Teezer Blow Styling, Large Round Tool $32 $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This large round styling brush helps reduce frizz when you're blow drying your hair. Normally $32, this brush is just $10 while sales last for Prime Day.

64% Off These Graphite Pens Derwent Graphite Pens, Graphik Line Maker Drawing Pens, 6 Pack $14 $3 | Amazon See On Amazon This six-pack of artist-level drawing pens are a whopping 78 percent off for Prime Day. Each of the six pens come in a different nib size, so you can easily control the thickness of your lines.

59% Off This Customizable Philips Toothbrush Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+ Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush $129 $50 See On Amazon Usually, this customizable toothbrush costs well over $100, but right now you can get it for $50. It's rechargeable, has a built-in timer, and "completely changed" reviewers' brushing habits.

57% Off The Echo Input Echo Input $35 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This super slim device connects to any external speaker, turning it into an Alexa-enabled smart device. In addition to playing music from apps like Spotify and Pandora, it can also read you the news, check the weather, set alarms ... choose from black or white.