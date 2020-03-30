Happy Birthday, Aries! April 2020 starts off with Saturn and Mars conjunct in Aquarius within your house of community and aspirations. This energy is encouraging you to work hard on making yourself part of a larger community. Pluto and Jupiter in the sign of Capricorn can symbolize possible restrictions to social freedom; however, through hard work comes transformation. The new moon in Aries within your house of self is encouraging you to develop a better understanding of who you are and who you want to be during your birthday season. When the full moon in Libra enters your house of close relationships, it’s possible that you’ll start assessing reciprocity and fairness within your close relationships.

Relationships

Aries, your birthday plans might be halted due to travel restrictions and social distancing, but that doesn’t mean your celebrations have to be canceled. Start thinking outside of the box, now is the perfect time to rebel against the prospect of defeat. While you shouldn’t go outside, why not sign up for Tinychat or host a Zenon the Girl from the 21st Century-themed e-party on Zoom (“Zoom, zoom, zoom/ Make my heart go boom boom”)? Don’t concern yourself over filling all the free webcam spaces in your private group chat. Beginning April 7, you’ll start to see which close partnerships have run their course. Expressing your anger and frustration will come easier towards the end of the month, just make sure you’re not the one crossing other people’s boundaries.

Career

Aries, you have been burning the wick from both ends and now you’re realizing there’s nothing left to burn. There’s a lot being put on pause, work is probably one of those things. The ruler of your house of career and legacy just entered Aquarius, meaning that many of you are having to learn to work with your community. While that’s quite a change from your solo-act, there are benefits to working with others. Hold your tongue and remember to breathe, because you could really inspire radical change and innovation within your world of work and career.

Luckiest Days of the Month

April 1, 12, 16, 26