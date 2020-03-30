With Taurus Venus making her final descent through your house of dreams, illusions, and imprisonment, you might find yourself coming to an emotional truth regarding love and pleasure. Sometimes we can’t help but conduct our love lives similarly to the way we handle our work lives. Curiosity and questioning will only get you so far, Gemini. You have to learn how to tap into your intuition if you want to go further. With Aquarius Saturn and Mars conjunct in your house of higher learning and short trips, the urge to travel will become more apparent. Prepare for hidden truths about yourself to come to light starting April 15, aka when the Sun in Taurus conjuncts Uranus, the planet of revolutionary change. The universe isn’t spelling out anything that you can’t handle; take it in stride one day at a time.

Relationships

Gemini, the past few months have brought you a significant amount of challenging relationships, however, you’re beginning to make more informed decisions regarding who to trust. Saturn rewards those who commit to working on their projects, and perhaps you’re already reaping the fruits of your labor. You may still feel like you're shifting through the pages and unsure over what relationships are worth holding onto but give yourself time. Take a deep breath, relax, and accept that making mistakes is a part of the growing process.

Career

You could feel like chasing your dreams is leading you down a never-ending path. Gemini, it’s important to appreciate how far you’ve come over the years. While your career may feel unstable and your legacy seems unclear, you will witness your dreams begin to come to life. Appreciate the process and try not to question everything, especially when communication is going to experience difficulties during the first two weeks of April. On April 11, expect a surge of energy that inspires the PR professional in you. Push past the fear of embarrassment and put yourself out there. You never know who can help you transform your career.

Luckiest Days of the Month

April 11, 15, 17, 30