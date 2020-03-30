Pisces, it’s time to activate your vision-boarding abilities and sharpen your journaling muscle. Saturn and Mars have entered Aquarius within your house of dreams, spirituality, and undoing. This transit can be very conducive to you bringing your dreams to life. You’re going to see a burst of clarity and communication occurring within your household starting April 3. Understand that some conversations may never happen, which is why it’s important to fully ensure the communication that’s occurring during the month of April. April 7 could lead to your finding the words to express your feelings. Allow the Libra full moon to support your releasing process — things are only beginning to improve for you.

Relationships

You might have words that have been collecting on the tip of your house — expect for them to be released starting April 11. You have certain values and virtues that you hold dear, and it’s possible you will take on wild energy this month. You tend to take your time with your words, but now it’s appropriate to start speaking your mind. Trust that the people closest to you know you’re not perfect, and understand it was never fair for you to be expected to be in the first place.

Career

It can sometimes feel like you’re working tirelessly for limited rewards, Pisces. It’s not easy to have your work go unnoticed or under-appreciated, and even more so difficult to keep up your desire to work. Don’t lose your sense of imagination and wonder — it’s your creative mind that is the source of your motivation. Let your mind wander, and be fearless in the aspirations and goals you envision for yourself. April is about honoring your inner truth. You of all people know that you’re destined for success, so keep pushing forward and try to enjoy the ride.

Luckiest Days of the Month

April 7, 11, 15, 26