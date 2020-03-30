Saturn and Mars in Aquarius are in your house of home and familial, encouraging you to unpack the importance of those themes of your life. You might have had an unconventional or community-centric childhood. As an adult, you’re paying more attention to the type of home life that’s most conducive to you. Venus moves into Gemini within your house of intimacy and shared resources on April 3, encouraging you to communicate through your transformation process. You’ll be able to cultivate the community you deserve when you begin to allow others in. On April 6, hold on tight for the grand air trine between the Libra Moon, Gemini Venus, and Aquarius Saturn and Mars. That day can feel particularly clarifying and may help you unpack deep-seated patterns.

Relationships

On April 3, Venus in Taurus leaves your house of relationships and enters your house of intimacy. Now's the time to open up to those closest to you, and take notice who you don’t feel comfortable sharing yourself with. We can get in the habit of not trusting others and expecting the worst from people, but we can never be proven if we don’t give them a chance. There’s pleasure in letting your loved ones love you. And while it’s difficult to risk being hurt again, that doesn’t mean it’s not worth the risk.

Career

Prepare to hit the ground running at work, Scorpio. April could be just the spark you were looking for. Some new, creative projects might be coming your way. Don’t be scared to put yourself out there, even if you’re not at your very best. You have a lot of great ideas, but you need to learn how to develop a work-life balance. Are your routines conducive to you, or do you have some bad habits that you need to nip in the bud? April may help you realize what skills and talents were instilled within you during childhood.

Luckiest Days of the Month

April 6, 15, 20, 24