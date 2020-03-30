All eyes are turning to your Career, Virgo. Have you taken time to imagine the person that you want to be? If so, you’re going to find yourself having many conversations that come into clarity at a later time. On April 3, Venus enters Gemini to bring a friendly buzz to your career and legacy. Allow yourself to get caught up in the romanticism of your long-term goals and aspirations. With Saturn and Mars in Aquarius within your house of daily routines and work, you’re going to find yourself developing a healthy and conducive schedule for yourself. Figure out what helps you organize yourself on a daily basis, and you’ll find that you will spend April really getting your act together.

Relationships

Sometimes branches need to fall off so that new growth can be appreciated, Virgo. It may feel like you’ve given all that you could to your relationships, and you might be sitting in frustration that certain aspects of them aren’t growing as quickly as you’d like. Continue pushing forward. Let go of the dead weight that accumulates, and understand that love probably isn’t as hard as you’re making it out to be. You have a natural inclination to serve, and people often don’t fully appreciate all that you do. That just means let go of those who do not appreciate you and cherish the ones who do.

Career

It might feel like all work and no play for many of you, but try to look on the bright-side. April is going to usher in a lot more networking opportunities for you, and the conversations you have now might inspire a new project at work. Set aside time to write down your goals and expectations, and make that you set clear boundaries for yourself. It’s always easy to be excited when you start something new — the challenge is maintaining your passion after the initial spark kicks in. In the past you might have felt your efforts weren’t always appreciated, so what are you going to do to remedy that in the future?

Luckiest Days of the Month

April 3, 15, 16, 24,